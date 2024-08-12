Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 13, 2024 — The Moon Enters Sagittarius

Daily horoscopes pick up more energy as the Moon changes zodiac signs. Today, the Moon leaves Scorpio and enters Sagittarius, then it forms a harmonious aspect with Mercury in Virgo Retrograde.

Collectively, we see how hope is never lost, and today will remind you how this can heal any disappointment or existential exhaustion you’ve been feeling lately. Now on to our daily astrology forecast.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on August 13, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What is your personal philosophy behind your work? For some, it could be to make a communal impact, or it could be to innovate existing structures.

You may be longing for purposeful work, and by defining what that means to you, it can give you a second wind of motivation that helps you stay the course of your long-term goals.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your sense of creative expansion is in for a renewal. If you think your creative gifts have limits, it's time to think bigger and higher than ever before.

Gather examples of people you admire who have a track record of pushing the boundaries of their creative gifts, as this can disprove any deep-seated beliefs that there is a ceiling on your creative power.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What does it look like to create a new narrative of those you love? Sometimes we don’t realize how many judgments and assumptions we place on those we know well.

Perhaps taking a step back and looking at them in a new light could bring delightful surprises, helping you learn about them in a new way and seeing them through the eyes of unconditional love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have the power to speak with more conviction about your work. Celebrate your achievements, talents, and ability to execute your goals.

Showcase your work to your colleagues; sometimes, you may feel unnoticed because you need to advocate for yourself as if you were your own cheerleader. Ask yourself, "How can I better talk about my accomplishments without playing down what I achieved?"

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

In what ways do you talk yourself out of happiness? It’s important to feel joy in the moment without thinking it’s too good to be true.

Give yourself a chance to think about the best-case scenarios, as this can help heal old wounds of disappointment or failure that you may still be unconsciously holding on to. How do you think these past disappointments or failures might still influence your thoughts, behaviors, or decisions today?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes, Virgo, you have to take yourself out of your usual environments to see your potential more clearly. It can be hard to keep reimagining yourself and thinking of new possibilities if you haven’t left your comfort zone in a while. What is one thing you can do today to help expand your vision?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today is a day to redefine narratives about your worth, value, and achievements. It’s your personal responsibility to define what success means to you, and it’s important to measure yourself against your own standards, not society's benchmarks.

Remember, we are always refining our skills and improving over time. Give yourself a break if you think you’re not where you want to be in life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is a great time to think about how you can boost your visions to new heights in a way that inspires others.

If you feel the nudge to be a little bold and vulnerable, perhaps be more public about your approach and the journey of your growth and project development. This can serve as a future reminder of how to stay motivated.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may feel like the Sun is shining on you today, making you more optimistic and upbeat than usual. This can heighten your imagination, which you can pour into your creativity, or make mundane tasks seem less boring.

Do what you can to make your daily tasks more fun. Perhaps create strategies to make them more engaging, like turning them into a game, challenge, or project.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

How do you define faith and self-belief? Check in with yourself to discover your relationship with these inner resources, as they are the medicine that will help you move through your day and overcome challenges.

We all need things that pour into our faith, like listening to a motivational podcast episode. So, think about what support you need outside of yourself that can encourage you to stay on track.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A project you are working on may come full circle, reminding you of your main intentions for your long-term goals. This is key to supporting you in dreaming up the next phase of your creative vision.

Be sure to take a rain check and pause to appreciate the long journey you’ve already traveled. When life feels like it’s fast-forwarding, it’s so easy to skip past the small but huge leaps that we’ve overcome.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If you’ve been quite critical of yourself at work recently, this is a cosmic opportunity to realize how far you’ve come and how much you’ve accomplished.

Reflect on experiences at work that you thought wouldn’t work out but did in ways that you couldn’t have even imagined or tasks that once looked daunting but you completed without giving up. This is your power, from which you can always draw.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.