3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era In August 2024

Although August presents challenging astrology, it will still bring plenty of opportunities to initiate and encourage us to start new things, especially regarding the following signs poised to enter a more fortunate era.

On August 4, there will be a New Moon in Leo, and Venus will enter the sign of Virgo on the same day. Mercury will station retrograde on the 5th. These transits in Virgo will greatly impact Earth signs and Mutable signs.

Mercury in Virgo and Mars in Gemini will be squaring off at the beginning of the month; although this presents challenges, breakthroughs can be reached if we focus on the end goal. The Sun enters Virgo on the 22nd, and Mercury stations directly on the 28th. Venus will enter Libra on the 29th.

The Mutable T-square this month can bring a period of reflection and test our patience. Nevertheless, these transits will help us see how we can hone our talents. Saturn in Pisces has been transforming and lecturing us on the changes and habits we must abandon to evolve.

Through trial and error, we can see our potential. Although it will be frustrating at first, the outcome will be something we appreciate when we look back and reflect on our journey.

These three zodiac signs will enter a more fortunate era in the month of August 2024.

1. Leo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

The Mars/Uranus conjunction in the sign of Taurus last month may have shaken things up and added plenty of challenges. Your career and romantic life may have suffered or changed drastically during this period, bringing unexpected shifts and surprises.

This month’s New Moon in your sign on the 4th is much-needed energy for the collective. For you, this means new opportunities for initiating new projects and mending any relationships that have gone awry. Healing energy is in full force with Mercury entering Virgo creating space for your ambitions. You can repair and create a new relationship with yourself since you will see your worth.

Once Mercury retrograde returns to your sign on the 14th, more opportunities present themselves for your social life and career aspirations. You can feel as if you are getting back on track, enamored with the work you do and the people you are welcoming into your life.

A time to mend, recoup, and look ahead as you retrace your steps. The Full Moon on the 19th will bring back more relationship topics, another element to this ongoing story. Here, you can release and appreciate those people who helped shape who you are now. Once Venus enters Libra on the 29th, this will be an excellent time to collaborate with colleagues to set fruitful projects in motion.

2. Aquarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Fixed signs experienced the whirlwind that the Mars and Uranus conjunction caused back in July. As you pick up the pieces, this month offers you some positive changes. The month enhances your relationship energy and highlights the types of friendships you want to cultivate in the future.

The New Moon in Leo on the 4th will be a period of socializing and meeting new people. This can also be a good transit to help you make potent connections in school or career. Single Aquarians, you will have opportunities to meet romantic partners who can redefine your perspectives and can help you open up more emotionally. Mercury will station retrograde on the 5th, and this transit will help awaken your imaginative side. Expect to feel inspired now.

On the 14th, Mercury enters Leo once again, revealing more details about your existing relationships, but this can also be a fruitful transit for connecting with people who help push you to reach your goals. A perfect time to evolve your communication dynamics with friends and colleagues to receive support.

Jupiter and Saturn will clash on the 19th, and this can be a time to incorporate diplomacy into your relationships. On the same day, the Full Moon will be in your sign, bringing more curative energy. The month concludes with Venus entering Libra on the 29th, helping you to create solid plans that will allow you to get closer to your dreams.

3. Aries

Berry Art | Canva Pro

The North and South Node continue to make an aspect to your sign, changing you and the relationships around you. Another notably challenging transit you are enduring is Chiron in your sign, pushing you to face the wounds that you may have felt since childhood.

The year has been quite a learning experience filled with meaningful lessons that are here to contribute to your evolution. You are also understanding how not to hold yourself back. August brings a flurry of changes with Leo season in full force and the New Moon in Leo on August 4th, magnifying the themes and topics surrounding your romantic or creative life.

It can also be a valuable period to channel this energy into building and generating. With Mercury retrograde in Virgo beginning on the 5th, you can see how to evaluate your routines to help you advance, whether it’s tied to school or your career, through solid planning. Just make sure to keep going, even with the tension from Saturn.

The Full Moon in Aquarius on August 19 helps you to prioritize your goals, and you could receive praise for your hard work. A period of potential celebration and victories. You can also reunite with old friends or colleagues during this transit. Venus will enter your relationship house on August 29, once it enters the sign of Libra. A period of excitement, love, and compassion will surround you during this time.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.