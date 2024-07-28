The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Greatly Improve In August 2024

Astrology-wise, we have a busy month in August, and you may see some of the impact on your relationships — including opportunities to improve things.

August 5 to August 28: Mercury is retrograde in Virgo

Mercury retrograde isn’t just responsible for the return of those toxic exes you ever want to hear from again or even testing to see if you’re ready for what you say you want. In the best of circumstances, Mercury retrograde can help you receive that second chance at great love, and with the healing energy of Virgo and the boldness of Leo — you may be in the place to seize it.

August 9: Asteroid Juno enters Libra

Juno helps to instill greater balance, love, and even partnership into your relationship. Juno governs matters of marriage.

August 19: Mercury enters Libra and enters the heart of the Sun

During a Mercury cazimi, you can expect an epiphany — and even a second chance at love.

August 29: Venus enters Libra

Venus is all about the heart, so it’s quite possible this second chance at love may also come with a promise of forever.

While it’s important not to rush into things during the month of August, during Mercury retrograde, you should see all sides of your relationship to make wise decisions. It's crucial to follow your heart and not waste a second chance at the love that has always been meant for you.

These are the five zodiac signs with relationships that improve in August 2024.

1. Pisces

nasyar | Canva Pro

You have to let yourself show up for love, Pisces. As much as you’ve had your heart broken in the past and may have reservations about this new relationship, the only way you will know for sure is if you allow yourself to go all in. Try trusting this special person a bit more than you have, especially about the intentions that they have for the future.

You are truly walking into an incredibly magical time in your romantic life, and though there might be some unexpected moments, you must embrace the love that Venus in Virgo brings on Sunday, August 4. Virgo is the ruler of your romantic house, which means there is plenty of love in store for you, but you have to let go of expecting the worst to receive the best.

While Venus is in Virgo, Mercury will also be retrograde in this earth sign from Monday, August 5 to Wednesday, August 14, before shifting into Leo and stationing direct on Wednesday, August 28. This journey is about a second chance at love — but it’s also about a healthier, more grown chance at the kind of relationship you’ve always wanted.

Venus in Virgo might bring love, but Mercury retrogrades in Virgo, and Leo brings about personal and romantic growth. You can go as slowly as you need this time, but this person you have in your life is in it for the long haul. Try to use this time to heal more of what you’ve been through and consciously give this new love interest more of a shot at your heart because it will be worth it.

2. Leo

nasyar | Canva Pro

The Full Moon in Aquarius will rise on Monday, August 19, bringing a sense of emotional fulfillment to your romantic relationship, Leo. But this is a hard-earned reward as you have also been working with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, moving through your house of relationships, exposing your deepest truths and bringing all that you fear to light. As much as you want nothing more than to follow your heart, you have been afraid to and even have been projecting your fears onto your partner.

It’s normal to have to move through periods of growth, but you also need to be willing to see the light when the moment arrives — which is what that Full Moon in Aquarius will deliver. As you prepare for this lunar event, try to reflect on whether there are actual issues in your relationship or if, instead, they are a product of your wounding and process of healing. You haven’t been giving your partner the benefit of the doubt much recently, but now is your chance to turn it around.

Mercury retrograde in Virgo, beginning Monday, August 5, will be in your house of value and self-worth, along with the energy of Pluto in Aquarius and even the Aquarius Full Moon on August 19 — it seems a lot of what is going on is connected with how you feel about yourself. You must consciously choose to forgive yourself for accepting less than you deserved at one point. You weren’t the same person, and since then, you have grown and healed, but this journey isn’t only about forgiving others — and must extend to yourself.

Realize that you are worthy of forgiveness and being happy and fulfilled in a romantic relationship. Just because your story up to this point was all about a sense of lack or even chaos in your romantic life doesn’t mean that it has to keep being your story. Love yourself enough to receive what you have always wanted.

3. Aries

nasyar | Canva Pro

It looks like some serious commitment is in store for you, dear Aries. Perhaps you’re not quite sure if you’re ready or not. Are you trying to control how rapidly love happens? You may realize that you can’t pause matters until you are more comfortable with them.

At a certain point, the heart and the universe take over, so you find yourself in unfamiliar territory and entirely sooner than expected. But, Aries, the universe doesn’t make mistakes, and just because you feel yourself emotionally bonding more deeply with your partner and wanting a life together doesn’t mean that you have anything to fear.

Sometimes, the greatest challenges you experience are simply when you try to control situations, not just by going too fast into a connection but also too slowly. Often, jumping into a relationship is spoken about with disastrous consequences, but trying to keep the brakes on too long can have the same effects. To fully receive this second chance at love, you must allow yourself to embrace the pace that has organically developed between you and your partner — otherwise, you might end up sabotaging this chance at love.

Pay attention to matters of the heart once Juno returns to Libra on Friday, August 9, and then Venus on Thursday, August 29. You will have opportunities to ease up on the brakes and enjoy more love. You might also embrace a greater commitment with your partner. As much as you may have had a perfect plan for progressing this relationship, it doesn’t mean there isn’t a better plan in store.

Let yourself fully believe that you are ready for this new chapter, and remember, you get to decide what resonates most with your heart, but you don’t get to decide who your heart falls in love with.

4. Aquarius

nasyar

Mark your calendar on Monday, August 19, as a day to let yourself begin a new chapter in love, Aquarius. While Mercury will shift back into Leo during its retrograde on Wednesday, August 14, the 19th is when Mercury travels into the heart of the Sun and begins a brand-new chapter.

For you, this is all about a new way of communicating with your partner and the trajectory of your relationship. Communication has figured heavily into your relationship in the past year, especially the challenging periods when you weren’t quite sure if you were meant to be together.

However, a long-term relationship is about allowing yourself to grow and embrace healing moments when they arrive. As much as you aren’t responsible for your partner’s choices or processes, you owe it to yourself to reflect on how you can do it and even improve. Not to sway events one way or the other, but simply for yourself so you know in your heart that you are showing up as your best possible self.

While the New Moon in Leo on Sunday, August 4, offers a new beginning, those that are tied to lunar cycles tend to have a longer period of manifestation. But still, this makes two possible new beginnings in your romantic life in August; you just need to make sure that you are allowing yourself to see the way out of this period of confusion and hurt that you’ve been in.

Let yourself make long-term intentions for the New Moon in Leo, especially as you focus on harnessing the energies of boldness, following your heart and determination. But then also let yourself slow down to see that you can embrace a long-game focus of determination so that you don’t miss the opportunities for growth and healing in your relationship.

While you’ve been confident you have been communicating to the fullest of your abilities, you may not have been as transparent as you thought. As Mercury retrograde in Leo helps you see where you can become better, try to integrate that into a positive conversation of accountability, directness, and healing with the Cazimi on August 19, which cannot only heal all you’ve been through but also create a brand new phase in your relationship moving forward.

5. Gemini

nasyar

You are given the full green light to advance your relationship, Gemini. Mars first entered your zodiac sign at the end of July, helping you trust your instincts, gain greater confidence, and feel motivated enough to know what you want for your life and your relationship.

As you start to feel more determined to follow your heart, August brings some much-needed Libra energy into your life with Juno on Friday, August 9, and then Venus on Thursday, August 29. Libra energy governs your romantic commitment, marriage, children, and even just the simple pleasure that comes from feeling you are at peace in your life.

But Juno governs marriage, and in this place of your life, it seems that it will bring a defining moment of commitment. Whether this is you or your partner popping the question, getting married, or another form of commitment – you are finally taking the steps necessary to create what it is you’ve always wanted without fear of getting in the way.

A big part of your romantic journey is realizing that just because you could be happy with multiple outcomes doesn’t mean they are all meant for you. But to understand that, you also have to trust what it is you dream of and, of course, what you deserve. With the planet of love and the asteroid of marriage in your house of commitment and happiness, it seems you are finally ready to choose what has always been destined for you.

Try not to let yourself avoid any big conversations or even second-guess too much, as this is a life-defining moment, dear Gemini, full of love. Try to be honest with your partner about anything that you’re feeling, but don’t let it hold you back from saying yes to love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.