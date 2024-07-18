What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of July 22, Per A Tarot Card Reader

An enticing week is ahead for the entire collective between July 22 - 28, 2024! But before we check out the tarot card readings for every zodiac sign, here are the general messages for everyone.

First of all, we have three brilliant cards on the table depicting this week's major energies – The King of Cups, Three of Wands, and The World. It doesn't get better than this as a sign to let go of your fears, push past your comfort zone, and take the world by storm.

The King of Cups, specifically, reminds us that being gruff and violent is never the answer. Nor is it a sign of intellectual maturity to bully people into submission. That's why leaders with high emotional intelligence are the ones who can build something lasting and true.

Something that creates harmony in the community and uplifts everyone. Why not? There's more than enough for everyone here. One must never doubt human ingenuity.

Further, the Three of Wands and The World join forces with this King to show us what is possible when one refuses to stay limited. Growth is the natural way of life, so why not choose the kind of growth that is sustainable?

Now, let's take a look at the weekly tarot card reading for every zodiac sign for July 22 - 28, 2024.

Aries

Tarot card of the week: The Sun

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Other Aries

Aries, when you decide about something, no one can budge you. That's the power of The Sun tarot card, too, and it's here to support your decision by reminding you that everyone will have a different opinion about what you should do because they see your life from their perspective and the lens of their values and goals.

But that's not the life you are living. You are here to live the one that aligns with your hopes, dreams, and goals. Let this major arcana card give you the inner fire you need to breeze through all the challenges on your way this week!

Taurus

Tarot card of the week: Nine of Swords

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Taurus, the tarot card for you this week is the Nine of Swords. By itself, it is not a great card to receive as it highlights fears, stress, and anxiety-inducing events. But in this case, it's here as a premonition and a warning.

If your gut has been blaring alarm bells at you about a particular person, situation, or even a new undertaking, heed that call! It can be scary to change and adapt so quickly, but that's exactly what you need to do to avoid this riptide. You can meditate more than usual, too, to help you stay grounded as you make such a change.

Gemini

Tarot card of the week: Two of Cups

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Pisces

Gemini, it can be easy to let stress win the day and lean into escapism. But the message for you this week is to remember to lean into the loving relationships in your life and let them support you.

Everyone makes mistakes from time to time, and sometimes embarrassment can make us want to run away. But when you let your loved ones be there for you, you will realize that there is no need to run or be embarrassed at all since you have people willing to support you as you transform. That's the Two of Cups for you. And while it does highlight romantic love, it also just underlines the need for love in its manifestations.

Cancer

Tarot card of the week: Five of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Gemini

Cancer, don't let anyone diminish your self-esteem and say you are not good enough when they do not understand the full reality of your experience.

The Five of Pentacles, in this instance, highlights cultural realities that keep certain groups of people more disadvantaged than others. Be it because of the color of their skin, their gender, or something else. Only when you acknowledge that cruelties exist can changes be made to eliminate them. You are encouraged to heal yourself and journal your thoughts this week. Be your own historian even as you grow.

Leo

Tarot card of the week: Nine of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Cancer

Leo, the energy this week for you is more relaxed than usual. It's almost as if Leo Season (which begins on July 22) isn't fully ready to unleash its roar yet. So, with Nine of Wands, you are encouraged to go slow and be more observant. Don't fight the current and waste your resources.

You will have greater success if you wait a little while longer. If you feel called to, wear more reds and oranges, though, to help you stay aligned with the fire within even as you wait.

Virgo

Tarot card of the week: Eight of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Pisces

Virgo, your tarot card for this week is the Eight of Pentacles. It speaks of working hard and being your own creative director, But it also encourages you not to dilute your focus by doing too much at once.

Instead, a concentrated effort will bear better fruits, although you may have to wait a while longer for your Ten of Pentacles moment. For now, keep doing what you do best and balance it out with self-care so you can do even more of what you do best. It's a positive cycle if there ever was one!

Libra

Tarot card of the week: Five of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aries

Libra, you are urged to be cautious this week and not socialize as a balm against loneliness. It will have the opposite effect on you, especially with the Five of Wands here. If there are fake friends or hidden enemies in your circle, you are urged to be observant and recognize them, too.

Sometimes, stirring the waters is essential so nothing poisonous can take root. Also, this particular tarot card asks you to not back down if someone brings drama to your door. Your inner glow may evoke their envy, but it's because of their own insecurities. You must not shoulder the blame.

Scorpio

Tarot card of the week: Six of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Virgo

Nothing can stop you from cinching the win! Just remember: gaining wind beneath your wings can make it easier to accomplish things, but if you forget to fly well, you will waste the luck bestowed on you.

Sagittarius

Tarot card of the week: Seven of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Virgo

Sagittarius, the world is your oyster, and heaven is the game. That's the cryptic message for you this week, per your tarot card – the Seven of Pentacles.

In short, keep your eyes on the prize, and you will find yourself an inch closer to where you want to be. Now's not the time for pessimism (though you are not usually prone to it) or self-doubts. You must trust the process, just like the Seven of Pentacles becomes an eight, then nine, and 10.

Capricorn

Tarot card of the week: Nine of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Sagittarius

Capricorn, music will rule your soul this week. That, and other delights await you, per the Nine of Pentacles, especially if you have a tight-knit family and have something planned for later this week.

This tarot card reveals that though you are independent, you also enjoy leading people and being around like-minded friends. That does not make you weird or strange, but it does mean you are not the kind that people can mess with just because they don't like respecting boundaries and honoring consent. You know how to handle such situations with absolute ease.

Aquarius

Tarot card of the week: The Chariot

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aries

Aquarius, you are in for a helluva ride this week, per The Chariot. As a Major Arcana card, this energy urges you to take charge and not allow anyone to seed doubts in your mind.

Sometimes, a naysayer may secretly want what you have but not have the capability that you possess. The Chariot is here to tell you that as long as you have your eyes focused on the prize, everything else will cease to matter in record time. You also have manifestation magic at your fingertips ... in case you didn't know.

Pisces

Tarot card of the week: Justice

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Pisces, the time has come for karmic retribution and the evening of unsettled scores. With Justice on the table, you will be the hand that doles it out to some people, especially if they took what was not theirs to take and thought they would get away with it.

For others, this energy reveals the direction that the collective is headed towards. As you are always synced with the collective in some way, this will play out in your life, too. If you feel called to, wear Aquamarine to help you stay aligned with your soul and hidden abilities.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.