Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For July 22 - 28, 2024

Big and beautiful surprises await the collective in the week of July 22 - 28, 2024. But before we look at the weekly horoscopes for every Chinese zodiac sign, here are the general messages for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Fire over Fire (#30), changing to Mountain over Water (#4). It speaks of the importance of being proactive and willing to try even when you do not possess all the information to bring you safety and peace. Why? Because no one possesses every bit of relevant information, no matter how old and wise.

Courageously moving forward and crossing past fears and boundaries is sometimes more important than waiting until one is sure because one can never be so sure. Will there be mistakes made on such a path? Always. Will you be able to adapt, grow, and win despite it? There's no reason why you shouldn't.

Here are your weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for July 22 - 28, 2024.

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week for you has a slow and sweet quality to it. Patience will win you the day. So ground yourself within and discover the hidden treasures in the world around you.

Lucky Day in Love: July 24

In love, you may have an opposite experience though, especially if you are in a relationship that pushes your buttons in the wrong way and makes you feel crazy even though it's a symptom of lack of partnership. Trust your intuition and don't ignore red flags!

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 23

You will benefit from taking a step back from your social life this week, too. Pursue happiness through self-care and relaxation.

Lucky Day for Career: July 28

As for your career, things are progressing exactly as they should. Patience will win you the day here too.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Ox, the energy this week for you has the feel of a lock and a key that are separated by only an inch. It's a metaphorical way of saying you need to be more observant and curious because the answers are very close!

Lucky Day in Love: July 28

In love, you may want to take a step back if you are single. Focus on your well-being, and everything will fall into place when it needs to. If you are not single, you are urged to find the common ground between your head and your heart.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 27

As for your social life, you can be the life of the party if you want. But if what you truly want is to laze in bed and just watch a new TV series, then prioritize that need for space.

Lucky Day for Career: July 28

The energy around your career is good at this time. You don't need to do anything to make it better. Although, stressing yourself about the pace may have the opposite effect.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Tiger, the energy this week for you is like a flower. It will either bloom and dazzle you with joys and pleasure. Or, you will find yourself looking in from outside but never getting close. Trust your intuition. It will help you bloom this.

Lucky Day in Love: July 23

In love, you are the master of your own destiny. What you believe will come true. So be careful!

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 24

In your social life, you are urged to limit yourself to those who genuinely care about you and see you as a dear friend. Everything else will feel like a waste of time to you.

Lucky Day for Career: July 22

As for your career, you are on the verge of a breakthrough. Read the flower metaphor mentioned above once more. It will be relevant here, too.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Rabbit, the energy this week for you has a sweet and supple quality to it. If you get the sudden urge to befriend your neighbors by treating them to some food, go for it!

Lucky Day in Love: July 22

In love, you are urged to follow time-tested advice. What worked for your parents or grandparents? Some things don't change because they are rooted in respect, care, and love.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 22

Your social life will be heady and hedonistic... if you choose to make it so. Don't hold yourself back if you know your limits. However, if you struggle with peer pressure, you may need to assess the situation more.

Lucky Day for Career: July 23

As for your career, there's a golden glow here that will expand as the weeks go by. Expect some positive news connected to whatever is happening right now by the time October/Halloween comes around.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Dragon, never let anyone treat you better or worse. That's your cryptic message for this week. The latter will damage your self-concept and esteem, the former will blind you to the realities of the world.

Lucky Day in Love: July 28

In love, hidden wisdom and cozy mysteries await. For some, this may be literal if you and your date/partner have plans to watch Sherlock Holmes or a new release in that genre.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 27

Your social life will be good too, but only because the energy here is good. Don't ignore any red flags, though! You may be protected now, but it's never good to let weeds take root.

Lucky Day for Career: July 25

As for your career, there's a stillness here that urges you to ground yourself within and not seek opinions outside of yourself. Big ideas and extraordinary inspiration will arrive when you give yourself space.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Snake, the energy this week for you is all about knowing what you want and going after it with all your strength and confidence.

Lucky Day in Love: July 23

In love, you are encouraged not to let rejections drag you down. Incompatibilities often become obvious much later, so continue to be observant.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 22

Your social life has significance this week from an astrological perspective. Some of you are about to meet a platonic soulmate or make new friends who will change your life dramatically.

Lucky Day for Career: July 22

As for your career, now's not the time to try something new. Gather more information and learn/hone your skills. This will be relevant in the weeks to come.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Horse, the energy this week for you is strongly rooted in food and your relationship with it. Some of you may benefit from working with a therapist if you have trauma around this.

Lucky Day in Love: July 28

In love, you are urged to remember all the wholesome, loving, and caring parts of you so no one, whether in the relationship or outside, can convince you with lies.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 28

Your social life will be better served too if you take a step back from it. Discover your feelings and heal yourself. Everything will be better when you are better and strong.

Lucky Day for Career: July 27

As for your career, things are unfolding exactly as they need to. Let the routines continue while you focus on the more urgent aspects of life outside of this area.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Goat, the energy this week for you is deeply spiritual. Some of you are about to have a supernatural experience that will reveal some secrets of the world to you. Note them down so you don't forget!

Lucky Day in Love: July 26

In love, you are your own best friend. Ask yourself if you would encourage someone else to date the person you are thinking of. If that makes you recoil, you have your answer.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 27

Your social life will be really good this week. Step out of your comfort zone, and you will discover new friends, new ideas, and maybe a new date, too!

Lucky Day for Career: July 28

As for your career, let things progress as they are. Don't throw a spanner in the works in impatience!

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Monkey, the energy this week for you is all about recognizing your inner wisdom and not allowing the naysayers to gain the upper hand.

Lucky Day in Love: July 28

In love, you will either find beauty, strength, and camaraderie or the opposite. So be mindful! It will steer you where you need to go and away from those who are not your true soulmate.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 26 & 27

As for your social life, there's an element of surprise waiting here for you. Engage and discover!

Lucky Day for Career: July 27

Your career is perfectly positioned at this time too for the next leg/chapter. Trust your instincts and let the routines guide you.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Rooster, the energy this week is big and bold for you! Extraordinary experiences (of the good kind) await those who want them really badly.

Lucky Day in Love: July 28

In love, now may not be a good time to look for love if you are single. Other areas are highlighted as more beneficial. But if you are in a relationship, don't forget to make time for yourself and your personal goals, needs, and hobbies.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 27

Your social life will be good, too, but watch out for naysayers pretending to be friends.

Lucky Day for Career: July 25

As for your career, everything is unfolding exactly as it should. Be brave and bold, and the ideas you seek will arrive.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Dog, the energy this week for you is touched by crucial challenges. As in, if you shy away from the challenges life is bringing to you now, you will miss an important period of growth and transformation.

Lucky Day in Love: July 24

In love, don't let the ignorance of others hurt your self-esteem. You don't owe anyone 100% of your time and access to all your secrets. Love is about free will, and it grows organically.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 23

As for your social life, this week, it will be influenced by your love life. If you sense that a third person wants to drive a wedge between you and your partner or steal them, trust that instinct.

Lucky Day for Career: July 22

Your career will progress as usual. For now, stay on top of your responsibilities and let the routines guide you.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Pig, the time has come for you to choose which side you are on. That's the energy this week. There won't be going back, though, so make this decision count!

Lucky Day in Love: July 22

In love, you are encouraged to be your true self, but also remember that life is about growth, learning, and experiencing. So, let love help you expand your horizons and understanding.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 23

As for your social life, you need to be more aware of the true intentions of those in your inner circle. Some of you may have fake friends who are only here because they are lonely.

Lucky Day for Career: July 24

The energy around your career is really fabulous, though! Be brave, and you will go where no one has dared to go before while making your family and friends proud.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.