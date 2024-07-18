5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of July 22 - 28, 2024

Lucky are those who can see luck approaching them from a mile away and instantly drop everything else to catch it. Do you have the capacity to be this quick?

That's the message and theme of the week between July 22 - 28, 2024, in luck. Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest of them all – namely, Ox, Rabbit, Horse, Rooster, and Pig. But the rest are encouraged to meet luck halfway, too.

Advertisement

This week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Fire over Mountain (#56), changing to Earth over Earth (#2). It speaks of making your luck by refusing to remain stuck in one place. It can feel enticing to put down roots and keep growing, yet luck tends to favor those who explore because, through that act, they learn more and discover more and find the answers they need. After all, you won't know what you miss out on if you never explore and travel.

Advertisement

If you feel called to, do one thing this week that puts you out of your comfort zone (in a good way) and helps you overcome a fear that has been shackling your dreams and creativity. What will it be? Only you can know.

Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week between July 22 - 28, 2024.

1. Ox: Healthy luck

med.asf from goodprintsshop, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower, D Gra Px

Advertisement

Ox, your luck this week has a whimsical quality to it. When you laugh and live heartily, luck will flow to you. And that includes being generous with your time, energy, and perhaps even money. Just remember not to ignore red flags while you are living this way. It will help you avoid toxic spaces that will block your luck.

Also, this hearty luck urges you to pay attention to your heart's health through the food you eat. Maybe a health check is just what you need to get a “systems all-clear.”

2. Rabbit: Unexpected luck

med.asf from goodprintsshop, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower, D Gra Px | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Rabbit, it does not matter what your actual personality is. This week, your luck is all about being extroverted, happy, engaged with life, and perhaps a bit rowdy. The high energy will take you to places and experiences that will allow luck to come to you. It's almost like you need to meet this luck halfway. For some of you, this luck will have a positive impact on your love life, too.

If you feel called to, collect a few souvenirs, whether it's a ticket stub or a charming hairclip, while you are out and about. They will act as touchstones to keep the luck flowing.

3. Horse: Divine luck

med.asf from goodprintsshop, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower, D Gra Px | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Horse, your luck this week has a spiritual bend to it. You will find it when you meditate and seek answers from within. You will discover flashes of it when you pursue a hunch or a synchronicity.

Some of you will literally find it while shopping for crystals. This is the kind of luck that cannot be categorized or explained. It has an ephemeral quality to it but will act in tangible ways. If you feel called to engage more with the elders in your family or checking up on your grandparents, follow that inspiration too.

4. Rooster: Purposeful luck

med.asf from goodprintsshop, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower, D Gra Px | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Rooster, your luck this week is centered around food, food, and more food! But the strange thing is, you won't know how this luck will act until you bite into the food you have been craving or looking forward to. It's almost as if this luck will morph and pair itself with your choices. So make sure to follow your heart and hunches.

Plus, chasing this luck will indirectly have a blessed effect on your weekly menu, thus teaching you that good food doesn't have to be out of reach or difficult to obtain. Sometimes, all it takes is a little creativity and foresight. It's a win-win for sure!

Advertisement

5. Pig: Financial luck

med.asf, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower and D Gra Px / Canva

Pig, your luck this week is quintessentially tied to your zodiac sign – wealth. For some, all the cash you have been saving, whether in a piggy bank, vacation jar, or in the bank, will now help you do something dramatic and extraordinary with your life. Beautiful opportunities and experiences await ... if you are willing to seize the day for yourself.

For others, this luck urges you to be more methodical about spending your money and saving something significant. You, too, will be able to do what the other half can, but not now. If you start now, you will be first in line when the cycle changes and the window opens again.

Advertisement

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.