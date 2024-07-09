The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 10, 2024

Dive into your horoscope for this Wednesday! We continue through Cancer season, during which the Sun provides healing opportunities for another two weeks. Saturn, the planet of structure and conservative thinking, supports us during what could be a time of instability. Emotional grounding, domestic bliss, and soulful rituals are the three genie wishes the cosmic skies bestow on all of us.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on July 10, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you’ve been running around trying to execute your goals, potentially even neglecting your routine, this is a pause to get back to the basics. Check in with your body and ask what it needs. More home-cooked food? More slow movement like yin yoga? Whatever you choose, let your senses guide the way instead of making the choice from your mind. Trust your instincts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Do you have to run some errands? A garage to clean? Invite a friend over to keep you company. You don’t always have to plan a calendar weeks ahead of time to fit some social time. By doing something productive together, you can both have fun and actually spend some quality time together. How do you balance the need to complete tasks with the opportunity to catch up and connect?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is a great day to just make some small structural changes to your career role. What tasks and goals do you feel are outdated and no longer add efficiency? If you’ve been feeling quite frustrated with parts of your job role and haven’t quite figured out why, you can get some clues today. Cut down meeting times so that you can have some quiet time to inspect your role from the inside out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is a great time to see how you can redefine what discipline looks like for you. When you see discipline as a form of self-love, it doesn’t seem so harsh when you get up at 6 am to go to your spin class or say no to a tempting invitation to spend a late evening out when you know you have an important meeting in the morning.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Even dreams and visions need structure. Take all the ideas that you’ve channeled since the beginning of summer and see what you think you’d like to manifest in the autumn. With some long-term planning, you can have your feet on the ground so that you can get a head start on what the next season asks of you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your connection with your friends and family is given great importance, and it’s time to investigate what may have been getting in the way of that. Is it working too much overtime? Is it feeling like you’ve grown apart? Either way, don’t let things just play out on their own; take some control so that you can cultivate a deeper and stronger relationship. You are the change agent to rejuvenate old and new bonds.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The path to wholeness doesn’t demand your perfection, but it does need your attention. Strip away the distractions that have made you not focus on your creative ideas, the visions you’ve been slowly and quietly working on. Identify your energy leakages so that you can see how you can double down on the things that truly make you feel fulfilled.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is a time to renew your self-care rituals so that you can truly feel healed by your rituals. Sometimes we grow out of rituals, or they no longer have the same riveting effect that they once did, just like how a gym workout routine no longer stretches the muscles as it used to. So, perhaps you can think about changing your journal routine or try different aromatherapy oils in your bubble bath. Whatever helps you to exhale is the way forward.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today is a great opportunity to take your time and understand the beauty of taking your time to execute your goals. Time is on your side. Ask yourself what inside of you feels like you’re racing on someone else's roadmap. Rediscover the art of slowness so that you can appreciate exactly where you are. You aren’t in competition with anything outside of you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Newfound revelations regarding your relationships make themselves known. By actively being conscious of your actions and behaviors in your connections, you can co-create genuine relationships with those who share similar values. This time frame can support you in seeing how you express your love languages and whether your relationships currently open space for you to ask for what you need.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you’re looking for a new job, don't rush to take up the first opportunity. Sit down with yourself and ask what your working values are, what ethics you need to see in action at your new place of work. Be smart, go on LinkedIn and set up a call with someone who already works there so you can get some inside information. It’s more priceless than you know.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Spiritual and psychological maturity awaits, and this only happens when you surrender to the changes that are currently happening in your life. You can transform even the most intense challenges into a new source of wisdom so that you can see the meaning beyond what’s happening in the literal moment. Your spiritual reservoirs are deep, and by being more still you can feel it in your bones.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.