One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 2, 2024

Wow, zodiac signs! We have a very busy day this Tuesday. The Sun remains in Cancer, but the Moon is changing signs. Luna will enter the inquisitive and thoughtful zodiac sign of Gemini, underlying our desire for deep connection with others that is both intellectually stimulating and fun. Mercury, the planet that rules communication, will change signs entering Leo, bringing courage and determined energy to our intellect. If we don't know what we want right now, we will soon, and once our sight is set on a goal, it's watch out world, we are ready to pounce.

When it comes to our spiritual side, things are looking up. Neptune, the planet of illusion, begins a retrograde cycle, so our spiritual side internalizes, and we are less likely to be fooled by others. There's advice and hope coming from the tarot cards for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, too. Let's see what they have to say!

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Sometimes, to get all you want, Aries, it requires taking a step of faith, even to the point of looking foolish. You have to begin somewhere, and the fear of being seen trying, failing, or being a beginner will hold you back. So much goodness — all you desire — is on the other side of fear. This card calls you to look it, as well as your dreams, in the face and decide which one you’re going to let win.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Focus on cultivating wholeness within your spirit, heart, mind, and body, and everything else will follow. When you work on cultivating peace and calmness within yourself, you naturally deal with everything you touch better. Still, this may sound like a daunting task, but it can look like getting back to the basics and noticing little habits that rob you of that peace. Focus on the things that do produce goodness and build from there.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You hold so much power to make others feel seen, heard, and known, Gemini. Your small efforts can go a long way by extending a simple invitation or engaging in curious, kind conversation. Your ability to express compassion and optimism and tap your foot in the water may grant you several new opportunities. Open yourself up, and see all the doors that open as well!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Letting go may be just the thing you need, Cancer. When your arms open wide, you can dance in the peace of surrender and accept a lot of goodness. It certainly may not be easy, especially something counterintuitive, but here, you can learn a number of lessons or find the beauty in only worrying about what is in your hands.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Remember, Leo, both the highs and lows are essential to your journey. The good news is, even the lows are not setbacks; they are often steps forward in disguise. You are always moving forward. Soon enough you will realize just how far you have come. Today, be proud of where you are currently. You will overcome the challenges in your life, and walk away stronger because of them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Constant self-assessment can keep you in check, Virgo, preventing you from making unnecessary mistakes. You can become aware of feelings within you that just need to be seen, but not acted on. For instance, you can notice thoughts or actions you are about to take and get curious about what’s behind them. You may find envy, fear, or pride. Notice the belief system behind those feelings and speak the truth to them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Pain is very real, Libra. Give yourself the space to feel through your hurts. However, don’t make them your home. All feelings serve a purpose and are meant to be like waves, moved through, coming and going. Let your feelings in, including the hard ones, and let them visit. Then, let them go.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

It's time to get moving on a project you know must be done. But, you could struggle with procrastination; perhaps the root is fear. It's time to address the reason, and you can do it, Leo.

Deep down, you are bold and courageous, Scorpio. You have what it takes to go after your dreams. While pursuing them, your instincts can be a great tool to guide you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Wisdom can be the thing that grants you the utmost honor and abundance in your life, Scorpio. You can continue to attain this by getting curious about what life is trying to teach you, opening your eyes to the lessons present. Or looking ahead to the impacts of your actions before you complete them, a quality known as prudence. You can also get to know people well; fostering compassion, patience and empathy in your connections.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Spontaneity is a beautiful thing, Capricorn. Good things can come to you unexpectedly, and you can say yes to the adventure. It may provide you with the chance for growth and great progress! So, this is a time to make your move and gain the experience.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Are you needing a shift in your relationship with the workplace? You may just need rest because too much of anything isn’t good, especially toil. Or, you may be longing for a change of perspective. This card encourages you to find joy in your work and do what you can to identify what is depleting your ambition.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Deat, reversed

Change can be scary, but so is staying the same, Pisces. It may be time to move your feet. Take the steps to pursue your goals or engage in new activities that can bring joy to your heart. This can look like building social connections, hanging out with people you love, or trying something new.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.