How Neptune Retrograde In Pisces Affects The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 2, 2024

On July 2, 2024, Neptune in Pisces stations retrograde until December 7th, 2024, majorly affecting the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Neptune is the planet of spirituality, dreams, and imagination. You may feel more soulfully called to tune into your inner voice to help you reconnect with the depths of your intuition.

It’s also a great time to carve out more time to delve into your imagination. You can do this through various techniques such as ‘active imagination’, a psychology technique that involves exploring your inner thoughts and emotions through visualization or creative expression, allowing your unconscious mind to communicate with your conscious awareness.

At the same time, be mindful of getting lost in escapist tendencies. This can include things like daydreaming, watching TV, or playing video games to escape from life's challenges.

Find out how Neptune Retrograde in Pisces affects your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This isn’t a time to think that you have to have it all figured out; this is a time to trust in the unknown and open yourself up to possibilities that you never thought were possible. You may even feel that even if your plans don’t happen exactly the way you thought they would, you’re being presented with an even better outcome that may seemingly ‘fall out from the sky’.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is a great time to reconnect with people you have a special bond with — the types of people that you don’t have to talk to all the time, but you know you can always call on no matter what.

This is also a good time to bring healing in your friendships, particularly if you feel like you’ve grown apart or like you haven’t had a good catch-up in a long time. This is a good time to be more intentional with your friendships and romance your friends.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Some of you may feel more creatively alive during this time, and the rest of you might find that you find it tricky trying to think of creative ideas. It’s important to flow with the cycles of your creative energy. There are times when you feel like you have to sit and pause to wait for inspiration to strike, and other times when you feel like you’re constantly streaming new ideas effortlessly. Wherever you are, be where the flow is taking you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is an opportunity for you to dive deeper into your spiritual beliefs. You might find that you no longer resonate with the philosophies you once believed in.

At the same time, it’s a good time to just be present with life. Living a life of soulfulness simply means being immersed in the present moment, without feeling like you have to commit to every New or Full Moon ritual to be spiritual.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This could be a profound time of healing for you, as it can help you understand how your present actions are being influenced by the past so that you can break out of the chains of being controlled by past experiences. Sometimes the effects of the past can come out in subtle ways, whether in the context of choosing relationships or career choices that feel right or wrong for you. Past experiences shape how we perceive and react to current situations.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a time to be re-enchanted by your relationships. If you feel like their spark has been lost, it can absolutely return now. How can you inject more soulfulness into your relationships?

You may also notice how your relationships are teaching you more about yourself and how they are in service to your overall growth. The ancients say, "We become the people who we spend the most time with."

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a great time to clean up bad habits that aren’t serving your growth, whether that looks like reducing your screen time or simply going for more consistent walks in nature. You’re ready to fill your cup of restoration.

At the same time, you might even adjust other areas of your lifestyle, including your working schedule, particularly if you feel like your focus on your projects and work/life balance has been out of sync for a while.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is a great time to dive into the heart of your creativity. Creativity is not only a form of self-expression — it’s a pathway to remembering your truest self. It’s time to get curious again and experiment with different artistic mediums that could help you create a deeper sense of intimacy with yourself.

Light a candle and jot this question down in your journal: How can I create a space or routine that encourages regular creative expression in my life?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is an incredible time to notice the synchronicities all around you, as you may notice more than usual that there are mysterious patterns that are all interconnected. Lean into your heart to feel your interconnectedness with nature. When we only perceive life with our minds, it can limit our potential to think beyond what we know may be true.

Open your mind and dance with the many possibilities that life can offer, and you may be surprised by the miraculous happenings of the universe.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What new modes of education are you intrigued about? This is a wonderful time to take up some studies that you’re curious about. When you give yourself the chance to learn without it having to lead to professional development, but rather from a point of your own personal fulfillment, it can open your eyes in new ways and ignite a new thirst for learning for the sake of it, not for another professional tick box.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a great time to tidy up your financial life admin, so that you can feel more in control and less in fear of how it controls you. When we see money as a means to fulfill our desires, rather than the desire itself, it frees us to see money a bit more playfully and creates a healthy level of detachment that can reduce spells of financial anxiety.

Ask yourself, ‘How do my emotions and beliefs about money influence my financial decisions and overall energy?’ Reflect on how these feelings impact your daily life and goals.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Who are you when you don’t have an audience around? This is the truest version of you. Now compare this version of yourself with the person you are when you’re around others. This is a good way to test how much you perform in front of others and how comfortable you are with being authentically yourself.

Strip away the masks that you felt you had to wear to receive attention or care from others. Live courageously, because we only live once, so why not?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.