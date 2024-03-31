How This Week's Astrology Effects Each Zodiac Signs Horoscope Starting April 1

Welcome to the Horoscope for the week of April 1 - 7, 2024. We will take an in depth look at what transits help or hinder us during this week, and as we apply what we learn to each zodiac sign, we will give advice and warnings, where due.

Knowing that we start this first day of the month and week off with Mercury in retrograde should give us a clue as to how things may pan out for us this week.

This week brings us the good fortune of many strong Venus transits, which naturally implies that love is not only in the air but also here for us to participate in.

We're about to experience much fiery power as the prominence of Aries approaches, and we will feel it even though we're not yet 'there.'

This week shows us that not only is Spring here alive and well, but we are also strong, capable, and determined.

There's a good deal of healing energy available to us, as the Sun conjuncts the Node, and Venus is in Aries.

Communications may be thrown off during the retrograde, but that doesn't mean they fail.

We'll be learning new ways to communicate our points, and with transits that have the Sun aligning with the Moon, we have to admit that luck is definitely on our side at this time.

Here's how this week's astrology effects each zodiac sign's horoscope beginning April 1 - 7:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've got a lot to look forward to this week, as you are just in the beginning phases of rebuilding your life.

With this great big Nodal energy that's taking place right after the thwarting sensation of the Mercury retrograde, you'll find that you'll be stronger than you think.

You can handle a lot, and while you aren't always fond of 'handling a lot' it gives you courage to know that you can tackle almost anything.

And there's so much hope ahead; you may have gotten off to a slower start, but you've gained much insight as to how to 'do it right' this time around, so if this knowledge is applied to your love life, per se, then know that this week has an 'upgrade' in store for you. Your health looks like it's taking a turn for the BEST, so that's always a good thing. Good luck to you this week, Aries.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 1, 4, 5, 7. For luck in love/health/career you'll want to pay close attention to the transits of the Moon aligning with Mars, Venus in Aries, Sun conjunct Node, and the Moon in Aries.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've got so many things on your mind and you've got this almost crazed hunger for success, which is never a bad thing in your life as you can translate that hunger into action. This week has you basically obsessed with making money, and that works well in your world as you really enjoy the 'payoffs.'

You've been a hard worker all of your life, but these week's transits have you concentrating hard on what you really want out of all this success. Is it all about the actual cash, or are you trying to prove to yourself that you 'can do it.' Either way, or both ways are fantastic, and you are inspired and raring to go. This week will have you working towards a personal goal and hitting that goal again and again.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 3, 4, 5, 6. For luck in love/health/career you'll want to pay close attention to the transits of Venus conjunct Neptune, Venus in Aries, the Pisces Moon, and Venus aligning with Pluto.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mercury retrograde always gets you first, Gemini, but you're so used to it by now that you know how to work your ways when times get tough. And if times do happen to get tough for you, then it's no big deal for you; you will handle them because you are a person of vast experience and you have built yourself a toolbox of helpful ideas to get you through anything.

You'll see that this is the week that love enters your life and gives you the option of whether to take it or leave it. That's very Mercury retrograde of the universe, wouldn't you agree? Still, you are confident that if you are lucky enough to receive love in abundance that you'll act accordingly and make the best of what comes your way. You are smart and discerning, and while you may see a 'good thing,' you will still 'check it out' to see 'if it works.' (Very Gemini of you.)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 1, 3, 5. For luck in love/health/career you'll want to pay close attention to the transits of Mercury retrograde, Moon square Mercury, and the Moon in alignment with Mercury on the 5th.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This is the week where you apply all that you've learned to one particular situation, and your previous knowledge is what's going to help you escape something like...heartache, for example. This may be the week when you and your romantic partner have a falling out, but it's nothing to worry about as you are quite good at being rational when it comes to dealing with other people.

Your brains and self-respect will have you coming to grips with the idea that 'drama' has no place in your love life. Maybe a long time ago, it's what you and your partner thrived on, but no longer, and it may just be this week that you and your person decide to either call it quits or start anew, with strength, fortitude and a good set of boundaries to declare as essential.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 1, 2, 3, 4. For luck in love/health/career you'll want to pay close attention to the transits of the Capricorn Moon, Moon trine Jupiter, the Aquarius Moon, and the Sun aligning with the Moon on April 4.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are in the position of power this week, and you'll find that you'll have the choice as to whether you should do something great with that power, or abuse it. While that choice seems obvious, the entire idea of having power is challenging for you, as you might get it into your head that this is exclusively yours and if you don't understand your good fortune, you might end up abusing this gift.

The good thing is that you usually know how to approach things like power and how to use it among people. You may end up being the person people turn to for courage during this week, and that's where the real you gets to shine through. Use your power, but stay humble and appreciative of what you've got. You could potentially be the shining star in someone else's life this week, Leo.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 1, 4, 5. For luck in love/health/career you'll want to pay close attention to the transits of Mercury retrograde, the Sun/Moon alignment, and Sun conjunct Node.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are absolutely going to be accepting something this week that you weren't so sure was going to turn out this way, and yet, here you are, and you need to get real about whatever it is. This sounds scary, but it's not; it's just not exactly what you wanted and you'll do your best to not feel disappointed. That's where acceptance and humility come into play for you this week, Virgo.

You'll see that 'you can't always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you get what you need.' Oh, that is real, for sure. You'll be able to let go of an illusion that you held tightly to for way too long, and as you let it go, you'll feel free and enlightened by the idea that you never really needed that crutch in the first place. This week has you feeling very liberated and free.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 1, 3, 4, 5, 7. For luck in love/health/career you'll want to pay close attention to the transits of Mercury retrograde, Venus conjunct Neptune, Venus in Aries and Moon conjunct Venus at the latter part of the week.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If anything is 'negative' for you this week, Libra, is mainly reserved for waiting and perhaps a little boredom. That's not to say the entire week revolves around this, but there will be some waiting, and you may end up getting very frustrated by what you'll deem to be 'incompetence' on the part of others. There will be much 'sighing' coming from you.

Still, you needn't take it too far as what you've been waiting for will eventually pan out. It might take longer than you had planned, but so far, so good. You need to trust in the universe more so that the flow of energy can zip along easily, and you'll realize that, by week's end, you put so much time into unnecessary worrying that it might just give you the hint that you need not worry so much anymore.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 3, 4, 7. For luck in love/health/career you'll want to pay close attention to the transits of the Moon in alignment with Venus, Venus in Aries, and the Aries Moon on the 7th.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This first week of April not only has a Mercury retrograde in store for you, but a whole slew of your own reactions to it, as you make a few mistakes this week that you will hopefully end up laughing at. Perhaps what's really going on is that you are on the road to healing your heart, and before you get to the goal, you want to take a chance and see if you can mess it up, one more time, before you finally accept what's going on.

While that sounds irresponsible, well, that may be what you get up to this week. And Scorpio, it's nothing you can't learn from. You like experiencing life, and you don't want to sit around and wait for it to happen to you, so, on occasion, you get yourself in a bind intentionally. The key is that you know what you're doing. You are here to live your life, and yes, sometimes you take risks that another person might shiver over.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 3, 6, 7. For luck in love/health/career you'll want to pay close attention to the transits of Moon conjunct Pluto, Venus aligning with Pluto on the 6th, and the Pluto/Moon transit on the 7th.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It looks like Mercury retrograde isn't even going to touch you this week, Sagittarius, as you're in line for some express good fortune, and that's going to act as the agent of change when it comes to something you've been in need of. What you've needed is change, and while you haven't yet figure out how to enact it, you know that something is heading in the right direction.

What will be very apparent for you this week is that something has changed in your life and that you want to embrace it fully. You feel as though the sunshine of Spring is upon you and it's making you feel like you want to get into things...like art, music, something creative. You've got great intentions and the energy to back them up, so go, go, go...make this week your own.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 2, 4, 6. For luck in love/health/career you'll want to pay close attention to the transits of Moon trine Jupiter, Moon square Jupiter and a beneficial Moon/Jupiter transit on the 6th of April.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll be concentrating on your love life — and mainly on the communication aspect. You can get more done this week than ever before, and oddly enough, this is because you've learned how to deal with Mercury in retrograde. This makes total sense for you, Capricorn, as you are truly a master when it comes to making the best of a rough situation.

What you can look forward to this week is the confidence in knowing that all things having to do with your romantic life will eventually smooth themselves out. You've got that great healing energy mixed with so much transformative Pluto power that you will be able to maneuver your romance back onto the right track. This week gives you a sense of great accomplishment.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 1, 2, 6. For luck in love/health/career you'll want to pay close attention to the transits of Mercury retrograde, a Moon/Saturn transit on the 2nd, Moon conjunct Saturn and Mars on the 6th.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Confusion might hit at the top of the week, but that's to be expected during a Mercury retrograde initial phase. The good news is that your worries are of an easy going nature. In other words, if your problems are that lightweight, then you're basically one of the lucky ones. It could be worse, as they say! Still, you're doing well and the fog of confusion will be gone shortly.

While love is definitely on your mind, you'll find that finances are doing the most distracting for you during this time. You're in good condition, financially, but you can't help but worry over this one particular investment. Mercury energy merges with your own Aquarius nature and has you feeling both confused and rebellious. You don't want to deal with it, and so, you put it off for another week. Hint: it's not that bad, so don't overthink it.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 2, 3, 4, 6. For luck in love/health/career you'll want to pay close attention to the transits of Moon trine Uranus, an Aquarius Moon, Moon square Uranus on the 4th, and a Moon/Uranus alignment on the 6th.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You won't be thinking about money during this week, as your love life is bound to take over almost every thought that comes into your mind. This is a blissful week of being in love, and if that doesn't sound realistic to you, then it will be up to you to figure out how to apply this kind of reading to your real life. Because the truth is that this week is FILLED with love, and it's coming at you, one way or another.

There is literally nothing to worry about, and you won't have time to worry about anything anyway, as you'll be so into someone else and what they're up to that you won't even remember to eat. Don't forget to eat! What's going on right now is that you are happy, healthy, and if you feel like being generous, then go for it, as this is a great week to be charitable and to help someone in need.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 1, 3, 7. For luck in love/health/career you'll want to pay close attention to the transits of Mercury retrograde, Moon in alignment with Neptune on the 3rd, Venus conjunct Neptune, and Moon conjunct Neptune.

