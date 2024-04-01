April 2024 Horoscopes Predict Positive Changes For Each Zodiac Sign

Welcome to the horoscope reading for all zodiac signs for April 2024. We're here, folks. We made it. By now, we all feel that April is the month that things will change for the better. We've made it through the Winter.

Now that spring is here, and we're working with this fantastic Aries energy, we are about to meet up with the amazing Taurus Sun energy coming up soon. We all feel as though we can 'do it.'

We've got the stamina and the healing power behind us. April 2024 has so much in store for us transit-wise that we'd be hard-pressed not to learn the abundance of lessons heading our way.

What starts the month of is a Mercury retrograde, which shows us right at the start that we have to be very selective with our words and our choices.

Taurus comes to us later in the month and presents us with a full moon in the same zodiac sign. Get ready for definitive choice-making during this season.

What we'll also notice is the abundance of Mercury transits and the presence of Mars in each week of the month. We're really going to need to watch what we say this month.

Whether we are filled with righteous indignation or just plain nerve, we have to keep our eyes on the prize and not get too pushy.

We have the healing Node energy on our side, but we don't want to push our luck too hard. This month can bring it all if you stay the course, but it can also take it all away, so we must stay focused.

April 2024 horoscope predictions for each zodiac sign in astrology:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

April has much in store for you, Aries. You always do very well during your own Sun season, and this one's particularly strong. This also means that whatever you choose to stand behind will most certainly result in a positive and successful outcome. You are looking at something good happening every week of the month. When faced with an obstacle, you will use your brain first; you see the solution in your mind.

April of 2024 has you excelling in something that you didn't know was a hidden talent of yours, and it will tickle you. The idea that you have this talent makes you feel happy, and the interesting thing about it is that you can make money from it, as well. So, April helps you tap into the source of creativity and shows you that you are more capable than you ever thought you were, and you were always pretty confident when it comes to being able.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 8, 10, 19, 20, 29. These are big days here. They are big days for personal power but also for power plays, which immediately should tell you that you need to pace yourself and not overplay your hand. Transits that are meaningful to you this month are Venus in Aries, Mars conjunct Saturn, Uranus trine Lilith, Venus conjunct Node, Mars/Jupiter alignment, Taurus Sun, and Mars in Aries at the end of the month.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll see that during April, you're able to get your message across, and this is not only a good thing but also something you've been working on for a while. You've got a lot of positive Mercury energy on your side. This is going to help your position at work and the way things have been working in your romantic life.

With your eyes on the money prize, you'll be happy to do well at work but even happier when you discover that you've done something smart that has led you to the place where you can now make more and more money. You will spend so much of this month feeling good about yourself and wanting to share your good fortune with the person you love. So many opportunities await you, Taurus, and you'll be grabbing many of them during this time.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 5, 6, 12, 17, 19, and 29 are big days for you in terms of love, romance, and happiness within the home. Business is looking good for you, too, and you'll see that on the health front, much good news is coming your way. You can look to these transits for helpful days filled with strength: Venus conjunct Neptune, Mercury conjunct Venus, Taurus Sun, Full Moon in Taurus.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

April has you finally coming to terms with the idea that the past is officially over for you and that there's no sense in dwelling forever on things you cannot control. You've sacrificed too much time going over things that cannot and will not be. You finally 'get it,' and during this time, especially during all of those Mercury transits, you'll welcome yourself into the present so that you can finally move on.

You've been doing a lot of healing this month, Gemini, and this time, you'll feel as though the work you put in towards this healing will stick. It's nice to know that you aren't stuck in a rut and that if you ever feel as though you may return to that rut, you now know the tricks and tools to get you out of it. This month brings you great resolve and the strength to believe in yourself for the long haul.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 1, 5, 6, 8, 17, 25, and 30. Big energy is heading your way in terms of creative prowess and personal ability. You'll be getting over many humps this month, Gemini. Look to these transits as helpers for insight, intuition, romance and financial upgrade: Sun conjunct Node, New Moon in Aries, Mercury conjunct Venus, Mars in alignment with Uranus, and Jupiter trine Lilith.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This month has you feeling as though you can do no wrong. Even though the top of the month has you feeling confused during the Mercury retrograde, you won't last in that zone as you seem to be much stronger than any particular problem or issue that may come up. You've got a good, strong head on your shoulders, and you plan on using it during April of '24.

You might also notice that you are less sensitive than before, in all the right ways, such as to cancer. This means that you won't take things seriously. Should someone say something to you that you might find offensive at any other time, you'll let it bounce off your back. Your resilience may be tested during April, but you will prove to yourself that you can take it and continue to keep on ticking.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 1, 17, 19, 20, 23. Your month is going to go very well if love and romance are your main objectives. However, it does seem as though you might reach a personal goal here or there regarding health and a new diet plan or exercise regimen. Strength is on your side during the transits of Mercury retrograde, Venus in Aries, Uranus trine Lilith, Venus conjunct Node, Taurus Sun and Full Moon in Taurus.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It looks like you're in the right place at the right time for love and romance, as this month will bring you exactly what you've been hoping for. If you're in love and want this relationship to move into a new and better mode, it will happen. If you're already partnered, you can expect the two of you to really explore some new and positive changes.

This month is filled with transformative ideas. While you will be happy to know that you are safe, secure, and well-loved, you are also in your prime where creativity is of concern. This is the month you begin your 'magnum opus,' so to speak, so if you're feeling creative, then let those juices flow. Don't hold back, as April is bringing you excellence and progress in the arts.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 5, 8, 11, 19, 21, and 23. You're going to see some serious shifts in energy during April, Leo. This is your month to not only catch up but also create new plans and execute them with style and charisma. Note that during these transits, you'll be in your prime. your power button is 'on.' Look to Sun conjunct Node, Venus in Aries, Mercury conjunct Venus, Sun square Pluto, Full Moon in Taurus and Mars in Aries.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

April shows you that something changed in your life and that there's no going back. At first, this may present a learning curve of sorts as you were very attached to the way things 'used to be. ' However, what's going on now, during this month, is that things have changed radically. It's really all about how you go with the flow and get used to the changes that are being demanded of you.

What's nice to know is that there's more to this than just reflecting on how good it once was. As you start to see that all of the new changes have put you in a better place than you were before, this may come as a shock. It's a good shock, and it will inspire you. You didn't foresee all this happiness coming your way, and so it will feel even better than you could imagine.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 5, 6, 8, 17, 19, 20 and 29 are big 'good luck' days for you, so if you're making plans, see if you can make them around these dates. Your best transits of the month include the Sun conjunct the Node, Venus in Aires, Venus/Pluto, Venus conjunct the Node, Mercury conjunct Venus, and the New Moon in Aries.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

April has you remembering certain things that make you feel as though times were better in the past. That quickly changes as someone in your life 'saves the day' and shows you that you need to snap out of it and get with the program. And it just so happens that the program can't go on without you, which means you'll be getting a lot of positive attention and support during April 2024.

It's funny how able you are to decide whether to dwell in the past or get active with the present. April allows you to feel like your old self again, which implies that you'll be very busy, very connected with others, and enthusiastic about being involved socially and perhaps even romantically.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 1, 5, 11, 12, 19, 20, and 25. This month, we will see some serious business upgrades. You'd be wise to reflect on every choice you make during the transits of Venus in Aries, Venus/Pluto, the New Moon in Aries, Mars opposite Lilith, and Jupiter trine Lilith.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

April immediately puts you to work. If you happen to be in architecture or interior design, then you can consider this month to be one of your most creative times ever. If this is not your field, then know that 'design' will play a large role in making April feel so productive and successful.

You'll see that you are very able during this time and that you're backed by all of this Aries and Taurus energy, which really takes you up a notch in terms of spotting and seizing a prime opportunity. Your timing is beyond words during April, and you'll see that if you get behind an idea, it manifests successfully and efficiently.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 3, 6, 8, 20, 21 and 30. You may feel a rush of power during April 2024, as there's enough Pluto energy to keep you on track. With the power of Aries backing up your every step, you will see great success. Look to these transits for the best times to make important moves in business and love: Sun conjunct Node, Venus/Pluto, Mars conjunct Saturn, Venus conjunct Node, Sun in Taurus, Mars opposite Lilith.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

April proves to be the break you've needed, as you are finally able to discern what is right for you from what you used to think was right for you. You have sold yourself a bag of goods that was not necessarily the right bag, and with the help of friends, you've come to learn that you needn't 'do it all.' You may find that the powers that come with April of 2024 are the liberating powers you've needed for quite a few years now.

This all plays out in pacing, timing, and creativity. You are no longer attached to the idea that you have to be number one at all times, so you can release the desire to do more than you can handle. April brings you the downtime you've needed and the ability to feel less stressed and way more relaxed. Your job will improve, and your love life will finally flourish.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 3, 8, 12, 17, 19, 20, 21, and 25. Healing energy abounds, and the stars will rescue you in your love life. Good things are bound to happen for you in this department. Look to these transits for luck in love: Venus in Aries, Sun conjunct Mercury, Uranus trine Lilith, Venus conjunct Node, Mars opposite Lilith, and Jupiter trine Lilith.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

April only shows you what you already know: You can make any situation work for you. At the same time, that may not sound all that promising. Trust in the universe on this one, Capricorn. Good things are heading your way, and if it means you have to work extra hard to get them, at least you know you WILL get them. You're the one who makes it happen during April 2024.

You've become somewhat of a legend at your job, and people really look up to you. During April of '24, you'll be nothing less than a superhero and a role model. What really inspires you here is that you like this position. You are happy to help others, and it will be during this month that you organize a group of people to help them make their own lives better.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 1, 3, 8, 10, 19, 20 and 23. You're especially keen on making things happen during April 2024. Everything feels up to speed, and you want to continue working at this fast pace as it gets the job done. Your best transit lineup is seen here as Venus conjunct Neptune, the Sun conjunct Node, Mercury conjunct Venus, the Taurus Sun, the Full Moon in Taurus, and Mars in Aries.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

April is for getting down to the nitty-gritty of the work you've been talking about for so long. Even if you are tired of hearing yourself say the same thing again and again without putting any backbone into it, This is the month you decide to plow forth and do the work you've assigned yourself. What's great is that you happen to be great at this kind of work. What you need is discipline, and April of '24 will help you find clarity on this topic.

So, when friends ask you what you're doing about 'that project' you've been talking about for months, you'll be able to tell them that you're getting back to them as you are way too busy working on your 'big project.' You know what you need to do, Aquarius, and you know your pacing. The retrograde may throw you off course at first, but you'll be back on target in a matter of days.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 1, 3, 5, 12, 19, 21 and 23. The Full Moon's energy really leads you to the right place. You'll find that you can mix creativity with romance during the transits of Uranus trine Lilith, Taurus Sun, Mars opposite Lilith, Jupiter conjunct Uranus, and the Full Moon in Taurus.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

April is all about getting things done, and you'll find that you have enough energy to handle the big projects that you've put off, fearing that you won't be able to. Guess what? You can hold them well, and once you get on a roll with this kind of creative energy, you won't be able to stop—in fact, you won't want to stop.

So, April 2024 presents you with nonstop opportunities for happiness, personal fulfillment, and creativity—not terrible! This month also marks the time in your life when radical transformation occurs and shows you that you can 'never say never.' There's always more for you, Pisces, and there's always something new to become interested in. Nothing is over for you. Go on and get out there and have fun with your life. The season for fun is ON.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 3, 4, 12, 17, 21, 23 and 29. Neptune's energy is slight this month, but it's just enough to get you where you need to be. You are also surrounded by fabulous Aries energy, which will combine well with transits of the Sun conjunct Node, Venus/Pluto, the New Moon in Aries, Mercury conjunct Pluto and Mars conjunct Neptune.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.