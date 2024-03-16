Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week Beginning March 18 - 24, 2024

Luck is in the air, and this week each zodiac sign in astrology has one specific day that is luckier than the others. During the week of March 18 - 24, 2024, take everything that has occurred up to this moment as only preparing you for your destiny.

Nothing has been lost, and there are no delays that have taken you away from stepping into your greatest fate.

Instead, the entire universe has been working to help you learn and arrange opportunities so that as the moment of the astrological new year occurs on Tuesday, March 19, you can step into action.

As the week of March 18 begins, you will feel a greater surge of energy as the Sun enters Aries, which begins not only a new zodiac season but also a new astrological year. This energy is intensified as it is also the Vernal Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere.

At the same time, the buds of spring may beckon you to end your hibernation. You are also feeling ready to end a phase of greater reflection and solitude. The astrological new year is a time to take stock of what you’ve been preparing for and what you hoped to start at the beginning of 2024, as you will find greater luck and synchronicity in doing so now.

Although many planets are still within the sign of Pisces, including Mars, as it shifts into its watery realms on March 22 along with a conjunction between Venus and Saturn, there is a new perspective to be had.

Try not to feel disheartened by events that have not gone according to plan since the start of the year. Look for the lesson instead, especially as Saturn continually reminds you that there is a purpose in everything.

The week of March 18 also carries some destiny energy as the Eclipse Season begins on March 25.

This week's energy could feel more fated and intense, and it could be as if there are no longer reasons to delay acting toward what you really want. Although you should never feel truly pressured to make a decision, you may also find that your embodiment of the truth propels you forward.

At a certain point, there isn’t more planning to be done. Instead, the only way to grow is to take that first step, which is precisely what this week is urging you to do as you start to see how to make the best of each moment.

Luckiest Day Horoscopes for Each Zodiac Sign For The Week Of March 18 - 24, 2024

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, March 19, Aries Season in your house of authenticity

It’s the beginning of Aries Season, which is always one of your luckiest times of the year. This is when you can embrace your inner drive fully and fearlessly move toward what you desire. The Sun is one of the most powerful planets in astrology. So, in Aries, it helps remind you of your strengths while you also realize that the luckiest choice you can make is to trust your inner self.

With the blend of Piscean and Aries energy currently moving through your life, you are being urged to embrace a deeper connection with your inner self, which will help you move forward more confidently. Tune into what you feel called to pursue, whether it’s a career change, a new relationship, or a completely different lifestyle, because your inner self will never steer you wrong.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, March 22, Mars in Pisces in your sector of dream fulfillment

Pisces energy governs the area of your life representing dream fulfillment, but it’s also the house of wishes. This place reminds you that life is more than just practical details. To make the most of it, you must release any fears about the wishes and desires you have for your future. What is meant for you may not always make logical sense, but that doesn’t mean it will be impossible to manifest. You just need to believe.

Mars is the planet of action and ambition. While in Pisces, it will help you fully tune into your dreams and wishes and put you in the right place at the right time. Don’t be afraid to approach others with your ideas or ask for help. In this season of your life, you’ll get farther if you work well with others.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, March 22, Mars in Pisces in your house of career

When it comes to your career, you’ve already been moving through a great period of transition, as Saturn has been in Pisces since March of 2023. Although that served as a reminder to work for what you want, it has felt like inspiration and joy in this area of your life may have been at a minimum. Now, as you work with Mars, Saturn, and Venus all in Pisces, you will discover the hidden piece of what you are meant to be doing.

Piscean energy helps motivate you to pursue your dreams while benefiting others in your professional life. At the same time, the start of Aries Season enables you to make the most of new beginnings. It motivates you to take what you’ve learned in the past year and start making important decisions in your career or educational path.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, March 22, Mars in Pisces in your sector of luck

Each transit since the beginning of the year has reminded you that the energy is completely different and that you are being guided to embrace new beginnings in your life. While it might be hard to trust that you can truly put the past behind you, it is a conscious choice you must make. Pisces energy rules your house of luck. With Mars helping you act, it is a recipe for success.

Although Mars tends to move differently in Pisces, as a water sign yourself, you should feel more at ease with the emotional checkpoints this transit provides. The luck you desire is here, but to fully receive it, you need to make sure you are choosing what most resonates with your soul. It will become easier as you leave the past behind, especially as you become more confident in this new path.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, March 19, Aries Season in your house of abundance

Aries energy governs your sector of abundance, which is also where your luck and desire to expand are found. As you begin this new era in your life, try to tune into the qualities of Aries to help you make the most of it. Aries is bold and confident. It trusts itself, and it isn’t afraid of redirections or things not working out as planned.

Instead, it thrives in moving forward and knowing that no stagnancy exists. As a fellow fire sign, this should be easy, especially as you possess many of these qualities, so return to your fearless self as you allow yourself to believe the best truly is yet to come.

Try to focus your energy on what is new in your life. This may be opportunities for travel, education, business, or love. These new sprouts of growth in your life are also heavily connected to your developing spiritual relationship with the universe, where you trust more deeply that wherever you are guided is precisely where you are meant to be.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, March 19, Aries Season in your sector of transformation

There is a powerful wave of energy moving through your life right now. Piscean energy lights up your romantic sector, while Aries helps you embrace the deeper transformation process. The transformation of Aries Season may very well positively affect your romantic life, but it may also take you to places you’ve only dreamed about up to this point.

Try to take a moment before this week begins and reflect on where it feels like you’re being blocked or having to put in extra energy. This will be your sign to identify better what is meant for you versus what isn’t. While your fate will always come with challenges, you shouldn’t feel as if you’re exhausting yourself, making your dreams a reality.

Aries energy will help with this as you will accept situations more at face value, which allows you to make all the changes you need to live more within the abundant flow of the universe.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, March 22, Mars in Pisces in your house of determination

There is some interesting energy afoot this week for you in the lead-up to your Eclipse on the 25th and as Mars shifts into Pisces. Mars is the planet of determination, but in Pisces, it tends to care more about emotional fulfillment than external sources of validation or success. While others may struggle with this shift, in this area of your chart, you will find a benefit as it helps you prioritize yourself and understand what you truly need to be your best self.

Although your Lunar Eclipse in Libra is still a week away, it’s important to start paying attention to synchronicities, signs, and events in your life. Remember that by prioritizing your needs and caring for yourself, you’ll better be able to seize the moments of growth as they come your way.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, March 19, Aries Season in your sector of self-acceptance

To love yourself, you can’t hate what went into becoming who you’ve become. You can’t hold negativity in your heart about yourself or any life situation and expect it just to change. Instead, you need to accept your amazing self fully and whatever has brought you to this moment. Doing so will unlock greater freedom in finding the shifts that will help you manifest your dreams.

Self-acceptance isn’t only about finding grace for yourself or your physical body. But it also comes down to your choices when you are still healing. It’s finding an appreciation and understanding that everything must happen in the way it has to bring you here, where you can define and see that nothing meant for you has been lost. And the more you love yourself, the more you will love your decisions.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, March 22, Venus conjunct Saturn in Pisces in your house of growth

This week, you have some beautiful opportunities for learning and growth that can help move you forward with your future plans. Pisces rules the part of your life that holds themes of healing, home, and family. You have decided to become more serious about your life and really decide where you want to be. Purchasing a home or relocating may be on the horizon. With the Piscean energy this week, you will be able to make some major strides.

The Aries energy is currently lighting up your sector of romantic commitment, childhood dreams, and aspects of family. At the same time, Piscean energy is pushing you to act toward creating the home and life you have always needed. This has nothing to do with your career but with sowing the seeds for deeper roots in your personal life. Make sure to go over any rental or purchase agreements carefully and map out your budget. Pay attention to these minute details, and you’ll be able to achieve greater success.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Friday, March 22, Mars in Pisces in your sector of communication

As a Capricorn, one of the more challenging aspects of life tends to be opening up to others and being vulnerable to your feelings and dreams. Although you may notice this more in your personal life, it doesn’t mean that it’s also not a factor in your professional life. But Mars in Pisces changes all that. Mars governs your drive and what you’re motivated to do or speak about. In Pisces, not only is it more about your emotional feelings, but it highlights the need for important conversations.

Try to spend a moment thinking about whether you are being fully honest with others in your life about what you need, want, or the support that can help you achieve your goals. By really tuning into the space of radical vulnerability, you can feel greater confidence in speaking up about how you need others to show up in your life, which will help to draw greater opportunities into your life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Friday, March 22, Mars in Pisces in your house of wealth

Piscean energy rules over your house of wealth and finances, helping to draw a focus to more of the material abundance that you want to create. With Mars helping you to become more motivated and determined to have greater financial wealth and security, this is an amazing time to work with a financial planner, go over old debts, or raise the price of what your skills are worth.

Money is only an energetic transaction that helps you feel as if you are being fairly compensated for what you are giving or extending to others. As Mars moves into Pisces, the focus will shift to creating and growing your wealth. It may mean it’s time to ask for a raise or seek out an entirely different career, but you must remember that you are worth the wealth and prestige that you are seeking.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, March 22, Mars in Pisces in your sector of truth

Although Aries Season begins this week, Piscean energy is still quite strong and is about to get a boost as Mars moves into its waters of truth. Mars in your sign will help you understand what you really want and overcome any self-doubts or blocks about moving forward. You understand the direction you need to move in. Now, as Mars moves into Pisces, it will help you find the courage to pursue all your dreams.

The combination of Aries and Pisces energy brings a boost of confidence to your life by receiving confirmation that everything you take action on now will help to attract the financial success you require. The promise of wealth and fame is here, but to make the most of the opportunities in your life, you will need to embrace your inner truth so you can move forward with the projects and ideas that have been placed on your heart for a reason.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.