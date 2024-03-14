There's no denying that as of late, it sort of feels like we've shifted realities. While some may say it's because we're living in a simulation, others theorize that the world really ended in 2012 and others blame it on the pandemic, professional astrologer Cam White narrowed the feeling down to “two major astrology transits" that "made time feel different."

The astrological reason why life feels so drastically different these days

In a TikTok video, White explained that the Saturn-Pluto conjunction at the end of 2019, which coincided with the first reports of COVID-19 spreading, is one reason why things feel like they've shifted.

"Saturn-Pluto conjunctions, long story short, they're big deals, they're pretty bad," White said, adding that the last time we experienced one was around the early 1980s when AIDS first emerged.

To add to that chaos, White noted that a Jupiter-Saturn conjunction followed at the end of 2020, a transit representing "new eras of time. " White explained that though these conjunctions happen every 20 years, they happen in the same element for 200 years, and we are experiencing the shift from earth signs to air signs, making 2020's Saturn-Jupiter conjunction the catalyst that initiated this new beginning.

The major changes now can be linked to the shift in elements from earth to air and air to water. Saturn in Aquarius set the groundwork for Pluto in Aquarius, which will change things over the next several decades. The collective can be more mindful of the changes that impact others; we may witness more policies moving to help society instead of businesses.

The change in modality as well, from cardinal (Capricorn) to fixed energy (Aquarius) and mutable (Saturn in Pisces) may be influential with the drastic changes occurring in the last several years. We are also going to do a lot of inner work with Chiron making a conjunction to the North Node in Aries, awakening emotions we may have buried long ago that are connected with relationships.

Pluto in Aquarius

2024 is starting to steal the show because we are entering a new epoch. Pluto, the planet of evolution, transformation and destruction, has once more ingressed in Aquarius. Although it will move back to Capricorn later this year, once it makes its grand return to Aquarius, it will remain there for the next several decades.

Because we have been accustomed to Pluto in Capricorn, whose reign began in 2008, Pluto in Aquarius can feel drastically different and otherworldly. Considering how Aquarius is co-ruled by Uranus in modern astrology, the transit is linked to tech and that means that Plutonian themes will center on communication, socializing and technological evolution.

The influx of information from Pluto can at times feel jarring and overwhelming. Nevertheless, we have moved from the business-minded paradigm of Pluto in Capricorn and now more on the social changes that Pluto in Aquarius promises.

Saturn in Pisces

In April 1996, Saturn entered the sign of Pisces, another force that has us breaking free from traditional Saturnian energy and more flowing into the realm of connectivity and imagination. Saturn in Pisces is also very much affiliated with the community and makes us more aware of the meaning of compassion and service. We can be more driven to help those in need during the transit because we can feel more empathy and understanding for the people around us.

On a collective level, Saturn here can continue those changes initiated during the Saturn in Aquarius transit to focus more on humanitarian acts that will promote the betterment of others and society. While Pluto in Aquarius can show us how to be more individualistic, at its core it can be the catalyst to initiate more opportunity and connection for the collective.

Saturn in Pisces is a different energy than Saturn in Capricorn & Aquarius. We can see more compassion, feel more emotion and center ourselves on healing. Saturn in Pisces is not as rigid and can feel softer, but it is still Saturn and will impart the lessons when needed.

Chiron conjunct the North Node

Chiron conjunct the North Node represents the healing of trauma and old wounds that are resurfacing with this upcoming eclipse cycle in Aries and Libra.

Chiron will show us where we need to make those necessary changes in relationships because the Nodes now will bring focus into our partnerships, friendships and the people that we deal with daily. If we need to learn more about those dynamics, the transit, which is happening now, will continue to push us to evolve for the next several months. Chiron can be as painful as Saturn, but if we are willing to do the work, the rewards can be beneficial.

The transit also adds another reason why there can be some uncertainty on the collective level. Chiron can teach us about boundaries, reflect on what we seek in a relationship, and most importantly, be honest about what we truly want without having to appease others. Our search for our independence during this transit can impact our relationships for the next several years until the North Node returns to the sign of Libra where we will be more grounded and contemplating how to incorporate structure and diplomacy into our lives.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.