Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For March 4 - 10, 2024

The week of March 4 - 10, 2024 comes at us with the promise of much activity and very little time for laziness or indecision. There will be be changes during this time, and we can look for those changes to occur at work as well as at home, possibly in the romance...so be aware that things will be sorted out, analyzed and transformed when it comes to love and relationship issues.

We're coming into a healing period in our astrological journey, and to heal, we must first 'feel' what is wrong...if, indeed, there is anything wrong. We will be doing some very intense soul-searching, and one thing we can know for sure is that this search isn't in vain. We find what we need to know, and it helps us immeasurably.

This week brings us Moon square Neptune, Mercury sextile Uranus, Mars sextile Node at the same time as Moon conjunction Pluto (big positive whammy). We also have the Sun opposite Lilith, Mercury conjunct Neptune and Venus at the same time plus a New Pisces Moon, and Mars square Uranus.

Get ready for serious introspection with Mercury entering Aries (that one's going to do all the communication we work we'll need). The New Moon in Pisces, which will act as a calming agent, at the end of the week. It's going to be a good week that is based on healing, knowledge and hope.

Weekly horoscope for March 4 - 10, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You will come to terms with the idea that you are in possession of great personal power, and you'll have to figure out the best way to display this power to do good. You are supremely compassionate during this time, and your capacity for love is off the charts, so to speak.

You are not only helpful to those in your life who would use a helping hand or a good, strong hug, you are a guiding light to the people in your life whom you work with, as your advice is spot on and targeted to bring out the best in others. What you stand as is a force of goodness and righteousness; you are helpful, kind, empathetic and patient.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: March 6, 7, 8.

You're looking at how you balance your week out with the help of transits, Mars sextile Node, Sun opposite Lilith and Moon conjunction Mars. Stay steady and calm, and know that all you have in front of you is exactly what you'll be succeeding in.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

New beliefs have you firmly cemented in a way of thinking that might clash with friends or family members. You are very adamant about the kind of change you want in your life, and when you come upon an idea that you find to be brilliant and progressive, you simultaneously come up against the philosophies of friends do not see things your way.

Well, that's what makes the world so interesting; the diversity we notice is the diversity you'll experience this week, and it will do you good. In a way this week has you sticking to your guns, so to speak, and even if you find out that you are wrongly directed, or off base with your desires or beliefs, at least you were the one to steer you in that direction. This week brings you independence and individuality.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: March 4, 6, 8, 9.

This week offers you much astrological assistance in your work and in your love life, as these transits are there for you to power up with: Capricorn Moon, Moon sextile Mercury, Moon conjunction Venus, and Sun sextile Uranus.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The irony of being a Gemini is that the one thing you really don't like is having to make up your mind, on the spot, and you'll find that the choices will not only be plentiful, but that a few of them will put much pressure on you to decide. Arg! Just what you don't like doing. Still, it's all in a week's work, and you'll manage to choose the 'right' thing each time.

Confusion may be what paves the way for you during this week, but you are someone who likes to learn the hard way, as this is the way that helps you retain the information. Consider this week to be one that grants you great knowledge, but it provides the lessons in a trial of the wits. Patience is needed, and stamina is required. Success, while not guaranteed, is still an option, Gemini.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: March 6, 10.

Healing energy seems to get you through just about all of it, as you'll find the most productive transits in your world are Mars sextile Mode and Mercury in Aries. You are not alone, but very much supported by the universe.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Picking up the pieces of a previous disaster, caused by co workers, is not your idea of a fun time, but you will do what you have to do this week. What you'll find taking place is that in some grand scheme of things, you feel as though you really are 'all in this together,' and if you have to pick up after someone else, then so be it. You don't feel used; you simply feel as though we're 'all in this together,'

This week has you feeling humble and dedicated to goodness, even if you don't get a gold star at the end of the week for your efforts. You are very lovable and respected, and you don't need a parade thrown in your honor. What you involved yourself in this week is for the benefit of others, and that's just fine with you. You are generous and gregarious.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: March 4, 5, 7, 8, 10.

A big week for you and a lot of help coming your way, so there's no time to feel lonely and no time to stop getting on with the plans you've got in mind. You are supported by transits, Mercury sextile Uranus, Moon trine Jupiter, Sun opposite Lilith, the Pisces Moon and Mercury in Aries.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Strict discipline rules your week as you know that the only way you'll get to the bottom of your particular issues is by confronting them head on. Whether this has to do with your love life or simply a bad habit that needs weeding out, you will be swift, attentive and honest. You are heading towards success, as it should be, Leo.

Every now and then, you feel as though you need to lay down the law, and that's not because you see yourself as some kind of lawmaking control freak; oh no, it's just the opposite. There's a situation in your life that needs to be addressed and all you are here for is to restore order and this is something you will do in a loving and compassionate way.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: March 5, 7, 9.

Great news hits this week, and you'll be happy to receive it as the transits make it all very easy for you to understand and accept. You are astrologically guided by transits, Sun sextile Moon, Sun opposite Lilith, and Sun sextile Uranus.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've never liked having the big decisions left up to you, but the irony of being you is that when it comes to something you really want, you don't let anyone even come close to influencing that decision because it's already made and that's how this week, works for you, Virgo. You know what you want, and no one can suggest otherwise.

It's a very positive week for you, as it shows that when you want something, you stick with it like glue. What this week teaches you is that if you can be this determined in one area, then you needn't default to your old ways of passing the buck on to someone else so that they can decide what's best for you. You are authentic and strong, and you'll like the person you are becoming.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: March 7, 8.

Life is good, and you feel you can handle just about anything coming your way. Helpful cosmic friends come to you as the Sun opposite Lilith and Mercury conjunct Neptune, so stay open and enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's a week of love and adoration for you, Libra as the stars are all in alignment for you and another person to share something beautiful together. This could also imply that your already established love life is about to take a turn for the better. Stay open and know that whatever happens this week, it's all happening to show you that love is real, true and a very big part of your life.

What you'll notice taking place is that you and this other person seem to have discovered an almost new way of relating, and it shows you that you're both so compatible that it's almost funny. What you have in common with this other person is what you need to focus on during this week, as this sets the two of you apart from other couples. You are in love with a very rare creature, and their love for you is obvious.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: March 4, 6, 8.

Take a breath and relax, knowing that all is well in your world, Libra and that you are being held aloft by the celestial powers of a Capricorn Moon, an Aquarius Moon, and a Pisces Moon. You move well through these transits, and you allow yourself the lessons these lunar movements have in store for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While it might feel pretty grand to make as much money as you'll be pulling in, you'll still want to mind your spending as this week could have you going a little too far overboard when it comes to draining the bank. You don't want to do that...even though the idea of spending, buying and being super indulgent might sound like fun. (It is fun. It IS fun.)

This is a money week for you, Scorpio, but it's also about discretion and withholding. You can feel grateful for your riches, but you must also respect the universe that allowed you to receive such gifts. And that's easy for you, Scorpio, as you are a very gracious person. Your gratitude allows for the week to be one where you giggle silently over what you 'can' do while holding back, knowing that this kind of discretion is just as good.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: March 6, 7, 9, 10.

Here's a big week for you in terms of person transformation and healing and you'll be coming to terms with a few 'old' issues. Know that you are supported by the transits of Mars sextile Node, Moon square Jupiter, Moon conjunction Saturn and Mercury in Aries.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you got into this new creative project, you didn't know how long it would take for you to come to a conclusion, and you're going to find that what you're involved with may just take a lifetime. Knowing this puts things into perspective for you, and in a way, it's exactly what you need. What's meant by this is that you are a speed demon; you get things done fast. This week shows you that some things really take time...if they are to become true successes.

You are on the right track, however, Sagittarius, as you catch on very quickly. What this represents to you is change; you want that change, and while you couldn't predict how it was all going to go, you'll find that you are the right person for the right job and that letting the universe take the reins is alright by you. Let it happen, bring it on!

Dates and transits to keep in mind: March 5, 7, 9.

Healing energy makes its way into your heart this week, and for you, Sagittarius, you'll take comfort in the idea that all will turn out well because you feel the soothing vibes that come along with Sun sextile Moon trine Jupiter, Moon square Jupiter and Moon sextile Jupiter.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week has you going over a few memories that leave you feeling great about your life. Yes, you've made a few mistakes, but every single mistake has lead you to this place. The people and experiences that took you down are the same people who gave you opportunity to change, when change was required and here you are today, feeling good about every single move you've ever made.

This is a huge week for personal healing, Capricorn, and you'll be doing much of it, as the universe has prescribed. You believe that one things leads to another and that all things eventually work out. It's not a bad philosophy either, as it's always projected that you'll be happy. You are someone who gets through it all, and you'll find that you do it with a smile on your face, as well.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: March 5, 9.

You'll have a certain kind of confidence, one that can only be attributed to someone who is Capricorn, and the transits that help you realize just how lucky and special you really are come in the form of Moon sextile Saturn and Moon conjunct Saturn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If there's one thing on your mind, it's getting down your thoughts on paper, as you have a record of memories that you want to make into a book, or a journal. You are super creative during this time and you want to do something artistic with everything you've gathered so far, so don't be surprised if you embark on some gigantic project at this time.

You have an excess of energy, but you want to expend it properly; the idea of venting or ranting just sounds like an avoidance to you, and you are all about getting to the point...for your own sake. This is all about you, and rightfully so. You have a point to make, a statement to express and you feel that time is rushing past you, so there's no time like the present, right?

Dates and transits to keep in mind: March 6, 7, 8, 9.

You've been a busy little bee, that's for sure, and you have no plans of halting the progress. You'll find that your best days are numerous and are aided by the transits of the Aquarius Moon, Sun opposite Lilith, Moon square Uranus, and Mars square Uranus.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Calm and peace come to your rescue, as you know the world around you is tearing itself apart, but that you need to remain as calm and collected as possible. That's not to say you are in any danger; you aren't. You are just a passive observer to the world's crazy antics, and you notice how those antics make other people in your life on edge. This is a place you, yourself, do not want to go.

You'll be the person who shows others that having a Zen attitude might be the best method if one wants to live a life in peace, without letting the noise of the world get to them. You are determined to stay calm and at peace, and by example, you show those in your life who need this calmness the most that it is doable and attainable. You are the living example of 'cool' during this week, Pisces.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: March 4, 6, 8.

While it might be birthday season for you, Pisces, you'll find it is also for reviewing old memories. You'll find that you'll have pleasant days thanks to the presence and influence of transits Moon square Neptune, Moon sextile Neptune and Mercury conjunct Neptune.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.