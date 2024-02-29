Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope For March 2024

Your monthly horoscope for March 2024 — based on your Chinese zodiac sign — is here! But first, what's in store for everybody?

The I Ching hexagram of this month is Water over Earth (#8). Strong foundations can support the mightiest of dreams, so remember that as you move forward.

We are nearly at the end of the first quarter of 2024, and that means it's time to evaluate our ongoing plans and make changes if necessary.

Of course, the strength of some foundations is not obvious at first. For example, having a supportive and loving family can be the greatest boon for a person. It can lift a person from rags to riches just by the strength of that constant support through all trials and tribulations.

So take some time out this month to acknowledge all the positives in your life, bolstering your foundation and helping you in both direct and indirect ways. That's the way to go! Now, let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for March.

Monthly horoscopes for all 12 Chinese zodiac signs:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Lucky Day for Love: March 27

Lucky Day for Friendship: March 13 & 14

Lucky Day for Career: March 1

Rat, the first half of March will be big and beautiful for you. Those of you who are stuck in legal battles of any kind or trying to end a harmful practice in your workplace or community will have the full support of the cosmic forces. Just make sure to steer clear of lies and dishonesty. That will throw a spanner in the works.

The second half of March will be more relaxed and uneventful for you. Recharge your batteries under this influence and settle your heart and spirit. A little reprieve now (or a vacation!) will go a long way towards helping you cross the finish line later with pride.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Lucky Day for Love: March 1

Lucky Day for Friendship: March 7

Lucky Day for Career: March 9

Ox, the first half of March will be a bag of mixed experiences for you. On some days, you will be triumphant; on others, you will have to grit your teeth and tolerate annoyances in your social circle, whether at work or elsewhere. Try to stay clear-headed through this. Meditation, yoga or other calming practices (like tea rituals) can help.

The second half of March will be better spent in introverted pursuits, especially if you are a creative who has been procrastinating on finishing your ongoing creative projects. Don't let peer pressure make you run around in circles. A monumental change will be upon you soon, in a few months. What you do now will influence how that unfolds for you.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Lucky Day for Love: March 2

Lucky Day for Friendship: March 15

Lucky Day for Career: March 14

March will be a bag of mixed experiences for you, especially if you feel alone in your community or feel that no one around you seems to understand you or your motivations. Don't let these thoughts drag you down. Find comfort within yourself and be your own best friend. Some of you will definitely benefit from embarking on a solo journey that helps you connect more deeply with your soul.

The second half of March will be very profitable for you, especially if you are an accounting professional or run your own business. Just make sure not to enter risky alliances that promise tons of gold. They may not pan out as expected.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Lucky Day for Love: March 17

Lucky Day for Friendship: March 29

Lucky Day for Career: March 28

Rabbit, let the first half of March help you recharge your soul. Focus on self-care now and take it easy, whether through playing sports, enjoying a spa day or amusing yourself on a vacation. New pursuits are not recommended because of the relaxed nature of the cosmic forces influencing you. The time for that will come later.

The second half of March is up in the air now. If you follow the above tips, you will feel well-balanced and steady in the second half of the month, inviting beautiful experiences and opportunities your way. If you don't, you will find yourself becoming increasingly harried and unsteady and may drop the ball completely.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Lucky Day for Love: March 15 & 16

Lucky Day for Friendship: March 17

Lucky Day for Career: March 21

Dragon, you will make your destiny in the first half of March. So, choose your pursuits with care in both professional and personal spheres of life. Each will impact every other area of your life, too. If you feel called to, volunteer at some charitable institutions or drives. It will unlock the deeper parts of your soul.

You are encouraged to be thoughtful in the second half of the month, though, especially if you have a history of giving in to negative peer pressure or have faced negative consequences because of jealous people in your social circle. Don't ignore the red flags!

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Lucky Day for Love: March 30

Lucky Day for Friendship: March 2

Lucky Day for Career: March 15

Snake, take it easy this month in March. Something beautiful is brewing for you behind the scenes right now, which requires you to stay put where you are and not mess up anything through impatience. You will benefit from leaning into education or personal growth in the first half of the month.

The second half will build upon this by either becoming stronger and steadier for you or becoming a bunch of loose ends that need to be tied. Staying humble will help you achieve the former. Just make sure you are not confusing humility with a lack of confidence. They are not one and the same.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Lucky Day for Love: March 22 & 23

Lucky Day for Friendship: March 25

Lucky Day for Career: March 29

Horse, the first half of March will be an interesting experiment for you, whether you realize it or not. You will learn more about your fellow humans than you ever knew, and you may become shocked by what you learn. This will help you separate the wheat from the chaff and deal with only those aligned with your highest good.

The second half of the month will be very relationship-focused for you because of this. Whether in romance or otherwise, you will find the greatest joy in the company of only a select group. You wouldn't care in the least about the rest, including the naysayers and obstacle creators.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Lucky Day for Love: March 3

Lucky Day for Friendship: March 17

Lucky Day for Career: March 29

Goat, be steady and take it easy. Your soul craves rest and recuperation. So you'll do well if you find ways to give that gift to yourself — whether through a solo vacation, a spa day, a conversation with an old friend or therapist or something else. Be your own best friend.

The second half of the month will be even more uneventful and chill than the first. Don't fight this. You have big things coming your way and need this rest period so you can meet those challenges with your full might. You will benefit from strengthening your boundaries at this time, too, and walking away from people-pleasing tendencies.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Lucky Day for Love: March 30

Lucky Day for Friendship: March 31

Lucky Day for Career: March 3

Monkey, the first half of the month will be a time for evaluation and consideration. What has worked well for you? Which habits should you eliminate or replace? Are you living the life of your dreams, or are you living someone else's dream life and not yours? Journal your answers and get to the heart of the matter.

If you successfully consider everything in the first half, the second half will quickly become a period of consolidation and success for you. Your pace may quicken, too, without you realizing it. Just remember: you have an unending capacity for growth and transformation. So, what you don't know now, you can learn as you progress.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Lucky Day for Love: March 29

Lucky Day for Friendship: March 15 & 18

Lucky Day for Career: March 17

Rooster, the first half of March will be a period of joy and happiness for you in both your personal and professional life. Those of you attending a family event during this time will experience a lot of serendipitous changes. This can be someone's wedding, a christening ceremony, or something steeped in rituals and traditions.

The second half of the month promises to be more relaxed and restful for you. In fact, taking care of yourself during this period will be an act of doubling down on your convictions and chosen path. This is especially true if you are an athlete or play competitive sports of some kind.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Lucky Day for Love: March 27

Lucky Day for Friendship: March 15

Lucky Day for Career: March 12

Dog, your fate in March is tied to the Rooster zodiac sign, especially if you have a sibling, friend, colleague or significant other with that zodiac. So read their horoscope, too. As long as you trust your counsel and be mindful of what you observe in your environment, you will be fine. Disputes will get resolved quickly this way, too.

The second half of the month promises to be a more collaborative period for you. So be more team-spirited because anyone who tries to stamp their individuality on the group's work will only do the project harm and themselves no good. You stand to build lasting friendships if you can all work well together.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Lucky Day for Love: March 10

Lucky Day for Friendship: March 8

Lucky Day for Career: March 23

Pig, the first half of March promises to be a fun period for you. Parties, gatherings, engaging conversations with friends, and more are in store for you. Let your social butterfly side come out now and become the life of the gathering! Who knows? You and your friends may embark on a spontaneous adventure, too.

The second half of the month will build upon the experiences of the first. So it's pretty much in the air right now. As long as you remember what truly matters to you and what does not, you will be fine. The world is full of a variety of people living vastly different lives. You are one such person, too.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.