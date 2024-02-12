The Weekly Horoscope For All Chinese Zodiac Signs Brings Happiness

The energy this week, between February 12 and 18, 2024, is poignant. It's calling on you to decide what kind of week you wish to have. If you choose happiness, it will gift you happiness. If you choose fear, it will gift you anxiety. How can each Chinese zodiac sign do their best under these situation?

This week's I Ching hexagram is Mountain over Mountain (#52), changing to Heaven/Earth over Lake (#10/#19).

It urges us to remember that no matter how hard you try, controlling everything in the world is impossible. Even the ultra-wealthy cannot prevent natural disasters or pandemics from affecting them.

So, be adaptable. Nevertheless, one must not confuse adaptability with bending over backward. A bamboo tree may bend in heavy winds, but it still knows how to take up space and further its goal of colonizing the forest.

That's the balance to strike this week. That's the choice in front of you. For some, this theme will play out in your love life because of the heavy focus on Valentine's Day this week. So remember to be adaptable but not a doormat. Let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for February 12 - 18.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for February 12 - 18, 2024:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week is simple and straightforward for you, but you may find it difficult to make progress of any kind at this time. It's more conducive to rest, relaxation and enjoyment.

Lucky Day in Love: February 13

In love, put your best foot forward and be present when engaging with your partner or the person you are dating. Intriguing experiences await those who are willing to go the extra mile without making it cringe.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 18

Also, impromptu parties and spontaneous fun are the way to go in social events this week. So let your intelligence take the wheel and wow everyone around you.

Lucky Day for Career: February 15

If you feel called to, now's a good time to journal your thoughts about your career prospects and future. Would you like to study further or take everything to the next level? What do you want in your heart?

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, you are slowly and steadily approaching your dream and goal. Don't give up now. You are closer to the finish line than you realize. A little extra push will go a long way.

Lucky Day in Love: February 12

In love, strive for balance and equality this week. Give but also receive. That's the secret to a true partnership in which both parties show up for each other and feel taken care of, too.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 13

A little extra self-care won't be amiss this week, especially around Valentine's Day. You will be more energized to seize your destiny afterward.

Lucky Day for Career: February 14 or 15

In your career, make sure you get the credit and recognition for your hard work. If you don't, whoever steals it will also steal your rewards.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, the energy this week is a little topsy-turvy for you. You will transition from feeling low to really high over the next seven days. So prepare to leave some people shell-shocked.

Lucky Day in Love: February 12

In love, move forward with courage. Your destiny is in your hands... unless you choose not to stir the waters at all. Journaling can help you address your anxieties and reach for what you truly want.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 12

As for your social life this week, it will be excellent. You may even score an invitation to an exclusive event that lets you go all-out in fashion and really step it up.

Lucky Day for Career: February 13

Don't be complacent in your career, though! Behind the scenes, forces may be jealous of what you bring to the table.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, a little friendly competition, can actually help people come up with better ideas and challenge themselves to be more. Don't allow this to become toxic and draining. That's your cautionary wisdom for the week.

Lucky Day in Love: February 13

In love, pay attention to the red flags, and don't discount your triggers. Both will get in the way of your happy ever after if you let them.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 17

If you feel the need, a good cry or catharsis through art is just what you need at this time. It's almost as if you are walking a fine line right now between the next best thing and falling into the same old unsatisfactory routines.

Lucky Day for Career: February 15 or 16

As for your career, now's the time to be daring and bold, especially if you want something to change. Seize those opportunities! Seize the day!

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, you will have an absolutely terrific week! Are you even surprised? We are, after all, just a week into the beautiful Lunar Year of the Dragon.

Lucky Day in Love: February 12

In love, prioritize self-care and your needs first. You are shining like a rockstar right now and prone to attracting all kinds of folks who may want a piece of you. They don't get to choose if they will succeed. You do.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 17

Also, this week, be generous when interacting with others in non-romantic situations. Collaboration will bring you more blessings.

Lucky Day for Career: February 18

As for your career, now's the right time to move forward with strength, drive and vision. The time to dilly-dally has passed. Let the cosmic forces lead you to your crown!

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, you have a choice in front of you — allow peer pressure and family dynamics to rule your life and future, or choose the path that's better for your soul. The latter doesn't mean you will be leaving your loved ones behind. It may actually lead to even more happiness for everyone involved.

Lucky Day in Love: February 12

The above message may apply to your love life, too, especially if you want to study abroad or are considering a job that will relocate you away from your significant other. Don't let short-term discomfort get in the way of long-term satisfaction.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 13

Be careful of the social activities you engage in, though! Imbibing dubious substances will not lead to anything good. Plus, you may need to reconsider the company you keep since you may be becoming the average of them all.

Lucky Day for Career: February 15

The energy around your career is really strong right now. So don't dilly-dally. Move forward and make your dreams come true!

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, prepare to have a ball this week! You will be laughing (or shrieking) with joy and feeling on cloud nine. The more time you spend with the ones who matter to you, the better the experience will be.

Lucky Day in Love: February 13

Your love life is really solid this week, especially around Valentine's Day. So stay positive and let your creative side make everything even more memorable.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 17

If you feel called to, host a house party sometime this week and create a relaxing environment for you and your best mates. This may inspire intriguing ideas and plans (and vacations).

Lucky Day for Career: February 16

As for your career, take it easy this week, but make sure you carry out your responsibilities well. This week is better suited for personal endeavors than going all-out in your career.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, your manifestation powers are really strong this week, so be careful! Staying grounded and positive will help you manifest what you want. Negative thoughts can also lead you to manifest something regretful.

Lucky Day in Love: February 17

In love, you will feel blessed and protected this week. Some of you may even experience a glow-up. So put your best foot forward and let the world impress you!

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 18

If you feel called to, challenge yourself to try something new this week. Expand your horizons and see what you are made of. It will have a positive impact on your near future.

Lucky Day for Career: February 18

As for your career, don't allow negative thoughts to keep you small or fearful. You are stronger than you think and more capable of turning things around if you so desire.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, you may experience many flashbacks and triggers this week or find exes crawling back to you for a second chance. Don't allow anyone to use you for a season because they are bored!

Lucky Day in Love: February 18

In love, you may be dealing with a narcissist. Be aware of manipulation and gaslighting. If needed, watch YouTube videos on how to protect yourself from such people in romantic situations. It will help you stay strong and focused.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 18

Some of you may be dealing with all this because of something toxic in your personal environment or social circle. Do you need a change? Be honest with yourself.

Lucky Day for Career: February 18

Your work life is the only positive aspect of this week. Let it help you move away from toxic influences and build something solid for yourself. Whether you know it or not, you are a diamond in the rough.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, this week's energy is sweet for you. Move forward with strength, but also take the time to smell the roses along the way. Any time spent in the company of loved ones will only help your soul feel more fulfilled.

Lucky Day in Love: February 17

In love, step out of your comfort zone this week and try something new. It can be a new dating technique, changing your style, or trying a romantic idea you got from Pinterest.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 15

As for your social life, you may just become the life of the party this week. So, let the fun times begin!

Lucky Day for Career: February 12

In your career, pay attention to your intuition. You are ready for a level-up, which will help you move forward with purpose and vision.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, this week's energy is tinged with nostalgia for you. Some of it will fill your heart with joy and a little bittersweet longing. You may also experience some triggering memories that call on you to purge your soul.

Lucky Day in Love: February 13

In love, let your vulnerable side take a peek out of the closet. Not too much, nor too little. It will show you the strength of love of your partner.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 14

The same applies to your social circle. Are you comfortable being vulnerable around your friends? Why, or why not? Journal your thoughts to know more.

Lucky Day for Career: February 15

Things are looking up for your career, though. So be prepared to take everything to the next level and then some. It's only the beginning.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, this week's energy is rooted in rituals and gratitude for you. So, make time to offer something to the cosmos and your ancestors. You can even visit a holy place and meditate to do the same.

Lucky Day in Love: February 16

In love, know what you want and go after it. Also, honor the other person's needs and boundaries. It's a fine line to walk, but it's the only one that guarantees longevity.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 17

If you feel the need to step away from socializing this week, don't feel guilty about it. Interesting ideas and inspiration await you in those introverted pursuits.

Lucky Day for Career: February 18

Now's a good time to consider higher education or try something new in your career. If you think your progress has stalled or you are being overlooked for a promotion, consider a new start in this new Lunar Year.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.