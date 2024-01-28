Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For January 29 - February 4, 2024

Your January 29 - February 4, 2024, weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign is here for all zodiac signs. We're really starting to wrap up the month of January now. It appears that many of us, if not all, are finally shaking off the last of the previous year; we've only now started to take this year seriously.

That means if we've put off our resolutions for this reason or that, we are now giving ourselves a chance to take them all seriously, and this happened to us during the week of January 29 - February 4, 2024.

We are rich in planetary influence at this time as we will see the transits of Moon trine Mars, Moon square Venus, Moon square Mars, Moon square Pluto, Mercury with Neptune, Moon opposite Uranus, and a Sagittarius Moon at the end of the week.

These power players are what will bring about the major transformation. For some of us, the changes will be hard, and for others, quite simple and obvious ... but one thing is certain: change is happening from January 29 - February 4, 2024.

With the cards stacked against us, we may feel we have no chance during this week, but that's exactly what will put us to the test so that we 'have' to move.

Our noble selves will get to shine in the face of adversity during the week of January 29 - February 4, 2024, and we will be proud of ourselves for the success we allow.

Weekly horoscope for January 29 - February 4, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's time to bring out the Aries weapon selection, as you will defend your heart. While you feel you've been here enough time to know what to do, you may find that with transits like Mars trine Uranus and Moon square Venus surrounding you, you have no choice but to once again fight against things like discrimination and disrespect.

This week has you knowing all too well that, in the long run, you're the hero of the day and that if anyone is going to get you from point A to point B, it's not a lover or romantic partner ... it's you and you alone, Aries. This week comes as a reminder to you to tap into your strength rather than rely on the advice or approval of others, especially in love and romance.

Keywords and dates to remember: heartbreak, renewal and stamina.

This is no ordinary week for you, Aries, as you will definitely be facing a few demons, and you may even think they'll get the best of you. However, you have also learned that persistence is key here, and if you're going to 'do this,' then you may as well go fully into it. Your big 'effort' days will fall on January 20 and February 2 and 4.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Just because you are known for your laziness doesn't mean you are always lazy or slothful ... but it also doesn't mean you can't completely cave when you want to, as you will want to this week. There's a lot of pressure on you this week. That's OK, you can deal with it ... but the conditions need to be established by you and you alone. In other words, you'll do it your way, at your own pace.

You don't feel threatened by time, but you do feel the influence of transits such as Moon square Pluto and Moon opposite Jupiter. Both of these aspects make you feel as though you need to act, to do something, to participate ... 'or else.' The pressure you feel is the pressure you put on yourself this week, Taurus, and that's OK.

Keywords and dates to remember: memory of love long gone, holding a torch, completion.

This week brings you a stirring of echoes, in so much as old memories will come back to you, and not necessarily the kind that disturbs you. You aren't running into the past, but you are learning from past mistakes. You feel as though reminiscing might bring you insight as to what your next move might be. Your big days will be January 29, 30, February 2, 3.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If you feel that this week feels like a balancing act, it's because you put pressure on yourself to act. The reality is that you don't want to act. You'd rather waste time, play, or simply avoid the 'heavy' lifting that requires your mighty attention now. With Mercury and Neptune on you, you might want to slip into fantasy just to avoid any responsibility.

There's a lot of good energy surrounding you, but while that may encourage you, it may not be enough to inspire you to move quickly. That's the main problem here this week: you aren't sure of yourself, and so you don't trust the timing of things; making a decision may just become impossible for you during this time.

Keywords and dates to remember: fear of decision-making, insecurity, gambling.

While this week doesn't completely throw you off course, you will find it difficult to deal with a few unpalatable realities in your life, and the idea that change is imminent might even unravel you to a degree. You know what you must do, and you won't wait ... but it won't be easy. Your most interesting days are February 2, 3, and 4.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You could take it up or down, and you know it, too. You feel as though you're in a position of power and authority. This gives you the impression that you can move when you want to and do what you want. You feel so secure that you might overlook something that needs intense scrutiny.

The transits that affect you the most are the Moon trine Saturn, the Moon with Venus, and the Moon square Saturn. Thanks to these' furious' transits, your rebellious side will be heavily tapped during this week. You may say 'no' to extraordinary opportunities because you believe you know better. That might not be a bad thing, either, Cancer.

Keywords and dates to keep in mind: potluck, chance, innocence.

You could take this week either way, and you will have a choice to fall into depression or rise above and start doing something about it all. There's a very good chance that positivity will reign over your movements, as you really can't take another day of complaining. You will rise, and your best days will fall on January 29, 30, 31, and February 1.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If things don't automatically show up as positive for you, you might start to think in paranoid ways, as if 'they' are out to get you. Do not worry about things like 'they' as 'they' do not exist. What's really going on is that you are avoiding responsibility by placing the blame on others. This is a very obvious thing with you, and you also know it.

Sun trine Moon is one transit that will wake you up from your paranoid slumbers at this time. It will show you that you cannot blame others for your own mistakes and that the mistakes you make are not horrendous. They are there to be learned from. It's OK to take your time with this, Leo; it's OK to get to the bottom of your reservoir of unresolved issues.

Keywords and dates to keep in mind: unfairness, struggle, contemplation.

This week has you wondering if you made the right move. What you're presently dealing with suggests that you made a definite mistake somewhere along the line. You, being you, don't really want to admit to such a thing. You will learn that it's OK to make mistakes, and your biggest lessons occur on January 31 and February 1.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel that if you are the 'odd man out,' then so be it, as you really aren't that interested in fitting into anyone's set of expectations any longer. You have had quite a ride so far, and the year has only just begun. Still, there you are, fighting for your right to exist 'as is' without the opinions of others. In fact, you're quite tired of 'everyone else.'

Transits that really get your goat this week are Mars trine Uranus, which appeals to your decision to 'do things on your own,' and Moon opposite Uranus, which shows you that while it might be a lonely path, it's the path you've chosen and that you really no longer care what friends or family think of you.

Keywords and dates to remember: difference of opinion, warped sense of humor, dark imagination.

You tend to override the pain with humor, and you may find that your black humor might even border on the offensive. Still, this is your way. You need this kind of purge just to get to the other side of your emotional landscape. You will find clarity on January 31, February 3, and 4.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's not so much that you like to think of yourself as this altruistic hero who comes by and saves the day for everyone, including yourself. Still, it's more along the lines that your motives really are good and true, and you wish that people would just take you as you are, as you mean only the best for everyone. You might find that during the week, you work alone ... for the purpose of creating happiness for others.

You are backed up with the positive energy that comes along with the transits of Moon trine Mercury, a Libra Moon, and a Moon entering Sagittarius on February 4. While you may feel lonely during this time, you'll know that your heart is in the right place and that success is eventual ... but inevitable.

Keywords and dates to remember: Insight, intuition, swift decision-making skills.

You feel as though you are finally getting into the swing of things, and you know what is demanded of you, and it's nothing short of total transformation and change. That's OK. As long as you can pull back and take time to contemplate your next move, you'll be fine. You are looking at these dates for redemption: January 29, 30, February 3, 4.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your approach to this week is one of speed and vigor; you aren't waiting around for approval, nor are you hanging out, hoping someone will join in and help. You have the mindset for success, and all of it revolves around the idea of total transformation. You are here to change yourself, which begins in earnest this week.

You've got a lot of Mercury energy riding with you during the week, and this will make it so that your point is well taken and that you can translate what your needs are in words that really reach people. With a Sagittarius Moon to cap the week off, you'll find that all you do during the week is exactly what is needed to ensure the future you have in mind for yourself.

Keywords and dates to remember: a complete character upheaval, brand new style, challenging personality.

Something is coming, Scorpio, and you want to be ready for it. Throughout the week of January 29 - February 4, 2024, you will notice that change is in the air. If you can't pinpoint what exactly it requires of you, then you will miss out on some intense opportunity. You are being called forward, Scorpio, and your big 'pay attention' days will fall on February 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

During the week of January 29 - February 4, 2024, you will want to stand on a soapbox and preach your disdain for a system you don't believe is working for you, but you will also give up as you don't see the point. What you've come to learn is that your best work is done in silence and that counting on the 'system' for support is a 'no-go.'

This only brings out the warrior side of your personality, as you feel that if things are a certain way, you must be responsible for how they became that way. Introspective transits surround you, and you will work closely with Mars trine Uranus, the Moon trine Pluto, the Moon square Mars, and the Sagittarius Moon.

Keywords and dates to remember: oppression, fighting the system, self-directed anger.

What you will feel abundantly during the week of January 29 - February 4, 2024, is that the way things work does not necessarily work for you ... or for anyone, in your opinion. You feel that everything is rigged for your failure, but that will not stop you from forging your version of success. Your main 'light' days will be January 31, February 1 and 2.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You will do things your way to help others around you this week. If this means you need to take time out to help a friend, then you will do that. It might also mean that, in your own free time, you could devote yourself to charitable work or volunteer for a worthy cause of your choice.

You've got the transits of love and self-love all around you this week, Capricorn. You will find that the Sun trine Moon, Moon and Venus, and the Sagittarius Moon are what will launch your deep feelings of love for those around you who cannot care for themselves. You see life as rewarding and special, and you want to be on call and at your best.

Keywords and dates to remember: solitude, preciousness, love of animals and people in need.

You have never turned your back on a creature in need, and it will be during this week that you may find yourself at an animal rescue house, adopting a new fur baby. You are quick to be helpful during this time, and your days to shine will fall on February 1 and 4.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week comes out of nowhere for you, and while that might seem funny, it's as the week takes you from zero to hero in a matter of moments. What seemed to be a slow crawl for the earlier part of this month has now launched itself into a fast-paced series of challenges, and all of them are both nerve-racking and fun — like really fun.

Expect to get together with friends this week, but know this: you're the leader here, Aquarius. During the Moon opposite Jupiter, you won't be standing for anybody's lack of enthusiasm. You require everyone in your friendship circle to have as much 'get up and go' as you do. Whether they can keep up has yet to be seen, but you, on the other hand, will be raw energy and pure excitement.

Keywords and dates to remember: mayhem, friendships, overzealous imagination.

You've gotten this far into the year, and now you feel ready to bring on the good news and the fun times. So far, the year has been a real test of your patience, and now you're ready to party. Your best days for fun will be January 30 and 31.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You would sometimes prefer it if everyone just left you alone, and that's not because you're antisocial or even hateful of others. It's simply because your world runs better when you're the only one around to run it. You've started to dislike the 'helpful' advice of friends, and when it comes to family, you like it even less. During the week, you'll see that you want to keep things hush-hush and private.

There's a lot of Neptune energy working with you this week, Pisces, and so much of it has you feeling very firm about some of the decisions you've made, especially the financial ones. When money is the topic, you really don't want advice. You feel as though if you share your 'money world' with others, they'll want something out of you, which is why you like to keep it all down low.

Keywords and dates to remember: savings, investments, financial decisions.

You don't like looking at certain things, but you may find that you have to, and those 'things' have to do with your money and how you share it with others, which is a thing you are somewhat loathed to do. You have saved a bundle, and you find that you might need to do some spending, which could happen on January 31, February 1, 2 and 3.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.