The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign Beginning January 29

Take a deep breath and gaze up at the stars, believing each one is shining for you. You are surrounded by luck, found not only in the light of the stars to guide you but within the one that is reflected in your own heart. Nothing is impossible or too grand to accomplish. When you know within your soul that you cannot fail because the universe is guiding you, nothing is left to do but bring all your dreams to fruition.

The week of January 29 kickstarts an incredibly lucky time in your life as Jupiter in Taurus creates a harmonious relationship with Saturn in Pisces. Jupiter is known as the planet of luck, abundance, and future dreams, while Saturn rules over karmic lessons, healing, boundaries, and the ability to choose the path of your higher self.

Photo credit: Zuberka from Getty Images | Canva Pro

With only a few months left in Taurus, as Jupiter shifts into Gemini on May 25, it's preparing to close out an important chapter in your life where you are meant to create the foundation for the future success you hope to reap. This makes this alignment between the planet of luck and Saturn even more impactful.

Saturn in Pisces has felt different than other zodiac signs because it's not just about having you learn important lessons, but it's also been trying to guide you toward the greater meaning of life. This means you are getting more in touch with not only your higher self but also the divine practice of believing in destiny, fate, and the path that is part of your soul contract.

As these two planets begin to align in the week of January 29 until February 19, you are being urged to begin again, to start seeing life through a lens of hope and luck and knowing that while the right decision may not always be easy, it is the one that will lead you to the life and success that is meant for you.

Along with a dynamic trine between Mars, Venus, and Uranus and the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, you are being prepared for a lucky new beginning in your life, even if it looks differently than you thought it would.

While you may be tempted this week to find the shortcut for success, just remember that anything easily attained is also easily lost. Invest your energy not just into seeing luck wherever you look but in creating the kind of lasting success that will enable you to live the life you are trying to manifest.

Luckiest Day Horoscopes for Each Zodiac Sign For The Week Of January 29 - February 4, 2024

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, January 29, Mars trine Uranus in your sector of career and finances

The week of January 29 begins with a positive aspect with Mars in your house of career, creating a positive trine with Uranus in your financial sector. You've been doing a great deal of work recently on making sure that your career honors your talents and is also somewhere that you can keep growing. As much as you've grown, it's important to continually reflect on how your professional life can be in greater alignment with who you've become.

Uranus in your financial sector will likely boost this area of your life, which is a direct result of the work you've put into your career path. Whether it's a bonus, new pay grade, or promotion, you've put the work into receiving it, so let yourself not only seek continued success but also be grateful for all you've already accomplished.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, January 29, Venus trine Uranus, creating a lucky opportunity for expansion

You might be dreaming of far-off horizons the week of January 29 as Venus in Capricorn highlights your sector of luck and expansion, while Uranus in Taurus may make you finally break out of your comfort zone. Although you've been doing amazing work at learning, it's safe to take new opportunities or risks in creating a life you love. You may still have been holding back to a degree, but all of that is about to change.

Venus in Capricorn, alongside Mars there as well, is making you incredibly determined and focused on expanding your life. Whether it's returning to school, traveling, or another endeavor that feels like it will help stretch you into the life you want to live, you may surprise yourself this week with how easily you choose the new over the old.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, January 30, Jupiter with Saturn in your house of career

Ever since Saturn shifted into Pisces in 2023, you've been thinking differently about your career. It's not enough just to feel successful or even become financially abundant; you've also wanted to feel as if you were a part of something bigger than just a singular role. As Jupiter in Taurus forms a harmonious aspect with Saturn in Pisces, two areas of your life are highlighted, helping you take your dreams to a new level.

Jupiter in Taurus rules over your dreams and intuition, which has been helping you honor those ideas you've been having as being possible after all. Now, as Jupiter aligns with Saturn, you are being urged to take the next step. Whether it's starting a business or creating a new role for yourself, use what you've learned to seize the chance not just to be successful but to benefit others.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, January 30, Jupiter and Saturn in your house of abundance

Much of the energy currently is asking you to get back out into the world and start living. You've gone through so much recently as Pluto finished its phase in Capricorn that you may feel more withdrawn or tired from fighting to create the life you seek so fervently. Just because you may still be processing recent events is no reason you can't also start tapping into the positive connections and new opportunities that are being presented to you.

Jupiter in Taurus rules over your sector of wishes and social circle, while Saturn in Pisces promises adventure, travel, and abundance. Try to reconnect with friends or coworkers during the week of January 29 so you don't miss a valuable opportunity. Sometimes, all it takes is a conversation with the right person to set your life in a completely new direction.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, January 30, Jupiter with Saturn in your house of transformation

There are changes in store for your career during the week of January 29, but they are a part of helping you develop more of the life you've been trying to create. These are part of the bigger changes that have already been in the works since 2023 when Jupiter first shifted into Taurus, but now it's time to seize what is being offered to you and trust in the process of transformation.

Jupiter in Taurus has been trying to help you expand your career through what you do or what you earn, while Saturn in Pisces has been encouraging you to become more serious about the changes you want to make in your life. As the two meet in the week of January 29, you will feel more optimistic and hopeful, giving you greater confidence to make whatever changes are necessary to reap the success you deserve.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, February 2, Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio in your house of communication

Scorpio rules over your communication sector, which includes your conversations with others, how you speak to yourself, and the agreements you make. As the Last Quarter Moon rises in Scorpio, you will be drawn inward to reflect on what you have recently agreed to or how well you have advocated for what you want and deserve. This period of reflection allows you to pause to step up for yourself and the life you want.

The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio is the perfect time to release those self-deprecating thoughts or people-pleasing traits and, instead, remember that your life is solely yours to live. Return to the drawing table, make corrections, and let yourself put into place what it is you really want by expressing yourself clearly and unapologetically.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, February 2, Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio in your sector of wealth

The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio will rise in your sector of wealth, providing an important opportunity for healing any past financial debts as well as receiving unexpected gifts. Scorpio governs the area of your life that rules over finances, what you value most in life, and the feeling of what you are worthy of receiving. As you begin to embark on this new phase of your life, it's important to take care of matters and remember that whatever it is you believe your worth is ultimately what you will receive.

Use the energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio to pay off any outstanding debts, make a plan for greater abundance, and remain mindful of expected help or a financial gift from someone close to you. By knowing that you are worthy not only of financial security but also of receiving help, you will magnetically begin to attract all you desire effortlessly into your life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, January 29, Mars trine Uranus in your house of communication

Mars is currently in Capricorn, highlighting your communication sector, while Uranus is in Taurus, bringing your partnerships and basic needs to light. In this space, you will have important conversations that revolve around the new boundaries you've developed for yourself. While it's always of benefit to help others, you've also learned that you can't overextend yourself for those who won't go that same distance for you. By reserving yourself and your energy, you can invest in your dreams.

As Mars forms a trine to Uranus, reflect on the conversations you need to have with others to allow you to focus more on your own life. This may be in the workplace or your personal life, but by pulling your energy back in, you'll have more to use for what brings you not only greater happiness but also luck into your life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, January 29, Mars trine Uranus in your house of financial abundance

Ever since Jupiter shifted into Taurus in 2023, you've focused on your well-being and how to do things more healthily. This has already transformed many different areas of your life. Still, now you are being guided to use this energy to renovate how you feel about yourself and the ways you are working to generate financial abundance in your life.

As Mars in Capricorn highlights financial matters, Uranus in Taurus will help you make the changes necessary to implement many of your ideas. While Jupiter is still in Taurus, helping you to expand on how to approach others and themes in your life in a healthier way, you will now be presented with the need to make positive changes and seize new opportunities. Remind yourself that you aren't who you used to be, so how you live your life should look drastically different, too.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, January 29, Venus trine Uranus in your house of creativity and joy

There isn't much point in having the financial abundance and success you've dreamed of if it's not bringing you the happiness you desire as well. This is something that you've been reflecting on more recently, and so it's time to broaden your perspective of what brings you the true abundance you are seeking. It's important to remember that you should never have to feel as if you need to choose between professional success and happiness in your life. You just may have to get a bit creative over how you divide your time up.

Venus in Capricorn is currently in your zodiac sign of Capricorn, helping you to remember what it is that you really love and how that reflects in how you love yourself. As Venus forms a trine with Uranus in Taurus, it will highlight themes of creativity, joy, and happiness and, in a lucky series of unexpected events, help you turn your life around in all the best possible ways.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Friday, February 2, Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio in your sector of professional aspirations

Scorpio energy always rules over your career sector, which is also why you tend to change career paths more frequently. Your professional work is tied to where you are personally with yourself, so as you grow, a certain phase in your career needs to end. This is the rebirth water energy of Scorpio that allows you to honor how you want to feel and release what no longer resonates with your soul.

You may have been unsatisfied with your career or declared major as of late, but something will positively shift in the week of January 29 that will allow you to release what no longer is serving you. In some cases, it may mean there is a change of jobs or even majors.

Still, in others, it may also be simply a shift in your perspective that allows you to enjoy all the benefits of what you do have without carrying any of the negatives that have been weighing you down. Lighter times are on the way, allowing you to do what you do best, which is transform into your best self.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, February 2, Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio in your house of luck and travel

The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio rises in your house of luck and travel, helping you to reflect on the paths taken and those you haven't. Scorpio energy is all about new opportunities, expansion, greater spirituality and travel, all serving as lucky components of life. As the Last Quarter Moon draws you inward to your desires and dreams, this is your chance to reconnect with what you want for yourself so that you can make the most of each divine opportunity that is in front of you.

A Last Quarter Moon is a chance to let go of and release something. Whether it's about regret or doubts about your abilities, by releasing what has been blocking your forward momentum, you can open yourself up to life again and start being the creator of your destiny. Whatever is behind you is not meant for you, so it's time to honor your truth and get back to listening to the call of your soul because you have amazing things yet to accomplish in this lifetime.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.