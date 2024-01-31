What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About February's 2024, According To The Tarot

Welcome to February 2024. We are gathered for our monthly Tarot card reading, and for all the zodiac signs that are here to see what's ahead, we need to brace ourselves for the reality of what this month is about to show us.

Revealed in these cards are warnings, reminders, and promises. We can investigate the keywords and interpret the thoughts in this Tarot reading spread.

While your interpreter is in charge of laying out the cards and delivering the messages, it will be up to us all to take responsibility for our interpretations, as we are the authors of our destiny. We are responsible for our lives, whether we own up to that idea or not.

So, let us now go over the lineup of cards and how they apply to each zodiac sign. We are revealing a three-card read for each astrological sign. Past, present, and future, along with keywords and thoughts to go with them. Read with your best eyes, my friends. This is your February. Let us make the very best of this month.

What every zodiac sign needs to know about February 2024, per the tarot:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Past: Nine of Wands, reversed

There's something you expected to happen that may or may not have occurred, and whatever the outcome was, you weren't altogether pleased with it. This puts you on edge and has you anticipating your next move, which may be difficult for you to figure out. You don't want to feel this way, but you can't help but feel as though you are being taken advantage of.

Present: The Lovers, reversed

A lot is going on in your love life, and you may wonder if this is really what you want or if you're faking it. You know that, on the one hand, you like being in a relationship, but on the other hand, you're still not sure if the person you are with is really someone you want to spend 'that much' time with.

Future: The Hanged Man, reversed

Being that you are always honest with yourself, even if it takes time to admit certain things, you will find that if there's something in your life that you can't live with, you're going to remove it. You definitely hang in there for as long as you can, but it's a thing that doesn't ring true for you ... it's out.

Thoughts and keywords: daring, anticipation, point of view, memory, self-discipline, vigilance that borders on paranoia, safe and sound, extreme self-protection.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Past: Wheel of Fortune

A long time ago, you made a point about getting yourself on the right track, which means a healthy mind for the physical body, the financial state you're living in, and the way you see love. You simply decided to refuse the negative its place, and it really works for you.

Present: Queen of Cups

With all that in mind, you are truly the person you want to become, and you are starting to see that your presence alone seems to bring other people joy and happiness. You are happy to be this person, as well, as it is genuine. You are generous and caring, and your efforts are well appreciated.

Future: The World

You see nothing but positivity ahead, as you've trained yourself to always look to the bright side of everything. Nothing you foresee is an obstacle, even if it is an obstacle. You are brave and strong and can conquer the world with the power of your love and self-esteem.

Thoughts and keywords: absolute optimism, loving nature, generosity of spirit, positive vibe, manifestation skills.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Past: Two of Swords, reversed

You were very bothered by a decision you made long ago, and though you help it high like a torch, you are fairly certain that you made the wrong decision. However, this is a good realization as it helps clear your head for future decisions. You know what no longer works, and you apply that knowledge.

Present: Knight of Wands

What you've got going on now, during February 2024, is this keen sense that you are on to something and that it's worth sharing. You may find that teaching others is a good way for you to share your learnings, and you will very much be an inspiration for other people in your life. You will set the example of what 'trying hard' is all about.

Future: Two of Cups, reversed

If you cannot find what you want in love, you will try again because you do not see yourself as someone who lives this life alone, even when you are alone. You have so many great friends to pass the time with, and even though you bring with you some regret, you know you'll be fine in the long run.

Thoughts and keywords: important decision-making, a message from an unknown source, the memory of love gone past, daring to get it right this time, visionary.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Past: Five of Wands

If there's one thing the past has taught you, it's that too many chefs spoil the broth, as the old cliche goes. You have seen what happens when too many people get involved in a major decision when nobody agrees. Everyone seems to resort to insult-slinging and intentional misunderstanding.

Present: Strength, reversed

You know what you're made of, and you will be at your very best during February 2024 to regain your strength and momentum. Yes, you've been thrown a loop, but it's nothing you can't handle, and so when challenges come your way, you give yourself the proper time to figure them out, knowing that you will come to the right conclusion.

Future: Seven of Swords, reversed

What the future holds for you is a new insight into how you can make things happen in your world, and some of these new techniques might be radical or even dangerous. You are willing to take chances like never before, which implies that you are braver than ever. You need to believe in yourself so that you can apply that change.

Thoughts and keywords: strife and confusion in the workplace, the power to overcome, a sly and cunning approach, and doing whatever it takes to get it done.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Past: Two of Pentacles

The past has given you the wonderful ability not to know which way to go when it comes to money, which implies that you have some to play with, and that is always a good thing. What you decide to do with your money is what will shape the next phase in your life. You've made some wise moves, but you've also ended up feeling very confused.

Present: The High Priestess

What's going on now is that you will be dedicating most of February 2024 to the inner work that you believe must take place if you are to move through the world with finesse and intelligence. This is a time for active introspection, meaning that you may be slipping back into a meditative place, but you are actively preparing your next 'real life' move.

Future: King of Wands, reversed

What you have created is a space for yourself that requires determination and a fierce attitude of dedication. You have created a defensive personality for yourself, as this is what you believe you've needed. You will be doing just fine, and you may come to soften up a bit as time goes on.

Thoughts and keywords: time for change, financial decision making, family guide, wrong advice, sticking to principles.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Past: Six of Swords, reversed

You have been so overwhelmed by loneliness and despair that you absolutely can't wait to shirk this downer personality of yours so that you can finally move on. You were a victim of life. This was not your fault, but still, you were the one who had to suffer.

Present: The Star

February of 2024 has you completely reclaiming your joyful and playful personality, and if that means that you grab all the attention and seize the spotlight, then so be it. You are here to show off your healthy new body and prove to the world that nothing gets you down. You are unique and strong, and you want to share the wealth.

Future: The Hermit, reversed

Your days spent alone have shown you that it's not all about loneliness, as now you crave those moments when you can slink into your little corner to enjoy the preciousness of solitude. Being alone no longer scares you. In fact, it refreshes you. This is part of the gift you received when you spent so much time feeling lonely. Now, you've mastered solitude.

Thoughts and keywords: learning from the past, taking back oneself, reclaiming your image, recognizing when it's time to be alone, owning responsibilities.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Past: The Magician, reversed

At one point, you liked to scare other people into thinking you had some kind of power over them. When it all showed up as you being fraudulent, you backed off and hid, fearing that your true nature would be found out. That nature would reveal that you are just a regular old person, like the rest of us.

Present: Seven of Wands, reversed

To reclaim yourself, you must show the people in your life that you are both humbled and ready to act like a regular old person, which is what so much of February 2024 will have you doing. You'll make up for lost time while taking responsibility for past actions.

Future: Page of Cups, reversed

The beauty of all your work is that it's changed you and reshaped you into a very caring and empathetic person. Yes, you've learned the hard way, but the future shows that this education was beneficial and purposeful. You are fully redeemed now; you are forgiven and allowed to move on.

Thoughts and keywords: It's time to rethink this, remember what went wrong, want to go back to a better time, figure it all out, be brave, and stand up to whatever obstacles may be in your way.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Past: The Hierophant

Being someone who really couldn't budge in the face of necessary change, you stayed put and ended up all alone, as nobody wanted to join in. Being stoic worked for you, as you weren't all that concerned with what anyone thought of you. You were true to yourself, and that was all that mattered.

Present: King of Pentacles

The past created the present for you, Scorpio, and you will see that during February 2024, your past decisions created the person you are today. You are rich, educated, and in a position of power. You are smart and strict, sometimes unfriendly, but always intelligent and worldly.

Future: Judgment

What will come of this is entirely up to you now, as you are so strong and determined to get your way that there's a very good chance you will do just that. You like being the top dog and enjoy shaping the fates of others. Power suits you, and you'd be well advised to stay positive and kind.

Thoughts and keywords: huge change, sticking with what you know best, trusting your gut feelings, being the bigger person, knowing right from wrong.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Past: Four of Wands

Your vision of the past has changed with your perception as you've opened the doors to love and happiness in your life. What was once bleak or hopeless was a destiny you decided was no longer yours, as you knew that change was a must and that you could no longer remain loveless ... or homeless.

Present: King of Cups

The world changes completely for you during February 2024, as you are ready for love and romance and completely accept that such a thing could and will happen to you. You are patient and wise, and you are finally giving yourself the chance to experience love once again.

Future: Knight of Pentacles

Love comes into your life due to your intention, openness and manifestation skills. You will be romantically linked to someone of wealth and ability, and while this may not surprise you, the entire experience will be positive and encouraging. You will be in the position to believe again ... in love.

Thoughts and keywords: Total change for the better, healthy mind, acceptance of love, manifesting wealth, belief in romance, renewal.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Past: Ten of Cups

As a person of great ideals, you've always believed that if you are loved and in a great, loving relationship, you can handle all the world's troubles. Love has always been your backbone and your strength, and with love in your heart, you knew you could face any storm.

Present: Three of Swords

While this card oftentimes implies heartbreak, in the case of your present, you will find that during February 2024, you will simply have to accept that nothing is perfect and that idealistic love is always a disappointment ... though that doesn't mean it's imperfect. This time has you understanding that even your ideal love situation has its 'beautiful' flaws.

Future: Knight of Cups

Nothing prevents you from upholding your ideals, as you are eternally the Knight of Cups, the bringer of love and good tidings, no matter what your situation may be. You may be sad on the inside, but you know that if you can give love, then you are on the right track toward complete healing.

Thoughts and keywords: pure contentment, memory of heartache, knowing how to get it right this time, dedicating yourself to being a person who gives love.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Past: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You may feel as though you are required to pull back when it comes to spending, as you feel as though you are being financially drained — and it's not the best feeling. That's OK as you are quite able to spend without feeling it. Money issues will always be a part of your life, it seems.

Present: Ten of Pentacles

All's well that ends well. However, as you really do well financially during February 2024, you truly have nothing to worry about, which is saying a lot in today's world. You have a sublime vision of the future, and you know that the present is happy because you don't feel any need to worry any longer.

Future: Page of Wands, reversed

The future months show that you will spend an ample amount of time being alone, thinking things through, which may not be where you envisioned yourself. You'll be dealing with a blow that has you wondering 'why' it happened, but the explanation will come with contemplation and patience.

Thoughts and keywords: financial reward, balancing money, reinvesting and purchasing fun stuff, taking time for yourself, allowing yourself childlike fun and pleasure.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Past: Four of Swords, reversed

You took a long time to get over something that you might have found to be tragic or heartbreaking, and while you really didn't know when you'd ever 'come up for air,' you will take a long time trying to figure out how you'd reclaim your optimistic outlook on life.

Present: The Sun

The great thing about you, Pisces, is that while you may stay down for a long time when you get yourself back on your feet again, you are like the sun at midday; you shine, shine, shine. February 2024 has you completely remaking yourself as a happy person who has fully healed.

Future: The Tower

While this card rarely inspires joy, it shows you that Murphy's law is always in place, meaning if something can go wrong, it will. This is a warning but not a promise. It's placed here in your reading so that you take care to avoid the mistakes of the past. If you are smart, then you will move beyond all disasters.

Thoughts and keywords: lost in the past, memory of a better time, understanding that all is beautiful right now, taking advantage of what you can in a good way, carelessness that may lead to destruction, prevention of destruction.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.