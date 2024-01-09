2024 Will Be An Incredible Year For These 4 Zodiac Signs

Can you feel the change in the wind? Four zodiac signs will have incredible experiences in 2024 under the influence of a few powerful changes taking place.

Capricorn, Scorpio, Aquarius and Sagittarius will have the best year ever — the rest of the zodiac signs can expect some powerful improvements, too.

January 1 began with Mercury retrograde ending. That's a powerful sign of fated beginnings.

Since Mercury will enter Capricorn after the New Moon on January 13, 2024, the energy begins to pick up mid-January, and when it does, you are being urged to speak your wishes into the wind or engage in a manifestation ritual to bring your desires to life.

If you have an advantage in improving your life, don't let this energy go to waste!

The second major change we will experience at the start of 2024 is Pluto entering Aquarius on January 20 after its long stint in Capricorn. Pluto will re-enter Capricorn and then return to Aquarius in November 2024, helping to transform a particular area of your life for good. By the end of 2024, a new season of life will start, and this is exactly what four zodiac signs need in their lives.

So if you're a Capricorn, Scorpio, Aquarius or Sagittarius, you can expect dramatic shake-ups in the outermost reaches of technology and advancement, including the realization that not every advancement is as benign as it pretends to be.

Jupiter entering Gemini on May 25 will also mark a shift in how we collectively communicate our biggest needs. So, the best thing you can do is find a common ground between your personal needs and the needs of the world at large. Only then can we move forward as a healthy society of transcendental humans. Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best annual horoscopes for 2024.

Four zodiac signs will have the best year ever in 2024:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac signs to work with: Sagittarius & Aries

Best months in 2024: February & March

Best areas to focus on: Work-life & Family

Capricorn, 2024 will begin with a bang for you, with the fruits of your previous labor coming in rapid succession in the first few months. Time to say hurray! Just keep in mind that this big boost will not last forever and things will slow down by the middle of 2024. Don't worry, though. You are the cosmic favorite child this year and are being set up for more success later down the road. So focus on the day-to-day grind and you will be fine.

The crystals amethyst and clear quartz will be lucky for you this year. So, if you feel called to, carry a chunk in your pocket or wear it as a pendant to help you stay clear-headed and grounded. Also, keep your secrets close to your chest this year, even from people who show up as potential investors. They may have ulterior motives.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac signs to work with: Other Scorpios & Taurus

Best months in 2024: April & November

Best area to focus on: Skill development

Scorpio, your creativity will be at the next level in 2024. So lean into it hard and you may just turn yourself into the next social media sensation or your city's flower child. Your communication skills are also being highlighted here so that they will play a role in your creativity in some way. Some of you may want to keep a low profile, though. If that's the case, trust your intuition and let the journey unfold at the pace that feels right to you.

You may benefit from adopting a meditative practice into your daily/weekly life, too. It doesn't have to be something elaborate and time-consuming, though. You can simply breathe peacefully for 5 minutes while you have your daily cuppa and call it a day.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac signs to work with: Pisces & Sagittarius

Best months in 2024: January & December

Best area to focus on: Self-confidence

Aquarius, the year 2024 will be unique for you. Saturn will be in Pisces, your sector of money and personal property. You will grow up a lot this year, and. you will also gain more respect for your finances. You may find yourself pursuing introverted activities in extroverted arenas.

For example, you may decide to write a novel in your local cafe and show up every day with no intention of socializing with even the baristas. Or you may travel solo and indulge your talent in photography. The more you lean into this energy this year, the stronger your sense of self will be.

There's a cautionary message for the latter half of the year, though. On July 1, 2024 Saturn will get closer to Neptune, the planet of illusions, and they will interact with each otherfor three years. You may change how you think about a few things, and how you participate in the world. Sometimes, even if we live in a democracy with good laws protecting our rights to mind our own business, there will be a few miscreants who just won't do the same. Trust your intuition if it pings you regarding this. It will keep you safe.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac signs to work with: Aries & Leo

Best months in 2024: June & July

Best area to focus on: Collaborative works

Sagittarius, the year 2024 will be a surprising one for you. On May 24, Jupiter will enter Gemini, your sector of relationships and partnerships. Jupiter will be in Gemini for one year, so the planet of luck will spring blessings on you from unexpected sources on unexpected days.

You can lean into this energy by choosing your social circle more carefully. Whether they are family members, friends or acquaintances, let only the best of the best (and the ones who genuinely care about you) find their way in.

The color red will be lucky for you this year. Taking action on intuitive nudges will be, too. Some of you will also welcome a newborn home this year. So yay for that! Your home life promises to be sweet, safe and comforting in 2024.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.