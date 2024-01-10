How This Week's Astrology Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope

This week's love horoscopes feel the effects of the New Moon, and it brings a fresh start peaking on January 11, 2024.

No matter what has happened or what you've been through, the new beginning you dream of is possible. It's just that it will require you to not only believe you're worth it but also to put in the work to achieve it.

Although you are just beginning your second full week of 2024, there is already a different energy that abounds, reminding you that hope isn't futile but the foundation from which dreams are born.

The New Moon rises on January 11 at forty-four degrees Capricorn. While the precise location of New Moons is always of significance because the eleventh and forty-four are powerful angel numbers, it intensifies this lunation. It helps you understand why it is such a powerful time for new beginnings.

Angel number eleven brings with it the powerful energy of beginnings, as well as a connection to divine timing and twin flame relationships. At the same time, forty-four serves as a reminder that the angels are working on your behalf to achieve the greatest outcome for you and all of those involved.

Capricorn isn't known for being an overly intuitive or spiritual zodiac sign. Yet, it also serves as a reminder that the most divine choice you can make is not only to believe everything is happening in your favor but also to seize the moments of new beginnings when they arrive.

Intensifying this energy, Mercury, the planet of communication, will shift into Capricorn two days later on the thirteenth. As Mercury makes this shift, it joins Mars and the Sun in this powerful earth sign, helping to align your words with your actions and have important conversations to help heal past challenges in your relationships — or to make a declaration of love to someone you've cared about for a long time.

On January 12, asteroid Juno will station retrograde in Virgo, bringing up themes of past relationship commitments or what you've previously agreed to. While this can bring about a newfound commitment and relationship container into your life, it is about having to rework something to have it align more closely with who you've grown into.

Capricorn energy will help you focus on the goal. At the same time, Virgo can help in putting together the details of healing a relationship, beginning a new one, or simply enjoying a more conscious space together.

Be mindful of not becoming overly fixated on how something will look, and instead, take the reminder from the angel numbers on the New Moon in Capricorn that everything is happening precisely in the way that it is destined to.

Most romantic days of the week:

Thursday, January 11

The New Moon in Capricorn rises on January 11 at forty-four degrees, bringing a powerful message from the universe that you are on the right path — you just need to surrender into trust a bit more.

A New Moon means a new intention cycle is beginning and also what themes you can expect to focus on for the first six months of 2024. While Capricorn is adept at building from the ground up, it's also important to remember that as long as you're living in alignment with your soul, the universe and angels will always be there supporting you.

Use this energy to set an intention for growth, repair, or for building an entirely new aspect of your romantic life. Pay special attention to the steps you need to take to make it a reality, and then focus all your energy not just on the creation of your new beginning but on trusting that everything will work out for its highest good.

You can also do a New Moon ritual by writing down your intention on a piece of paper and then burying it in your garden with rose petals, sage, and cinnamon to help bring about greater clarity, healing, love – and, of course, desire.

Friday, January 12

Asteroid Juno stations retrograde in Virgo on January 12, activating a time of reviewing your original relationship contracts. Whether this figures heavily into existing relationships, marriages, or even restablishing new boundaries, it can help you set up a new era in your love life.

This will be felt most powerfully for those signs who have Virgo in romantic placements, such as Pisces, Aquarius, Taurus and Gemini. However, everyone can benefit from the new shift in energy. To make the most of this, focus on what you've created and then use that to bring in greater space for growth as you release the picture of how love would show up and instead focus on the feelings present.

Saturday, January 13

Mercury, master of the mind, shifts into Capricorn on January 13, helping to bring a cohesive energy to your life and relationships. With the Sun, Mars and Mercury all in this earth sign, you will be able to focus more of your energy on the creation of the new while also feeling a surge of confidence.

Use this energy to talk through plans, heal recent struggles, and take that risk in sharing your dreams with your partner. Magic occurs when your head and heart are on the same page, and during the week of January 8, that is precisely the energy you will feel.

How this week's astrology effects each zodiac sign's love horoscope:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Friday, January 12, Juno retrograde in Virgo, highlighting your determination and well-being

When you are truly able to give yourself what you've been seeking outside of yourself to make different choices, instead of choosing a partner who fulfills what you believe you lack, you can choose someone to complement all that you know you are. Take the time to focus on your internal self as well as your overall being so that you can be sure you are creating a relationship from a new cycle of healing and not wounding.

Juno retrograde in Virgo highlights your sector of determination, health and well-being, helping you to also tend to your own needs so that you can genuinely make the romantic choices that will lead to the new beginning in the love you desire. It all comes down to realizing that no relationship can make you whole unless you've first done that for yourself.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, January 12, Juno retrograde in Virgo, bringing up themes of marriage and joy

When you commit to something, you should also be aware of the reasons why you are. While no relationship, or even marriage for that matter, creates only happiness each day, you should be able to say that your life is better with your partner than without. Understanding the deep role your relationship plays in your relationship cannot only help you refocus your energy but also help you to enjoy more time together.

Juno retrograde in Virgo in your house of marriage, commitment and joy reminds you to reflect on why you fell in love with your partner in the first place or even why you were attracted to the person you're dating, to begin with. While love isn't logical, being able to state what you like about the person you're with and what value they bring to your life can transform your connection in the most amazing way possible.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, January 12, Juno retrograde in Virgo in your sector of domestic intimacy

Self-growth is often thought of only for your benefit, but in reality, like dropping a small stone into a pond, eventually, the ripples reach every aspect of your life. Still, not all changes are expected or even seem like they are part of what you had envisioned, and that is where having truth and faith in the process becomes necessary. When you can not only practice faith but also truly trust that everything is happening for your highest good, you create the opportunity for not only incredible surprise turnarounds but, quite possibly, that new beginning you've been dreaming of.

Juno retrograde in Virgo highlights your domestic sector, bringing up a review period in your home, family and romantic relationship. This will let you put in place new boundaries and routines or even create a new container for your relationship that embodies your self-growth. You may also start considering a move as a part of deepening your relationship. While this might not be immediate, it's important to start having conversations about what you want for your future.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 11, New Moon in Capricorn in your house of relationships

This week is all about a new chapter in love, even if it feels like you're still waiting for it to arrive. As Pluto has moved through the final degrees of Capricorn, you've become clear on what direction your romantic life needs to take, and now, as Pluto prepares to move into Aquarius on January 20, you can use the energy this week to set an intention for the new beginning you're dreaming of.

Use the New Moon in Capricorn to set an intention for what you want to create in the first six months of this new chapter of your life. Although Pluto energy creates more gradual changes, it's enough to celebrate that you're out of the darkness of the tunnel that Capricorn represented. You can have all the love you desire, and while you may still need to take time to heal, it doesn't mean that you can't start taking steps to attract what you have always deserved.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 11, New Moon in Capricorn in your house of time

You have been doing amazing work the past year in trying to undo previous patterns and open yourself more to life and love. The pain and regret of the past no longer have a hold over you and because of that, you're now being guided to focus on how you are spending your time, which, of course, is your most valuable resource.

The New Moon in Capricorn will create a space of a new beginning in how you use your time and who you invest it within. This energy can help you learn to find a greater balance between your professional success and the space that you want to devote to your romantic relationship. Let yourself change up your schedule, especially if it's to create more room for love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, January 12, Juno retrograde in Virgo highlighting self-reflection

When you continually create the space of self-reflection, you also are always open to improving or learning how to love better. This has been something you've learned more about in the past year as you've had to become more present for the small moments and not just keep trying to plan the amazing future you've dreamed of. You are now in the position, though, to truly make some important and long-lasting changes that will only help you and your partner grow closer together.

Juno retrograde in Virgo highlights your sense of self and creates a space for self-reflection, which will allow you to think about the agreements that you've made in your relationship. Think about what you've learned in the past year and how you can revamp your relationship to reflect your newfound sense of gratitude because it will help unlock a deeper appreciation for your partner.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, January 13, Mercury in Capricorn in your sector of home

There is a great deal that will be shifting over the coming year as you're encouraged to take advantage of more opportunities and brand out in a new direction. Still, all of this is centered on your following your dreams and knowing that a relationship is supposed to support who you want to become and not limit it in any way.

Mercury will shift into Capricorn, highlighting your sector of the home. You may be considering moving or even relocating temporarily as you explore new aspects of life, education or even career. Even if it feels like you must leave love behind to follow this path, trust it because it will lead to an even greater love than you can even imagine.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, January 13, Mercury in Capricorn highlighting themes of communication

You are entering an incredibly powerful time in your life as Mercury shifts into Capricorn, highlighting your house of communication. While this is always a fateful time for important conversations, with the planet of communication in this sector of your life, it is intensified.

Yet, at the same time, Pluto is just wrapping up its journey here as it prepares to shift into Aquarius on January 20. This means much of what arises this week in your relationships will be the build up of a decade-long journey to understand what you truly need.

Mercury in Capricorn will help you be able to advocate for yourself, heal the wounds that have kept you from accepting less, and take a new stand for love. There may be opportunities for healing conversations with exes around this time, especially if they have been in a significant relationship for the last ten years. Just remember sometimes opportunities only come around for a greater benefit for you and not always because you're destined to be where you already outgrew.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 11, New Moon in Capricorn in your house of value

You've been focusing a great deal on finances in your life, but with that, there's also been deep growth in your self-worth and what you know you deserve. While you likely first thought it was only in terms of financial abundance, you understand more than it has to do with how you feel about yourself and the relationship you choose.

The New Moon in Capricorn helps create a point of growth and clarity as you finally feel worthy of the love you've always desired. This is a pivotal moment for you as you may have to make some big decisions about your life, such as to commit further or walk away entirely. Still, trust your inner self during this time and remember that you can't ever change anyone. You can only focus on changing yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Thursday, January 11, New Moon in Capricorn in your house of beliefs

You have been trying to approach life differently, and because of that, you've been placing greater importance on your family and relationships. As you have, you've also learned that you are the creator of your own story and that you get to decide whether you'll repeat the patterns of your childhood or instead strike out and create a totally new reality.

The New Moon in Cancer lets you have the new beginning you've been seeking, but the plot twist is it's within yourself and not necessarily your relationship. It will affect it positively, but the most important thing you do right now is decide what kind of life and relationship you want. You create your reality and as you learn this, you'll also discover you've already created the relationship you've always wanted.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Friday, January 12, Juno retrograde in Virgo highlighting themes of intimacy

Intimacy isn't just in the physical connection between you and your partner but also in the bond between minds, hearts, and souls. As a very feeling-orientated sign, although the air element rules you, this aspect of intimacy is important to you. Even if you crave a more non-traditional living or relationship arrangement, you still desire to feel connected to your partner.

Juno retrograde in Virgo will help you revisit what you need from your partner to feel the depth of connection. Try first to understand what it is you're feeling and what that means for you so that you can be specific with your partner about the changes that may need to happen. If you find yourself reflecting on whether you want a different type of commitment, then allow yourself to follow your heart, as that is the only way to have that deep emotional bond you are truly seeking.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, January 12, Juno retrograde in Virgo in your house of love

You've been rethinking themes of love a great deal in the past year. Not necessarily questioning your relationship, though you may have made big decisions in the past year, but more so involving how to create the relationship you desire and need.

You've been taking a more logical approach as you've tried to embody your healing involving your worth, and as you have, you've created an entirely new space for love to grow.

Juno retrograde in Virgo will activate your house of love, giving you a period of deeper reflection over themes of relationships, commitment, and even how you show up for your partner.

This is all part of giving you an opportunity to learn that speaking up, advocating for what you need, and taking the road that is one of healing makes the most profound difference in any relationship. Now that you've learned, you truly can love better, which means the quality of love you will be or are receiving will also be more special than any previous relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.