How The Ending Of The Month Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope

"I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you." - P. Coelho, The Alchemist. To love simply for the sake of love is to release the ideals or expectations. It's to let your partner be perfectly imperfect in all of their humanness.

To love is to understand that it's not just a feeling but a choice, and one that often leads to life's greatest adventure. This mentality of releasing any preconceived notions or ideals and simply surrendering to the journey of love will take you to places you could never have imagined.

Venus, the planet of love, shifts into adventure-seeking Sagittarius in the week of December 25, helping you to embrace the beauty of your relationship. This shifts your focus from thinking or planning for the future to more of how you can experience each day fully together.

While you still should ensure that you are advocating for your needs and practicing healthy boundaries, it's also a moment that you should simply focus on the joys of each day. By shifting into essentially becoming more mindful of how your relationship feels and presents itself on a daily basis, you are creating more space for gratitude and, ultimately, reflection.

Often, it's not just being uncommitted that can deter a relationship, but having a precise plan for the connection that you feel must be followed. In this mentality, the safety, joy or joy you feel is based on external factors such as when you meet friends family, become engaged or have children. Yet, it can clutter the spaces of your heart, making it more difficult to feel the beauty and joy of love simply.

Sagittarius energy helps you focus on what really matters while also exploring the true adventure that love represents. This will be intensified by the Full Moon in Cancer, which is also how the year 2023 began, marking a powerful moment in your choosing what is most important to you rather than what you've felt obligated to. As you release all that doesn't matter, it's incredible how easily you'll be able to see what really does. That is the beginning and ending of everything.

Important Dates For December 25 - 31

Tuesday, December 26

The Full Moon in Cancer, or Wolf Moon as it is known, will bring a nurturing sense of inner peace to you and your relationship. Cancer is the sign of the home and also governs over the Moon, so it is very comfortable here. However, they may also be something that you need to decide regarding. The Full Moon in Cancer is opposite the Capricorn Sun, drawing together the worlds of family, home and love with that of your professional life or the obligations that rule the decisions you make for your life.

Pluto, the lord of the underworld, is also making its way through Capricorn before shifting into Aquarius in January 2024. This brings the likelihood that while you may be drawn to spend time with those who matter most to you, there also may be a decision or choice to make regarding what you want versus what you've felt you had to do. This is a time to ensure you are implementing not just the lessons of Pluto's era in Capricorn but also your healing, as Chiron will station direct in Aries as well. Ultimately, no matter how much you'd like to, you can't talk yourself into something that just isn't meant for you.

Friday, December 29

Venus, the planet of love, shifts into adventurous Sagittarius right before the New Year, bringing a sense of excitement and meaning to your romantic relationship. Venus in Sagittarius often needs to experience new things with their partner as a way to connect more deeply, so reflecting on what you can do to bring this energy into your relationship can help you greatly.

Sagittarius also tends to reflect on the deeper meaning of love, decisions and life in general, so creating time for emotionally deep and thought-provoking conversations will help create the space of greater intimacy — or the clarity you may be seeking in your relationship.

As much Venus in Sagittarius will inspire you to reconnect with your partner in meaningful and deep ways. It also can help you make the push forward if you've been considering breaking up or wondering if there is someone else out there you could have greater alignment with. Because Mercury will be retrograde until January 1, 2024, it's best to just observe for now and wait to make any big decisions until after the first of the year.

Saturday, December 30

Jupiter is the planet of luck, abundance and plans. In Taurus, it has been helping you establish and create a secure foundation for your relationship. Yet during its retrograde phase, it often has to focus more on your internal self, how you feel and if you are making decisions that are authentic for you. As Jupiter stations direct in Taurus on Saturday, December 30, there will be a return to movement, possibilities and action.

This helps you feel optimistic about your romantic future but also make the choices necessary to start building it. It's important to allow yourself the time to make an inner switch from processing to of building, which is precisely what this new phase in your life will bring.

Jupiter first stationed retrograde on September 4, 2023, so you may now see similar themes begin to arise in your life, specifically about hope, the future and the abundance of your connection. Just remember, when something is genuinely right for you, there is no need to rush it.

Weekly Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign, December 25 - 31, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, December 26, Chiron stations direct in Aries in your house of self

When you heal what has made you accept less than you deserve, you change the love you will receive. Chiron has been working overtime in your house of self since 2019, helping you heal so that you can more confidently open up to receive what you really desire. At times, it has felt more like a dance than any real forward momentum.

However, as Chiron stations direct in Aries the week of December 25, you will begin to wrap up a major lesson in love thanks to the Nodes of Fate being in your zodiac sign and Libra, ruler of your romantic sector. Take the time to let the healing and lessons settle in, but remember, once you heal, the belief that you ever deserved less urges you to take action. You only will aim for your highest manifestations of love; not settle for less in relationships.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, December 29, Venus in Sagittarius lights up your sector of intimacy

Venus, the planet of love, will shift into Sagittarius and highlight your sector of intimacy. This area of your life governs transformation, as well as a second life partner, so you may be thinking of committing to a new partner or of marriage around this time. In Sagittarius, it also is very much encouraging you to focus on the shared resources with your partner and how, together, you can create a life far better than you would have been able to alone.

While Sagittarius can help bring in romantic developments as well as deepen an existing connection, you can use this time to introduce better experiences into your connection and create a more intimate bond. Let yourself become more open to making the most of each day with your partner as you reflect on how they help you live your best life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, December 29, Venus moves into Sagittarius, ruler of your house of love

Sagittarius is the sign that governs over your house of love and relationships, so as Venus, the planet of love, shifts into this fire sign, you can expect to start seeing fireworks. This will provide an amazing space of reconnection as you open more to your partner, share what's been on your mind recently and allow love to become an important priority in your life.

Venus in Sagittarius can work its magic in bringing about a new connection into your life and helping you reconnect with your existing partner. The only caveat is that with Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius, too, you must be especially careful about exes who return and the overblown promises they make. If this occurs, wait until after the first of the year to decide whether to take them back.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, December 29, Venus in Sagittarius activates your sector of determination

Sagittarius energy rules over your sector of determination and well-being. Venus in Sagittarius will help you love yourself and your decisions enough to start prioritizing yourself and what you need from life. This is coming in perfectly, as Pluto in Capricorn is causing havoc in the romantic department. Don't forget that you are meant for love just as much as anyone else. It's just that to receive it, you might have to realize it's up to you to create it.

The Full Moon in Cancer will also rise on December 26, so it's a powerful week for you to reflect on what you need and want and then take the steps to start honoring it. If last year has taught you anything, it's that if you don't ask for what you want, you'll never receive it, so by listening to yourself during this time and honoring your well-being first, you'll be sure to attract a partner who brings you peace instead of chaos.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, December 29, Venus shifts into Sagittarius, ruler of your house of marriage

Venus in Sagittarius brings the focus to commitment and marriage, even if you had long given up hope of either occurring. Sagittarius's energy helps you focus your energy on what brings the most joy and pleasure into your life, while Chiron stationing directly in Aries can help you retake a chance on love, no matter how many times your heart has been broken in the past.

In this area of your life, eloping or meeting someone while traveling may become significant, so if you have any trips this week, make sure you pay attention to who you bump into, as it just may end up being an important connection to your life. Ultimately, you've had to believe that forever love was possible in order to receive it, and now you can finally start to see all of your dreams come true.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, December 29, Venus in Sagittarius activates your house of family

While family always tends to be an important theme during the holidays, for you, it will be intensified as Venus shifts into Sagittarius in your home sector. This area of your life can govern your roots, where you live, and especially with whom. Many times, when Venus shifts into this area of your life, your main focus becomes your family. Whether it's making improvements to your home or spending more time with your significant other and friends, you desire close personal connections during this time.

Let this energy be the salve for whatever challenges 2023 brings. You went through enormous phases of growth as you moved more into creating what you've always dreamed of and learned to surrender to gratitude rather than thinking there was always another mountain to climb. Whether you are focusing on home improvements or increasing intimacy with your partner, allow yourself to receive all you have created fully — and how much love surrounds you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, December 26, Chiron stations direct in Aries, ruler of your romantic sector

You are entering an extremely powerful time in your romantic life as Chiron stations direct in Aries alongside the North Node. Chiron represents the healing that you must do to welcome your fate, which is where your North Node comes in. As challenging as the last few months have been, things are about to get easier, especially when it comes to making important decisions.

When it comes to your romantic life, you've seen a shift from thinking that you've had to work endlessly to receive the love you need versus knowing that a healthy relationship shouldn't all be about struggle. As Chiron stations direct, it will be easier to know who is meant for you and who isn't. While this is an area that will continue to develop throughout 2024, don't be afraid to burn bridges that you know aren't meant for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, December 30, Jupiter stations direct in Taurus, ruler of your house of relationships

Jupiter is the luckiest planet in the zodiac and tends to bring expansion to whatever area of your life it touches. While it's been in Taurus since earlier in the year, ruler of your relationships, the South Node was there too, which meant you've likely had more lessons than blessings recently. All of that is now different, though, and from this point on, Jupiter can do what it's meant to do, which is to bring you precisely the relationship you've always desired.

As Jupiter stations direct, and the South Node has since moved on into Libra, you will be able to reap more of the benefits that are in store for you. Just be mindful that to have the relationship you've always desired, you also need to take the opportunities when they arise. When you can fully surrender to the magic of love and let yourself believe in the best possible outcome, you also finally arrive at the corner of fate and divine timing.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, December 26, Full Moon in Cancer, ruler of your house of transformation

Cancer energy rules your house of transformation, which is something that is going to help prepare you for all that is to come in 2024. You have been through a great deal in your romantic life in the past few years, but all of it wasn't about a partner but instead about yourself. As you have learned more about what you need from love, you also have gained the clarity necessary to feel more confident in your relationship.

As the Full Moon in Cancer rises on December 26, you will feel as if you have found the person who is truly meant to grow with you through life. This will likely mean more changes to come, as well as the possibility of marriage next year, but for now, it's enough to embrace the realization that you don't need to keep looking for the next best thing because you already have found it in your partner.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, December 26, Full Moon in Cancer lights up your house of romance

The Full Moon in Cancer brings a moment of fruition for themes that first arose around the New Moon in Cancer on July 17, 2023. Since that time, you've been working on establishing a new beginning in your romantic life or in how you show up for your partner. This has taken time to understand and get rightfully, but as you have battled and faced down your demons, you've also created more space for love and to be loved, too.

Cancer rules your relationship sector, so you may feel more connected to your partner, looking to commit to a new lover or solidify your connection. This can also bring about the feeling of just wanting to be close to the one you love, which is a big part of what you've been moving through in 2023. Sometimes, the best move we can make is simply to stay home with the one we love.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Saturday, December 30, Jupiter stations direct in Taurus, ruler of your home sector

Jupiter has been moving through Taurus since earlier in 2023, helping to expand and bring in a sense of domestic intimacy to your romantic relationship. Since Jupiter began its retrograde at the beginning of September, you've done more reflecting on what you can do within yourself to bring about the changes you're hoping for. While love is always a two-way street, this has helped you realize you've still had some barriers up against love.

Once Jupiter stations direct, and Pluto shifts into Aquarius at the start of the year, you'll be feeling more open, optimistic and ready to create whatever feels good for you, regardless of what rules seem to be broken along the way. Remember that there is no blueprint for love or anything that you must do other than simply create what feels best for you and your partner. Expect conversations around moving in, commitment, spending more time together or merging your lives as you create a true dynamic partnership.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, December 26, Full Moon in Cancer, ruler of your sector of joy

You deserve to be happy. Not just superficially in the moment, but everlasting, all the way down to your toes happy. The thing is that it's the healthiest relationships that provide this, but first, you must stop finding romance in the rollercoaster ride of the unpredictable or unavailable. At certain times in your life, you have romanticized not having your needs met. As you've healed, you've also begun realizing that the most attractive thing someone can do is be consistent, and that becomes the true game changer.

The Full Moon in Cancer lights up your sector of joy, which is also the area that rules engagements and proposals, so expect that you might have a romantic surprise waiting for you or that the relationship you've been in is a lot more serious than you first thought. This is all positive energy for you, and whether it's about finally receiving the love you've always desired or saying yes to spending your lives together, it's all about the joy of finding what you've always dreamed of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.