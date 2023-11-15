Chiron’s role in astrology is to show us where we need to do the work. Planets aspecting Chiron and its house position will reveal its role in your chart.

Chiron is known as the “wounded healer” because this area within the chart exposes the wound; the learning process is one you acquire throughout your lifetime. Learning to work with Chiron can help you understand yourself more and provide the knowledge for others to achieve some form of success based on your experiences.

Meaning of Chiron in the houses

Chiron in the 1st house

When Chiron is located on the ascendant, it can show that the natives will doubt themselves, may feel insecure, and will have to dig deep to uncover the beauty inside them.

Learning how to remove the critical lenses from the self will be a challenge, but with time the native can feel empowered by their flaws, the lessons they learned, and their journey. Chiron here can make someone more comfortable with who they are as they get older.

Chiron in the 2nd house

Chiron here can be linked to the material or a need to have as much as possible. The natives may view material possessions as trophies. When they abandon this mindset and understand that they should focus on acquiring practical things, it will help them heal their wound.

Having a lot of ambition could be a double-edged sword for the natives. While you strive to make your way to the top, you must understand that material wealth does not guarantee happiness.

Chiron in the 3rd house

Those with Chiron in the third need to silence their inner critic as well as the people who may judge their opinions or radical way of thinking. Chiron wants the native to continue their learning journey and trust the process.

Having this position may have the native doubting their communication skills and intellectual abilities. Make sure to create a solid foundation with your belief systems and honor them.

Chiron in the 4th house

When Chiron is in one of the lowest positions in our chart it reflects someone who has a lot of growth and healing to do with family bonds. The native is a catalyst of change in their home. They may focus on building better communication with family to allow them to cultivate better relationship dynamics with the people they love.

Chiron in the fourth wants to feel comfortable and surrounded by the people they love. They will do what it takes to preserve their emotional peace and happiness.

Chiron in the 5th house

Chiron in the fifth is a placement that can make the natives second-guess their romantic relationships. It will have them learn how to see through toxic partners through the test of time.

Chiron here wants the native to have more self-confidence and this means becoming more free with their self-expression so that they do not rely on a relationship to feel worthy. Do not shy away from the spotlight and make sure to make your voice heard. Once they become more confident, they can become beacons of light for others.

Chiron in the 6th house

Healing through others and helping them will make Chiron here a little happier in this placement. However, the person does not need to lose themselves while helping others.

Make sure to have boundaries and to communicate them to the people you work with as well as the people you love in your life. Chiron in the sixth has to develop a love for routine and learn to care more for themselves. They can even share their knowledge with others, showing them how to stay on track with work and be productive.

Chiron in the 7th house

Romantic relationships can make the natives doubt themselves and destroy their self-esteem if they let them. Chiron here can make the native attract some toxic partners but one of the most important lessons here is not to let a relationship define you.

The best relationship you have to cultivate is the one you have with yourself because when toxicity knocks at your door, you will be able to ignore it. Breaking away from the past and not being critical of your choices is also important.

Chiron in the 8th house

Past ties as well as self-doubt are linked with this placement. Chiron in the eighth will encourage the native to witness their power and dominance. This placement can feel emotional, overwhelming, and heavy, but those who understand their Chiron can make some of the best therapists, social workers, and healers.

The native here is courageous, resistant, and defiant. They were born to make changes and inspire others with their words and wisdom.

Chiron in the 9th house

Preserving and feeling aligned with their spiritual connections as well as creating a dependable philosophical foundation will be the overall themes of this placement.

Be wary of charlatans posing as angels when they are devils in disguise. This position will teach the natives to discover their own religious or academic journeys, especially if they felt betrayed by them at some point. Once the natives discover their own path, Chiron will allow them to feel freer.

Chiron in the 10th house

It can feel challenging to have Chiron in this position but not earth-shattering. Discovering what brings them a passion for their work can take years but everything happens for a purpose. If the native wants to, Chiron will guide and show through its harsh lessons how to be a good mentor and leader in a position of power.

Knowing how to balance authority and dominance is a theme of this placement. Mastering Chiron means becoming a mentor to the people you employ. You can be the mentor or your employee's worst nightmare. Choose your path.

Chiron in the 11th house

Friendships and other close connections can feel challenging for the native but Chiron here is showing the native to discover who is worthy of their time and attention. There is a need for the native to forgive and move on so that their past friendships do not haunt them.

Mastering Chiron here means being more involved in your community, meeting new people, and becoming someone others can rely on and trust.

Chiron in the 12th house

Open your heart with this placement. It can feel immensely challenging to trust and let others in but there is a need for connection to bring the native to the spotlight.

The 12th house encourages solitude but those with Chiron here will benefit from the social connections and bonds they make with others. This can help them create and help others with 12th house placement since those with this placement will be known as the wounded healers.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.