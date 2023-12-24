"Every twist and turn in life is an opportunity to learn something new about yourself, your interests, your talents and how to set and achieve your goals." - J. Jamil. When you are open to life going differently than you imagined, you also can transcend any limitations and receive the divine success meant for you.

While many will be focusing their energy on celebrations, spending time with family and preparing to welcome in the New Year, it doesn't mean the universe doesn't have a few surprises tucked into its sleeve.

The week of December 25 brings an auspicious rising of the Full Moon in Cancer alongside asteroid Chiron stationing direct in Aries. Chiron rules over the healing that you must embrace to live your best life.

The Sun in Capricorn opposite the Cancer Moon can help you move further away from the obligations you've believed you had to live up to in order to create more space to follow your heart. This is expansive and freeing energy as you will feel the cumulation of years of work and healing to bring you to a moment where you will be able to step into the success that you've been dreaming of.

At the same time, Jupiter, the planet of luck, stations direct in Taurus, and Venus shifts into Sagittarius, bringing both independence, freedom, courage and the ability to have hope that everything will turn out far better than you can imagine.

Now that Jupiter is direct, you can expect to feel more confident and optimistic about the decisions that may present themselves. Mercury is still retrograde until January 1, 2024, so use this time to receive new offers, observe the situations around you, and make plans for what you want to create. Once Mercury is direct, it also becomes a time to act, but for now, remain aware of life shifting in new and unexpected ways as you finally see the rewards of all your efforts.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week starting December 25, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Friday, December 29, Venus in Sagittarius, ruler of your house of luck

Let yourself see that what you love to do is also destined to bring more luck into your life. As Venus shifts into Sagittarius, you will see new opportunities start to arise that include abundance, travel and the chance to do more of what you love. When you're thinking about taking a leap of faith, the idea isn't to make sure everything looks perfect but that it has enough of what brings you joy to make everything else worthwhile.

You may find yourself inexplicably drawn into new areas of your life under this energy with a push toward learning something new or taking a risk to create more of what you want your life to be. As much as you might have found a place of comfort within your life, it doesn't mean you're not destined for more.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, December 26, Full Moon in Cancer in your house of communication

The Full Moon in Cancer lights up your house of communication and brings in a powerful new opportunity for you. Full Moons bring moments of fruition, so in Cancer, it's likely you'll hear back from a previous job offer or proposal that you've submitted. This is your chance to honor what you want by also being able to clearly express your ideas and advocate for what you need.

Jupiter will also station direct in your sign of Taurus on December 30, which will help you be able to feel more confident and see that even the small little twists that life takes always seem to turn out for the best in the end. Don't feel like you must make a decision this week. Instead, take the offers and let yourself choose what feels best for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, December 26, Full Moon in Cancer in your sector of wealth

Wealth can come in many forms. It can be financial abundance, time with those that matter most or the freedom to design your life according to your dreams. This idea of refocusing on what brings you the greatest joy and purpose in your life will help you learn what it is that you genuinely want to invest your energy into.

The Full Moon in Cancer could bring a surprise revelation about your career or give you a new perspective on the personal relationships that you have in your life. It may also bring an unexpected influx of cash into your life, so be mindful of offers or make sure you're staying caught up on emails because you may be able to start the New Year even more abundantly than you had thought possible.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, December 26, Chiron stations direct in Aries in your house of career

Asteroid Chiron in Aries has been moving through your house of career since 2019, causing you to reflect on what you do and why. This may also have inspired you to return to your dreams as you realize that no matter how busy you may stay or how much benefit you can bring to the lives of others, ultimately, you need your purpose in life.

Observe the different themes that arise in your career this week, especially regarding protecting your ideas or feeling like you must give up something to try and assist others. While the end of the year always tends to be busy, make sure your dreams, plans and work are all where you need it to be before giving your life to others. If you find a valuable idea of your own has suddenly become another's, it's time to speak out and up to claim the professional success you desire.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, December 30, Jupiter stations direct in Taurus in your professional sector

Jupiter, the planet of luck, has been moving through your professional sector since earlier this year and will remain there until May 2024. While this is set to bring in expansion, new opportunities, and likely a job change, Jupiter has been retrograde since September, which may have caused what seemed like delays for you. Although frustrating at times, it has all been about preparing you for this brilliant new phase you're heading into.

Once Jupiter stations direct in Taurus on December 30, you can expect greater forward momentum to resume in achieving your professional dreams. While Mercury will be retrograde until January 1, 2024, keep in mind that the energy when you return to work after the New Year will be drastically different than it was prior, so make sure you are ready to hit the ground running and to say yes to what feels like it's meant for you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, December 30, Jupiter stations direct in Taurus in your house of abundance

When you decide that you are worthy of only the best, the universe helps to make all of it a reality. It will always come down to the possibilities you allow yourself to seize. Instead of worrying about a plan for next year, try instead to focus on how you want to feel. Whether it's a feeling of abundance, freedom or adventure, when you focus on how you want to feel, you tend to be more open-minded about the process.

Jupiter will station direct in Taurus on December 30, ushering in a phase of increased opportunities. This will come in the form of new job offers, chances to travel and those possibilities to create greater abundance in your life. Try to let the universe work more in your favor instead of forcing anything, as you'll create more space for the magic you seek.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, December 26, Full Moon in Cancer in your house of success

The Full Moon in Cancer rises in your house of success, bringing a journey of hard work to fruition. If you have any presentations, gatherings or applications that you've put in, you can expect to hear positive feedback about them around this time. This area of your success is tied heavily to your career or new professional dreams, which you've likely been reflecting on during 2023.

Let the Cancer Full Moon positively shift you toward a new direction where abundance, success and increased opportunities are attracted to the dynamic energy that you are radiating. If you've been spending more time trying to figure out what you want to do rather than a specific project in an existing career, then you might finally have your personal lightbulb moment on December 26, too. Remember to journal anything that arises so you can use it to help you in the new year.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, December 26, Full Moon in Cancer in your house of expansion

The Full Moon in Cancer rises in your house of expansion, which is also the luckiest place in your life. While expansion will always create more space for the universe to work, this is more of the upcoming energy of the next year that will have you changing your life in unimaginable ways. For now, it's enough to realize that there is little that resonates in your old life, and because of that, you crave the new.

Open your eyes and take note of opportunities to travel, try something new or increase your finances around the Full Moon in Cancer. This energy will ask you to take a risk and trust in the outcome, but it's one that you should feel safe surrendering to as you remember that this is what you've been working so hard to achieve.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, December 30, Jupiter direct in Taurus in your sector of well-being

The past year has guided you to change many of your core values as you focus more on your well-being along with the new opportunities that present themselves. As much as you are known for exploring far-off horizons in search of fame and fortune, you've been spending a bit more time focusing on your inner self instead. This has allowed you not only to learn to care for yourself in new ways but also to prepare for the advancements that 2024 will bring.

As Jupiter stations direct in Taurus and prepare for its second half of life-changing energy in your house of well-being, it's important to reflect on what you haven't yet taken the initiative on. This may come down to a new way of caring for your physical body or creating space for your mental and emotional health to take precedence.

Still, this idea of fully caring for yourself will also let you finally be in the place to create the success you desire. You may also need to pay attention to boundaries this week, especially when it comes to protecting your dreams from those who may not understand or want you to succeed.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Friday, December 29, Venus in Sagittarius in your house of dreams

Venus is the planet that rules love, finances and real estate. Sagittarius, it inspires a reflection of your dreams and intuition related to these themes and can help you plant the seed for a new beginning. Venus in Sagittarius will help you tune into what you really want from life and love so that you can begin to see your intuition as your greatest asset. This has already been an area the Sun in Sagittarius is activating, so now, as Venus begins moving through this area, make sure you're not discounting any important ideas you may be having.

As much as you are known for being more practical, it doesn't mean that you also don't have a deep intuition that can help guide you toward what is meant for you. Try to release the idea of having to explain anything logically and instead simply hold space for the universe to speak not just to you but through you as well.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, December 26, Chiron direct in Aries in your house of agreements

Asteroid Chiron helps to heal whatever area of your life it touches, and in Aries, it enables you to focus on the words and verbal agreements that you have with others. As you prepare to head into the new territory of 2024 that is set to bring in greater abundance and love, you may also realize that it's not just how you talk with others that needs to be revised but also how you speak to yourself.

As Chiron stations direct in Aries, you may find that you are more positive, confident and even less anxious about what's to come. You will trust yourself with greater certainty, which also means you will be able to practice the boundaries necessary to create the success you desire. If you need to revisit any verbal agreements you've previously made, try to do that before Mercury stations direct on January 1, 2024, to ensure you are starting the New Year off in the best possible way.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, December 29, Venus in Sagittarius in your sector of professional aspirations

Sagittarius energy always brings developments and opportunities into your sector of professional aspirations. Still, this year is made more powerful because you are also preparing to head in a completely new direction. You need to feel emotionally connected to whatever you do, which means it's not just about a divine purpose for you but also truly feeling like you are in love with what you do. Often, you need work to feel less like work and more like a joy.

As Venus shifts into Sagittarius, pay attention to how you feel as you are working or planning for any professional aspirations. If it's meant for you, it would always give you positive energy back or make you feel energized, versus the feeling of being drained from something that isn't. By honoring your feelings, you can also expect to receive a promotion, raise, or another offer that confirms you are precisely where you are meant to be.

