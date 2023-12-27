How Capricorn Season Effects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope Until January 19, 2023

Welcome to Capricorn season which will take us through December until the first month of the year. By the looks of it, this might be the season where each zodiac sign sincerely 'lucks out' when it comes to love.

While the actual sun sign of Capricorn isn't automatically associated with love, we will most definitely be passing through some of the more romantic transits during this time. What starts here doesn't end here either ... this is a very promising season for love and romance.

Each sign of the zodiac will give insight as to how this Uber-practical zodiac sign will influence their December-January crossover. We'll also cover the most notable days for love, passion, romance and even first dates. What begins with the holiday season may just end up as a prime-time love affair if the stars cut us solid.

A quick look shows us that Capricorn season will bring us several notable transits. We will be thrilled and chilled by the sweet vibes that come off of Mercury in Sagittarius, Venus square Saturn, Venus square Lilith (ooo!) Sun trine Uranus, Sun square Node (get ready for healing), and Venus trine Node.

That's just a small portion of the good news transits that are heading our way during Capricorn season. OK, lovers ... let's do this.

How Capricorn season effects each zodiac sign through January 19, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Keywords for the season: power, activity, reason

Well, well, well. It seems that that big Aries brain of yours is going to go to good use as you are finally able to get it together with your partner. You knew things would work out well, but you also knew that you felt rushed to get things done. During Capricorn season, you're going to find that the words just come to you at the right time, and should you find that you get into a stressful situation with your partner, it will almost instantly dissolve into something you can work with.

You're also going to find out during Capricorn season that you are much more attractive to your partner than you thought. Meaning, this could be — interestingly enough — a season for passion. If you didn't think you had it in you, think again. You might find that Capricorn season brings out the wild lover in you, which will make you smile and perhaps even laugh out loud. You've got a lot of Mars energy on your side during this time, Aries, and that's when you really get to shine.

Most loving days: January 11, 18 and 19. Understand that so much of what you'll be experiencing during Capricorn season is about being realistic with your love. There will be moments that might be hard to deal with. The interesting part about this season is that you WILL deal, and so will they. There's much positive energy surrounding you at this time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Keywords for the season: reunion, trust, personal space

You will find that Capricorn season brings you a surprise where love is concerned. You know that you are a charmer and that you never let yourself go too far down. You're going to find that the many Venus transits that show up during this season are actually shining just for you, it would seem. While this may not be expected, you are going to start a flirtation with someone who is going to blow your mind, and the irony is that you may also be just ending a relationship with someone else.

That's not to imply that you're fickle, but you are someone who desires happiness and the person you have been with may not have lived up to their end of the bargain, relationship-wise. So, don't be shocked when someone new enters the picture and has you thinking of rebounding, as this may seem the natural path for you to take. New love is almost guaranteed during Capricorn season.

Most loving days: January 15. What's confirmed is that during the previous season of Sagittarius, you decided to become brutally honest with yourself about the state of your love life. That honesty is now showing up as action during Capricorn season. You are no longer scared and you'll note that the days mentioned here are days of action, not words.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Keywords for the season: understanding, second chances, patience

Capricorn season allows you to step back and process all that's gone on before in terms of love and the person you are present with. You know that in the past, you've been harsh, perhaps even cold, or cruel, and you don't like yourself for that. Capricorn season lets you see yourself under the microscope, and this will do you a world of good. You want to improve. You even want to see if changing certain aspects of your personality works for you.

This time of the year brings you into the mindset for change, and as a Gemini, that opens the floodgates to so much positive energy. You will see that challenges between you and your romantic partner are smoothed over quite easily with the right words. You'll also find that the new year starts on a note of optimism; it's as if you outright refuse to feel bad about anything. You won't be sunk; you will stay afloat and you will feel as though the universe has truly blessed you and your loved one.

Most loving days: January 15, 16, 19. You'll find that the healing energy of Sun square Node works particularly well for you in terms of how you forgive yourself for your past behavior. What Capricorn season brings you is balance and understanding. You will put this to good use during both December and January.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Keywords for the season: flexibility, compromise, release

You may not expect things to go as well as they will, but the kicker to your romantic success this Sun in Capricorn season is all about how much you're willing to compromise. You have gotten used to having things go your way, and while that may sound delightful, you've also started to feel as if, perhaps, you've been unfair to your partner and maybe that's why they sometimes seem so depressed or even down on themselves. You do not want this; you want to make them happy.

During Venus trine Node, you're going to see that love really is about give and take. Even though that might seem an obvious thing, you really 'get it' this time. Here's where the turnaround begins and it has the power to usher in a whole new mindset for you and your partner. To be equals in a love relationship is a new dynamic, and it opens the doors to an exciting future for both of you. There's much to learn and much to accomplish now.

Most loving days: January 1, 7, 15. This is the season for hibernation, and psychologically, even though we are not a species that hibernates, this season is worth it when it comes to pulling back and contemplating the time and our purpose here on earth. You will spend Capricorn season in thought, figuring out how to better your romantic relationship, and you will see great success.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Keywords for the season: attitude, knowledge, ability

You'll find that the beginning of the year inspires you much more than you ever thought possible, and it's almost as if this is due to how you and your partner relate to each other. There's something very positive going on between the two of you and it really ignites during Capricorn season. Many transits are going on during this time that aid lovers in their search for solid ground; this implies that great healings will take place.

You'll see that being healed was all it took for you to see the whole world as a warm, welcoming place. With the past now behind you, you'll see that during Capricorn season, you are able to see things much clearer than you did before. You have let go of that jaded point of view, and it not only frees you up for a positive state of mind but also inspires your romantic partner to get into the flow with you. This is a togetherness season, and you'll grow more comfortable with it day by day.

Most loving days: January 10, 11. What you may notice during Capricorn season is that on these days, things seem to click into place. You didn't know just how much you needed this to happen until it did. It's almost like breaking out of prison; you are free now. The world belongs to you, and you choose to move through it with your romantic partner.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Keywords for the season: renewal, attempt, risk

You might feel as though Capricorn season is here to test you. This time, the test is one you want to pass and it doesn't come at you as a threat. You feel that you're being given an opportunity to change the dynamic of your romantic relationship. If all works out well, then you and your partner might end up enjoying what feels like a brand-new life together. This seems worth the effort and you will put your whole heart into working things out with your person.

Between the Sagittarius and Uranus energy, you'll feel as though taking a chance is exactly what you need. You've been feeling the need for inspiration and you haven't been able to muster it up on your own. That's why, when the opportunity to change things up comes a-knocking, you'll see it and grab it. You'll recognize the importance of what's coming your way, and you will carpe diem! This energizes you and makes you feel powerful.

Most loving days: January 1, 7, 10, 15. The best method for you to begin your new journey into romantic change is to stay open and check in with your partner. There may be emotional days here, as mentioned in the lineup, but you will use those days as starting points. You've got a new year here, Virgo, and you are ready, come what may.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Keywords for the season: togetherness, union, capacity

The last thing you'd expect from Capricorn season is exactly what you will see and that is for the ultimate healing to occur between you and your special someone. You were loathe to admit that this special someone was indeed 'that' special. It seems that time has eroded your sense of stoicism, and now that we're crossing into the new year, Lucky Libra is going to experience a renaissance in love.

What this essentially means is that you will see a side to yourself that is loving, giving, compassionate and most of all, honest. You have held this kind of feeling at bay for too long, thinking that you'd end up with a broken heart, but Capricorn season has you wanting to trust again. You no longer crave to be a solo player, all alone, 'fine' as is. You aren't fine when you lie to yourself, and it's during this time that you come to terms with that. It benefits your love life in astronomical ways.

Most loving days: December 27, 29 and January 9, 10, 15. You'll be taking the power of Capricorn season's transits and using them for introspection and self-appraisal. It's time for you to look within and see what you've been denying yourself, and on the dates mentioned here, you will find that self-love is what leads you to be able to love your partner profoundly.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Keywords for the season: tenderness, learning, listening

Because you feel particularly bruised by whatever 2023 did to you in terms of love and romance, you'll see that Capricorn season is surprisingly kind and maybe that's all you really needed. The idea that all is lost is a fallacy is something you embrace, as you've truly been in dire need of positive energy, and the person you are with has been just as desperate as you to make amends and set things back in order. This is not only possible but realistic, as the two of you DO love each other.

It will be nice for you to think that 2024 is going to go well and that your love partnership is tight and unthreatened by either of your egos. That's what almost did the both of you last year, and you will come to realize that Capricorn season brings out the best in you and that thinking positively is exactly the right stuff for you both. You won't be able to shake the feeling that 'everything is going to be alright.'

Most loving days: December 28 and January 9, 12, 15. Feeling safe and secure not only feels good, but it opens the door for you to express yourself in ways that you gave over to prior repression. No longer do you feel as though you need to keep your emotions to yourself, nor do you feel as though they will overwhelm you. You and your partner find balance during Capricorn season.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Keywords for the season: priority, vision, success

You've just enjoyed a particularly fine Sagittarius season. While you were able to see that you're still the optimistic Sagittarius that you've always been, you've needed that helping hand that only Capricorn season can bring you. What starts as positive thinking turns into practical thinking, and when it comes to your love life, this is the season where everything becomes crystal clear to you in all the right ways.

Capricorn season adds a note of reality to your fantastical thinking, and this is where you are able to open to whatever it is that your partner has in mind. You might have wanted to keep things unrealistic simply because you feared the reality of the future. It seems that when you and your partner put your heads together to really structure out a lifestyle, it works like a charm for you. Capricorn energy puts all the puzzle pieces together for you.

Most loving days: December 26 and January 1, 11. What you know now is that you have no time to waste on ridiculous fantasies and that you may have been wrong in the past. These dates allow you the chance to right any mistakes you've made. You are well supported by a very intelligent romantic partner who thinks ahead and has determination and a plan. Trust them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Keywords for the season: authenticity, reward, promise

If there's anything that you've learned so far, it's that you can't take everything so seriously that you miss the fun of life. While life has been a real pain at times, it will be during your own Capricorn season that you come to realize that so much of that pain was self-inflicted. This is where you finally understand that life is short and that it's up to us to lighten up. When you lighten up, your love life lightens up as well.

You're going to see that during Capricorn season, you aren't as stuck in your ways as you used to be. Your romantic partner will notice this, and they will praise you for it. It's important for you not to see their praise as condescension. They sincerely compliment you and wish you only the best. You have been on the defense for so long that it will feel liberating to entertain the idea that the cosmic joke that is life ... is actually quite humorous.

Most loving days: December 27, 29 and January 11. What's most important to you during Capricorn season is that you recognize the truth in your actions. During these dates, you'll see that you have no choice but to act with integrity. Transits that really get to the heart of the matter, for you are Sun square Node and Venus trine Node. Stay open.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Keywords for the season: hope, revival, drive

Prepare for an awakening as Venus square Lilith comes into your love life and brings you the major change you've been waiting for. During Capricorn season, you are going to see that everything you've wanted out of your love life is now available to you. At first, that might seem scary or even threatening. You will be experiencing that moment where you wonder if getting what you wished for is really what you want.

It may take you a while to warm up to the idea that your dreams are coming true. you'll get used to it, and during Capricorn season, you'll see that it's a lot easier when you just 'dive in.' You have someone who is truly in love with you. While you know this is what you wanted, it still does take time to adjust to the idea that you are, indeed, lovable and the object of someone else's desire. This pleases you, but it also shocks you.

Most loving days: December 30, 31 and January 10, 14. You'll feel very revved up during these days as you may finally come to terms with the idea that, YES, you really are worthy of great love. The days of telling yourself, 'It's all a dream,' are over as Capricorn season sets you in the real world. You may feel a sense of 'growing up' no matter how old or young you may presently be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Keywords for the season: relaxation, acceptance, memory

Because this season comes with so many healing transits, you may find that you are almost not ready to be healed. What this means is that you've gotten so used to being downtrodden that it's become somewhat of a lifestyle for you. You've taken your romantic partner down with you into that swirling spiral of negativity. Then, Capricorn season shows you that you are in control of how far down you go, which instantly snaps you back into reality.

That's the healing right there. Knowing that you and your partner do not have to accept the doldrums and that there's more to life than accepting the worst there is. You can accept that great expectations are just as valid and that feeling positive about the new year is what's going to turn it all around for you. You can finally look at your partner and know that everything is going to be OK and that you can 'believe' together.

Most loving days: December 25, 26 and January 1, 7, 9. What starts with a positive attitude can blossom into a full-blown exceptional outlook on life in general, and this can't help but show up in your love life. These dates here are superb for expressing love and uninhibited passion. Trust yourself and know that you are in good hands; life is good, and that is because you've come to expect it to be. Get the hint?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.