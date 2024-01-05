What Day Is Luckiest For Each Zodiac Sign Before The End Of January 2024

Taking a risk is a balance of both logic and faith, as you trust that whatever the outcome, it will serve a higher purpose. This allows you to make all the plans necessary up to a certain point and then surrender and trust that you are sowing the seeds for what it is you want to manifest in your life. Luck is always something that is created, as when the universe blesses you with abundance and new opportunities, you must be the one to choose it. Now is when you are truly being guided to plan for the success that is divinely yours.

Before you begin setting your intentions for the month or year, take time to release what the past year brought. For many, it was a more challenging year that brought more lessons and closure than new beginnings and abundance, yet in the most challenging moments, the universe was always working for you. Use this energy to write down and release whatever feelings, situations or energy you are carrying into the new year as you actively choose to put it behind you. As you do, it will be time to start planning and reflecting on what it is you want to create over the next month.

January is just the beginning, but in many ways, it's also what you've been preparing for as Pluto, the lord of the underworld, shifts into Aquarius and changes the energy in your life. Pluto rules transformation truth. It is truly the Phoenix that rises from its ashes. In Capricorn, it's been working to dismantle, restructure or simply burn down what wasn't working and also what wasn't meant to go with you into this new chapter of your life.

Now that Pluto is shifting into Aquarius, the energy is radically different. You are inspired, free, innovative and maybe slightly rebellious as you are tired of doing things in a certain way or following only the ideas of others. This is your breakthrough moment, your Phoenix phase and one that is guaranteed to deliver you all the abundance, wealth, love and success that you've been dreaming of.

January 2024 luckiest day of the month for each zodiac sign:

Aries Luckiest Day: Friday, January 5

Leading Energy: Mercury direct in Sagittarius ruler of your house of luck

Sagittarius rules your house of luck, which also carries themes of travel and new opportunities. A Mercury station is direct in Sagittarius at the start of the month and it will trine the Moon in Scorpio. It's time to get back to those ideas you've had for your life. If you've been contemplating signing up for a course or booking a particular trip, this is your green light from the universe to start working toward what you want.

Sagittarius' energy can also simply make you want to take your life in a new direction, so use this time to have any important conversations involving the future, sowing the seeds for the abundant life that is destined to be yours. This is an intense time that can help you honor yourself more deeply as you learn the value of listening to your intuition.

Taurus Luckiest Day: Thursday, January 4

Leading Energy: Mars in Capricorn ruler of your house of abundance

Mars in Capricorn will help you make a push forward into new territory and help you navigate any challenges that may exist along the way. Mars wants to take action and follow its deepest wants, while Capricorn wants to make a plan and work slowly towards its goal. By combining the best energy of both, you can seize this moment to apply for new jobs, consider moving abroad or sign up for that yoga teacher training you've been thinking of. It may be more of a journey than an instant, but it will turn out better than you can imagine.

It's important to understand that it takes time for dreams to manifest fully, whether it's a new path in life or more abundance. As you work consistently toward your goals, embrace the process and take risks where necessary, you set yourself up to never give up on what you know is meant for you.

Gemini Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 20

Leading Energy: Pluto in Aquarius, ruler of your house of expansion

Life is about to start taking off in an exciting new direction as Pluto shifts into Aquarius. Aquarius rules your house of expansion, which also governs travel, luck, education and new experiences. In this area of your life, Pluto wants you to honor your truth and remember what it is that you want for your life as it will continue to work to reveal where you need to embrace transformation.

Take time to reflect on the ideas, dreams, and opportunities that you have coming into your life during this time, especially if they reflect early last year when Pluto spent a short time in Aquarius. You may be thinking about taking your career in a new direction, which serves more of what you feel your purpose is, and this may just be the nudge you need in order to make it happen.

Cancer Luckiest Day: Thursday, January 25

Leading Energy: Leo Full Moon in your house of wealth

Leo rules your second house, which is all about wealth and finances. You've been moving through some substantial changes in the past year as you've navigated the closing out of old chapters and felt the excitement toward what is on the horizon. Finances can always be a concern; however, you've also been going about things differently than you have before, which means you're going to see that all the moves you've been making have been fully supported by the universe.

The Full Moon in Leo brings to fruition a moment that began in August of last year and will be able to provide confirmation and the financial wealth that you need to live the life of your dreams. Pay attention to any new offers that come your way, as it's guaranteed they will be able to bring you greater wealth and financial security.

Leo Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 27

Leading Energy: Uranus direct in Taurus in your house of career

Uranus in Taurus has been working to restructure and change your career to create more space for creativity and originality. These Uranus cycles last about seven years and represent significant phases in your own life. Reflect on 2018, when Uranus first moved into Taurus and what changes and themes it has since brought up for review.

As Uranus stations direct in Taurus, it's time to act, to move from processing the different changes in your life to embodying more readiness to seize what is meant for you. There likely will be a few surprises, like a call back from a job you applied for a long time ago or an unexpected offer or promotion. Just remember what you've been doing the work to create and that you deserve each moment of success headed your way.

Virgo Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 27

Leading Energy: Uranus direct in Taurus in your house of new experiences

Taurus rules your house of new experiences and with Uranus here, it means that you're going to have to master the power of surrender. Uranus in Taurus in this house is guaranteed to bring you luck. Still, it will do so by shaking things up and providing some unexpected opportunities and redirections along the way. There is magic in these moments because it's when you know the universe isn't just working with you but for you.

When Uranus stations direct in Taurus, you will be receiving another wave of transformational energy as new offers for travel, jobs or education start to pour in. As much as this may mean you have to deviate from the original plan, try to trust that everything that is happening is for your highest good because it is.

Libra Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 13

Leading Energy: Mercury in Sagittarius, ruler of your house of communication

You are entering a hugely important time in your life where there will be many new opportunities and the ability to do a complete overhaul of your life. An important part of that is being able to advocate for your truth and remember that you deserve to care for yourself as much as you try to be there for others. To make the most of this time in your life, remember that you can use your words to construct the future that you dream of. You just need to remember that you are able and worthy of making your dreams a reality.

Mercury in Sagittarius inspires you to start communicating more freely with what you are envisioning for yourself in the coming year. This is a very future-orientated energy and will have you pursuing new possibilities, as well as a relocation for work or pleasure. Choose what you say carefully but never shy away from clearly expressing what you want, as that is how to make it a reality.

Scorpio Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 20

Leading Energy: Mars in Sagittarius, ruler of your house of finances

Sagittarius rules your financial sector, and it's one that you've been hoping for improvements on. While you've been hard at work focusing on your career and the other changes you want to make to your life, you have been trusting that the universe would provide an opportunity for you to receive an influx of wealth. All that trust is about to pay off as you start to receive word on investments, raises or promotions with hefty benefits packages.

This January, it's important to reflect on how much you've grown in terms of advocating for what you are worth, as that is strongly connected to the wealth that you will be able to generate in this lifetime. While you are standing in your worthiness, don't be afraid to practice boundaries and ask for what you know you are worth. If an offer comes along that seems too good to be true, it's not, but it is about you knowing you deserve only the best.

Sagittarius Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 13

Leading Energy: Mars in Capricorn, ruler of your house of self-worth

Capricorn energy has been taking you on a journey of self-worth as Pluto has been moving through this sign for the past decade. Pluto in Capricorn has been helping you uncover the truth of who you are and what makes you a worthy and valuable human being. Now, as Pluto is preparing to shift into Aquarius, while Mars in Capricorn motivates you to start leveling up in your life.

It's time to stop playing small and to begin to take more risks in terms of your entire life. This isn't just your career but what you accept as the best, even knowing full well that there is better out there. While at times you must learn that the grass isn't always greener elsewhere, this time it's about knowing that you are worthy of being matched for your energy. Upsell yourself, take a risk and start talking about yourself like you do someone you love. You'll be amazed at the changes and opportunities it brings into your life.

Capricorn Luckiest Day: Saturday, January 20

Leading Energy: Pluto in Aquarius, ruler of your house of financial abundance

Pluto, the lord of the underworld, has been moving through your sign for over the past decade, giving you the space to learn to define what resonates with you. This has helped you lead a more authentic life, especially as you've been asked to face the darkness you previously tried to hide. Now, all that is shifting as Pluto shifts into Aquarius and inspires you to generate the kind of wealth you never thought possible.

Pluto in Aquarius will help you unlock the key to wealth and be in the place where you will be able to receive what you desire. Being abundant is only one matter. Learning to receive it with open arms so that you feel worthy of receiving it is another. Now that you are learning to do both, you'll start to understand how receiving what you have will only lead to you being gifted with more.

Aquarius Luckiest Day: Monday, January 8

Leading Energy: Mars in Capricorn, ruler of your house of intuition

Mars is the planet of action, ambition and wants. In Capricorn, Mars will trine Jupiter to help you ground your desires and focus on what you can do to make each dream a reality. As Mars in Capricorn begins to move through your house of intuition, you'll begin to trust yourself with greater authority, which will also help you start to put plans in place to start new projects and ventures.

Your intuition is very strong, especially as Pluto shifts into your sign later in the month, so it's important to trust yourself in knowing precisely what direction you're meant to move in. The more you can trust and validate yourself, the more you will be able to feel connected to the life you're building. You've been sitting on some amazing ideas that are part of your desire, and now is the time to start acting on them.

Pisces Luckiest Day: Sunday, January 7

Leading Energy: Mercury direct in Sagittarius, ruler of your house of professional aspirations

Sagittarius rules your professional aspirations and career. Mercury direct in this sign will speak to Mars, so you can expect themes from December to come back up for review. Now, though, is when those actual new offers will come into play, or you'll finally start that position you've previously applied for. You may also realize that you need to start being more proactive in advocating for your talents and the type of career you want to have.

Mercury rules all matters of communication, so if you have been polishing up your resume and are preparing to apply for jobs, go on an interview or make any sort of career-related move, it is highly encouraged right now. You may also have to advocate for your worth at your current job to ensure that you're being compensated accordingly. Still, it will go well, as your employer or supervisor is aware of the quality of work you've been doing. This is just the start of the upgrades in your life this year, and from this point on, everything will improve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.