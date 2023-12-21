7 Things To Do During Capricorn Season To Channel Your Ambitions & Build The Life You Want

It may not be the end of the astrological year (which culminates with the Pisces season), but the calendar year is certainly coming to an end soon. And there can't be a better way to close out the old year and welcome in the new than with Capricorn season!

Officially occurring between December 22 - January 19 every year, Capricorn season is all about getting to the root of things, setting our sights on big dreams and daring goals, wielding our inner authority, and finding our place in the world. What else can you expect from a season ruled by the zodiac goat and its planetary parent, Saturn? To say Capricorn is the real G.O.A.T isn't wrong in the least.

So here's what you can do during Capricorn season to connect deeply with your life and big dreams.

1. Set goals for the new year.

The best way to celebrate Capricorn season (and the end of the year that falls during it) is to set goals for the upcoming year. Just make sure they are audacious ones! After all, Capricorn energy is all about being ambitious, taking a steady path to the top, and never, ever giving up. Plan and prepare so you can set yourself up for success. Who said you have to wait until the New Year to actually get the ball rolling?

2. Clear out old and toxic things from your life and make space for the important.

Since Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of karma and consequences, this season is also great for closing out old chapters so you don't carry unnecessary burdens with you into the future.

Every decision, both big and small, will eventually affect the quality of your life. And Capricorn energy is excellent at cutting out the excess so everything can be ultra-efficient. Lean into this Saturnian wisdom this Capricorn season and end those bad relationships, unsatisfactory jobs, habits, and hobbies and toxic obligations that are weighing you down. You will thank yourself for being proactive.

3. Update your wardrobe.

Honestly, every season is the perfect season for a wardrobe update, but there's something extra special about doing this update during Capricorn season. After all, a new year will be upon us soon!

Of course, since it's Capricorn season, it's best to focus on wardrobe classics and statement pieces that let you come across as an authority figure and walk into the new year with confidence, power, and self-assurance. Whether you do that with a midnight black power suit, a pair of premium running shoes or by adding more houndstooth and herringbones to your print collection is up to you. And why stop at just clothes and shoes? A total makeover, right down to your toes, is perfect too!

4. Take care of your body.

In medicinal astrology, Saturn rules bones, teeth, hair, nails, spleen, and more. So Capricorn season is also a great time to take better care of your body, get a total health check-up and find out if your internal stores of vitamins and minerals are running low. It's also a great time to focus on holistic well-being through exercise, food, sleep and more.

5. Spend more time with your parents and elders.

Capricorn is the father of the zodiac and Saturn is the cosmic elder. So one of the best things you can do during Capricorn season is connect on a deeper level with your family by spending more time with them. Just remember: quality and quantity are both important here.

And your ancestors count too! So if you feel called to visit a loved one's burial site or do a gratitude and remembrance ritual for those who have moved on, Capricorn season is a good time to do so.

6. Make lists.

Honestly, Virgo does not have dibs in this arena. Capricorn energy is all about planning, preparing, and making lists, too! How else will you keep your life on track and blitz through those milestones towards your big goals? So make lists — all kinds of them! And don't worry about when and how everything will fall into place. You have to know what you want first and making lists is a great way to get your mind jogging in that direction.

7. Unleash your inner authority.

Capricorn energy is all about being an authority in your chosen corner of the world (whether virtual or otherwise). So if there ever was a time to work on your self-esteem and make sure you take your place at the front, it's now.

Capricorn season can literally be a make-or-break moment.

Rise up to the challenge and show them who's boss!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.