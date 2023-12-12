How Each Zodiac Sign's Luck Improves Mid-Week Starting December 12, 2023

Luck this week is tied into the energy of the New Moon in Sagittarius which takes place on December 12, 2023. With all New Moons the energy can last up to three months, but it's strongest during the first three days before and after the transit.

For luck, believe in yourself, in your hopes and dreams, not just being random, but instead, deeply connected to your purpose. Let the world get quiet, listen to your inner self and remember who you are before everyone else starts trying to tell you who that is. The gold that you seek in life is found within what you genuinely are called to pursue, and while it may involve risk, nothing worthwhile comes without one.

The Sagittarius New Moon mid-week ushers in a time for new beginnings as you are inspired to embrace the spirit of the warrior and pursue the luck that is meant for you.

The Archer Moon asks that you aim high, aim for the stars and then trust that wherever you land will be far better than you could have ever imagined. This is the chance to throw caution to the wind, to embrace what calls to you and to recognize that this precious life is yours for the taking.

While adventurous, Sagittarius also invites the seeking of a deeper meaning or purpose. You are called to not be frivolous around this time but instead move with the laser-like precision of someone who understands that to achieve what you dream, you may also have to face the sacrifices associated with it.

The Archer Moon will form a square with Neptune in Pisces, bringing about a moment of fruition that may have begun around the beginning of June when Neptune began its retrograde journey. Neptune can make things seem foggy or confusing, yet after its retrograde period, you are now ready to see the full truth, which also means you should feel confident in the direction you are beginning to pursue.

Mercury, the planet of communication, will station retrograde just shortly after the New Moon, signifying that you may need to tie up loose ends to move forward. Take this as the gift it is, and you will see why betting on the luck you make will always be the surest bet.

Here's how the middle of the week is luckiest for each zodiac sign in astrology:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, December 13

Leading Energy: Mercury retrograde in Capricorn in your house of career

Mercury is mostly known for causing problems, but that isn't the true purpose of its retrograde phase. Instead, it's more of a chance to have a reset, fix what isn't working, and make sure that everything is in alignment with where you hope to be. As Mercury stations retrograde in Capricorn, it highlights your career sector to use this time to ensure that your agreements are on par with your desires and to revisit any salary requirements or other aspects of your job description.

If you had previously applied for a job but haven't heard anything yet, this may bring that back around. While signing contracts is usually taboo during retrograde, if it's something from the past, then it's safe to proceed. Use this energy to make sure that your desires, dreams and actions are all in alignment with your career, and you can take this time to create the lucky break you've desired.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, December 13

Leading Energy: Mercury retrograde in Capricorn in your house of luck

Capricorn energy governs your house of luck, which includes education, travel, new experiences and deepening your spiritual relationship with the universe. Mercury retrograde here will mean that you will be asked to review previous choices, decisions and conversations that have come up before. You may be asked to revisit going back to school, becoming a digital nomad or finally signing up for the astrology class you've been dreaming of.

If it seems that it's not part of the original plan you had, try to remain open and remember that you also must trust yourself when it comes to knowing what's right for you. Mercury retrograde in Capricorn will help you create more freedom so you can make more magic happen; just tend to the details first.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, December 13

Leading Energy: Mercury retrograde in Capricorn in your house of inheritances

When it comes to inheritances, most often, you think of financial gifts. Still, when it comes to Capricorn, it's more about the beliefs you've inherited from your family or previous generations. As you grow and heal, which has been so much of your focus recently, it also means you need to review your previous operating system as you are called to partake in your upgrade.

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn will allow you to focus your beliefs based on who you've become and open up an entirely new world of possibilities and transformations. You may also realize that you've inherited a particular skill or work ethic that will now come in handy. Of course, there is the possibility of a financial windfall, too, but even if that doesn't happen, it doesn't mean that you're not going to feel completely abundant.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, December 12

Leading Energy: New Moon in Sagittarius, ruler of your house of determination

The New Moon in Sagittarius activates your house of determination, which is precisely what you need right now. You have been going through a major life transformation as Pluto has begun its shift from Capricorn into Aquarius. As of right now, you're having to deal with more of wrapping up the old than stepping into the new. That's okay because you are almost at the finish line. As the New Moon darkens the sky, you'll feel a renewed sense of determination to continue doing whatever is necessary to guarantee the life you dream of.

Sagittarius invites hope, determination and a focus on your well-being. Use this time to pause any big projects if you can as you set aside time to focus on yourself. Reflect on your routine for well-being, sign up for a new yoga or breathwork class and remember that eating well and getting enough sleep help. By caring for yourself during this time, you can ensure that you can phase this final chapter of putting the past to rest, which will mean you'll be free to pursue the life you really want, finally.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, December 12

Leading Energy: New Moon in Sagittarius, ruler of your house of happiness

You deserve to be happy, but the thing is that there isn't anything you can achieve in life to guarantee you will. No amount of money, fancy job titles or personal luxuries can make you happy if you haven't already determined what you need. Under the energy of the Archer Moon, you will have a chance to focus on your happiness and what brings you closer to the life you want to live. Don't be afraid to validate yourself or shake things up in new ways, as you must remember that you must be the priority of your own life.

You may think about getting back into some creative endeavors, whether it's decorating around the house or taking back up your favorite craft again. No matter how small something is, if it brings you happiness, it's worthwhile. You also never know if that pastime you're passionate about will turn into more as you invest more energy into it. Choose happiness, and then the luck you seek will find you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, December 13

Leading Energy: Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, ruler of your sector of joy

Mercury rules over communication, agreements and conversations. In Capricorn, it's all about what brings you the most joy and your commitment to honor that for yourself. When Mercury is retrograde, it means you're going to be asked to revisit past themes to help make positive changes, which will allow in not only more joy but also abundance.

The biggest thing to remember is that if something isn't working, the only way to fix it is first to admit it. Even if it's uncomfortable, try to get clear about what is adding to your happiness and what isn't because that will help you make the most of this time.

You may have to renegotiate how you spend your time or the agreements, both written and verbal, with others to use the energy of Mercury retrograde in Capricorn successfully, but it will be worth it. Try to look at everything as a work in progress, and as you lean into the truth, you will be met with how to navigate to bring luck and joy into every area of your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, December 12

Leading Energy: New Moon in Sagittarius, ruler of your house of communication

The New Moon in Sagittarius rises in your house of communication. Although it's square Neptune in Pisces, ruler of your house of determination, this will be a positive step toward forward momentum. You've been focusing more on your dreams for life and what you want to create rather than just supporting others toward their goals. This has opened up a new way of looking at life, and while it will bring increasing changes in the year to come, it's important to remain determined toward manifesting what you dream of.

The New Moon in Sagittarius brings about a new way of communicating or working through agreements that better honor your boundaries and have you remaining more fixed on what you want. While not wishy-washy, you have often given up your dreams to keep the peace, but the time for that is over, as you know precisely what it is you want and this time, there's no chance you're going to give it up.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, December 13

Leading Energy: Mercury retrograde in Capricorn in your house of agreements

Capricorn energy rules over the agreements and conversations you make with others, but it also controls how you talk to yourself. Your self-talk is a powerful tool for manifesting and for creating the space for the lucky moments that you dream of. While Mercury, ruler of all elements of communication, stations retrograde in Capricorn, it's your chance to review, reassess and give yourself that powerful reset you need. Capricorn also often governs stability, foundations and structures, so you may need to speak up to create the life you seek.

Don't be afraid to ruffle a few feathers or put yourself first for once. Some of what you have in your life right now just isn't working for you, but to be able to have more of what does, you need to speak up and advocate for that. It's okay to admit to yourself, to others and to the universe that you want more. Once you do, you'll see what a powerful force the law of attraction is, and you'll begin the process of using your words to speak your dreams into reality.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, December 12

Leading Energy: New Moon in Sagittarius in your house of self

This is your personal annual New Moon, and it's one that you need to use for your full benefit. Sagittarius rules your house of self, which also governs your beliefs and sense of authenticity. You are a seeker of truth but often find that on your path, you need first to dispel what isn't in alignment before you know what is. Some might say you learn things the hard way, but really, you just need to experience it firsthand to know for sure.

Take time around your Archer Moon to focus on what truths you've learned from the previous year and what you want or feel called to take action on. Use this to set a new intention for moving forward in life that will allow you to manifest all you've ever desired, knowing this time you cannot fail because you don't just know your truth, but you're committed to living it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, December 13

Leading Energy: Mercury retrograde in Capricorn in your house of truth

Capricorn energy rules your first house, who you are, what you believe and how you express yourself to others. With Mercury retrograde here in this part of your life, you are being urged to focus on your inner self to make sure that there aren't any lingering beliefs or ideas about life or luck that are no longer serving you. This is your chance for a total renewal just ahead of your Capricorn Season, so make sure that you allow yourself to change your mind if necessary because that might be just the most powerful moment you can embrace.

Mercury rules communication, which means a lot of this energy may involve the stories you tell yourself, those you choose to live by and what you share with others. Make sure that you're not subscribing to any old stories that you have already outgrown or still letting that inner dialogue be about living down to the expectations of others. You have already done the hard work. Now, it's simply time to claim your reward for it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, December 13

Leading Energy: Mercury retrograde in Capricorn in your house of intuition

Let yourself become reacquainted with your inner self. This is the part of you that has always known what you were meant to do and what you were meant to decide, but perhaps logic or wounds have gotten in the way of listening to it. You are a deeply spiritual sign that has a profound sense of intuition, and now you are being asked to reconnect with it so that you can start living from the place of divine luck that is rightly yours.

During Mercury retrograde, you will be challenged to reflect on when you haven't listened to your intuition or honored the dreams that you had for your life. This time, you'll be given a second chance. Don't worry about going off script, having plans change or going back to something you thought was off the table for good. You've learned, and now you can live differently and be luckier than you ever have before.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, December 12

Leading Energy: New Moon in Sagittarius in your house of career

You've been waiting for this moment, and now it's just about here. The New Moon in Sagittarius highlights your house of career, which means you are due for a new beginning in your career, which is the result of all the work you've been putting in. You have never felt like you need to prove yourself to anyone because you do whatever it takes to ensure you are honoring yourself. This is your inner power and one of your most important strengths and it's about to pay off.

Look for new career opportunities, promotions and raises during the New Moon in Sagittarius. This will be something that takes you in a new direction. While you may have to take a risk or change some aspects of your life to accommodate it, it will make it all worthwhile. Just remember, this is what you have earned simply by being yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.