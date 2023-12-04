This Week's Tarot Horoscope Hints At What The End Of The Year Will Be Like For Each Zodiac Sign

This week, we are going to do a one-card Tarot reading for each zodiac sign. It is imperative to understand that in choosing one single card, we 'agree' to the idea that this one card holds much in store for us if we are to interpret it as an expert would.

This week shows us that we really and truly are coming to the end of the year, and so much will be revealed about how the end of the year will be for each zodiac sign in astrology.

This week gives us the chance to weigh the value of our actions and know if we are making the right moves ... or not. The thing about this week is that we don't feel we have any time left to make the wrong moves as all of us wish, with all our hearts, to walk into the new year feeling fresh, resolved and ready to either continue with our good work or to start something new and positive.

We are looking at our love lives this week and wondering what to do about them. We may not be sure that what we have, in terms of romance, is what we want ... and that could throw us for a loop, as they say.

So, there may be a few hefty decisions to be made this week. Every zodiac sign will receive one card, and we should pay close attention to the key words associated with our card, our zodiac sign, and the days of importance.

So here's what to expect this week, and how it sets the tone for the end of the year, for each zodiac sign in astrology:

Aries Tarot Card: The Hermit, reversed

Keywords for the week: balance, equipoise, leader

OK, that about says it all. You will be spending a lot of time on your own this week, and you might not like doing so. While it's no biggie to be alone, you are keeping to yourself this week because you feel you need to withdraw and figure certain things out about your life. You aren't worrying people and everyone in your life trusts that you need your space, and they give it to you, no questions asked.

You feel that you'd rather be alone than with certain people, namely your romantic partner, because you feel you might not 'behave' in a way that you won't end up regretting. You're smart in this way, Aries because you know yourself well enough to know when it's time to be alone and when it's time to put yourself out there. There may be feelings of tension, but it's something you have to work out on your own.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: The start of the week may have you feeling a little more hostile and aggressive than you would like to present. You'll be using this energy to further your agenda, and your agenda is to do good. December 5 releases you from the tension and sends you on your (positive) way.

Taurus Tarot Card: Page of Cups

Keywords for the week: fortitude, grace, vision

Whatever it is that you engage in you, Taurus, will feel playful and somewhat childlike. Even if you are going through a hard time with a friend or a romantic partner, you will make sure that you don't lose yourself in the uproar of emotion that could potentially overturn another person's state of peace. You are going to hold tight to the idea that goodness always prevails.

In this way, you will weather whatever storms come your way, and there is a good chance that one is brewing. You are true to yourself and having said that, that's basically all you need. As long as you remember who you are, what you love and what you love about yourself, you will rise above all negative conditions. You are someone who absolutely believes in the power of good, and you will be an example of that goodness.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 5 reaches into your heart and lets you know that, in the long run, everything will be OK. You will always know love and you will always feel good because you know how to get your head into that mindset. December 7 affirms your feelings of self-respect.

Gemini Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

Keywords for the week: patience, authority, generosity

Generosity is your middle name this week, Gemini. The end of the year has much in store for you in terms of financial security and feeling stable in all of your career moves. Whatever you've done so far to get yourself to this point is working, and you will find that you might even be in a position to be generous to another person or persons. You never thought of yourself as the benefactor before, and yet, this week may show you that you are well equipped to play that role.

This week allows you the luxury of knowing that you will be OK in the future. You aren't leaving this year feeling doubt about finances or work and that is such a load off your mind. You did this for yourself, Gemini. You are the result of hard work. You are the sum of your efforts and you are also willing to share the wealth, quite literally. This week gives you a feeling of power and safety.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 5 is a good day for you to work on your love life, and December 7 and 8 will show you that while change is inevitable, you need to figure out how you're going to proceed.

Cancer Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Keywords for the week: perspective, uniqueness, ambition

You're the person in your social circle who sees the world differently than everyone else. You will find that your opinion sheds light on something that others might not have been able to see before ... and it's a good thing. This card may look 'terrifying' but it's merely here to affirm the fact that you think differently and that your viewpoint is necessary for growth and expansion.

You have always enjoyed being the one person in the room who truly does 'think outside the box', and you'll let that individual trait be the guiding force for your next adventure. You have a vision and while you might, at present, be alone in that vision, you will see that this is the week when your point of view suddenly looks like the only option for many people around you. You are a trendsetter during this time.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 6 might tempt you into behaving in a way you will regret, so check your privilege on this day. December 8 and 9 show you that you have a temper and that you might want to temper that temper.

Leo Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

Keywords for the week: message, communication, completion

You're about to shock someone this week. Whether this person is a romantic partner, family member or simply a good friend, you are going to show this person that you are someone who stands by their word and delivers the goods as planned. This week brings you enormous satisfaction when it comes to being able to accomplish a task and bring home the bacon.

You are now someone who delivers, quite simply. You know what to say and what to do and you are driven by the idea of making money and using that money for something necessary and important. You will be a person of great importance to others this week, as you know how to get to the point and direct others towards their path of success. You are the example of success today, and others will follow your lead.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: The top of the week might have you showing others that you are irritable and mean-spirited, and December 6, 7 and 8 will let you know that, while it's good to be stoic and strong, you might need to lighten up a bit.

Virgo Tarot Card: Temperance

Keywords for the week: patience, fairness, tolerance

Oddly enough, you will be the one person who takes control this week and shows others' how it's done.' You just so happen to be an expert at something. Rather than blow up at everyone around you, as you tend to do when you get frustrated and impatient with other people and their ability to grasp a learning curve, you will be there for them instead. You will be the person others turn to for advice and consent.

This is because you really are the best at what you do. The only thing you've ever really wanted was respect. This card shows you that once you get it before the end of the year, and you will be the Angel that rises above all the negativity and is there to help, to guide, to simply be present for whomever it is who needs your expert advice. You are helpful and giving this week, Virgo.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Things that happen on Monday puts you in a bad mood and tempts you to act out of character; however, on December 5, you'll resume your saintly manner and get the job done efficiently. December 10 lets you know that you've done the right thing.

Libra Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Keywords for the week: unbalance, indulgence, giddiness

What cannot be helped during the week, is you spending perhaps a little too much money, but hey, it's the season for that, so it makes a lot of sense. You're going to do a lot of rationalizing this week, Libra, as if you are trying to convince yourself that spending money as if it were water is really just a necessary thing. And, to a degree, it is, but then again, when you want to 'go all the way,' you just do.

What will be beautifully present for you during this week is the idea that you CAN spend. You will feel very accomplished in so much as you really did get yourself to the place where you can lavish someone else with gifts without feeling as though you're going to go broke. You may have worked very hard to get to this place, Libra, and now, because it's your money, you feel you have the right to spend it if you so choose.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 9 and 10 are your best days this week, as they both bring you the kind of balance that is required in order to make any progressive changes in your life. There's a lot on your side this week, but balancing it all may come with challenges.

Scorpio Tarot Card: King of Cups

Keywords for the week: bravado, security, love

Whatever it is that you intend to do this week, Scorpio, you can know that the outcome will be good ... and loving. You are not about to cause trouble for the sake of riling someone else up. Even though you may have a personal issue going on, you will remain calm and cool throughout. You feel that you owe yourself this kind of loving balance, and you will show yourself that you really are quite stable.

Emotionally, this card suggests that you will always know what grounds you and that you needn't stray from the path of love. You are someone that other people see as the one person they can trust and turn to, so don't be surprised when family members show up wanting a hug. Hugs are something you may find yourself giving out in abundance this week, Scorpio.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 5 and 7 are your power days during this week, Scorpio, and you'll find that during these days, you will be both clearheaded and kind. You are very compassionate during this week, and these days help you to be in touch with gratitude.

Sagittarius Tarot Card: The World

Keywords for the week: health, wealth, wisdom

You are going to find that the power of the mind is the power of your world. While this card always suggests that you can have everything you want if you believe it to be so, you will find that there's truth in this during this week. You are someone who adamantly wants truth and happiness, and during this week, you will not only receive some great news ... the news you will receive will set you free.

This week brings you the liberation you've been seeking, and you'll feel that you can finally breathe easily again. You've weighed on your shoulders for way too long, and you feel extra special in knowing that you can walk into the new year without that burden. You are healthy and capable of creating a brilliant future for yourself. This card, The World, always brings the receiver great good fortune and opportunity.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 5 is the day when your biggest worry finally gets put to rest and you feel you can tackle anything and everything after that. You'll also find great mental relief coming your way on December 6, when Neptune goes direct and the Moon is in Libra.

Capricorn Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

Keywords for the week: forcefulness, strength, decision

Not one to ever accept defeat, you will take this week. you will turn everything in your life into a successful part of the success you imagine for yourself in the future. You are no longer someone who beats themselves up for failing — at anything. You see all of your past moves and part of the process. You fall, you make mistakes, and you faithfully pull yourself up again. You make everything work for you this week, Capricorn.

The Ace of Wands traditionally means success in the workplace, and in your case, this really just means an extension of the success you've already come to experience. You are so different in this regard, Capricorn, as you really do believe everything happens for a reason. Your reason is to live life, that's all. However, you do it with style, grace and a vision that always has you coming out a winner, no matter what.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 7 and 8 are your lucky days and you may see that you're somewhat of a money magnet around this time. While the entire week is very promising for you, Capricorn, you'll find that these are your main power days and that all important moves take place on these days.

Aquarius Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Keywords for the week: security, safety, knowledge

If there's anything that you could fall back on this week, it's the idea that you are still secure and safe and that your finances are in very good shape. You have grappled with love, romance, health issues and the like. While you are always constantly improving yourself in those departments, you can rest assured that by this time of the year, this week, the s truly does show that when it comes to money, you're in great shape.

Even if you aren't in great shape financially, you believe you are, and that is because you are someone who 'believes themselves into reality.' You are a Law of Attraction person who manifests abundance around them on a daily basis and this week shows that you are very, very good at it. There are no worries for you this week, Aquarius. You know how to run your life and you know what areas need help and what areas bring you assured security.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 5 and 6 let you know that you are the person in charge of your own life. You'll feel exceptionally 'blessed' during these days because it will occur to you that you did this; you're the one who saved you. You're the one who gave you this great life.

Pisces Tarot Card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Keywords for the week: frivolity, chance, risk

What you're going to see take place this week is the idea of opportunity being handed to you while you take too long to decide what to do about it. It's not necessarily a bad thing, either, as there is a reason why you take too long to decide. You must also understand that you need to make moves NOW, as time really is of the essence. That's the interesting thing about opportunity; it doesn't last. You need to 'jump.'

You may end up getting a little lazy when it comes to jumping on opportunities simply because you assume new ones will come along, but you can't be totally sure of that either, Pisces. This week will have you seeing that you can be very fortunate at times but that 'the good stuff' is not always going to stick around for you to decide whether it's good enough to take advantage of. Pisces, it's time for you to make a real decision.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 5 may bring upsets and even a little aggressive behavior on your part. As the week progresses, you will see that you need to get it out of your system first before proceeding with your original plans. December 8 lets you know that you have the power to get yourself where you want to be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.