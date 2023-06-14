Lazy People Are Smarter Than Everyone Else, According To The Best Study Ever

Are you lazy? Well, that's actually great news for you because it means you're smart. Well, not just smart, but smarter than people who aren't lazy.

That's right, science has determined that lazy people are honestly some of the smartest individuals around.

By delving deeper into this topic, it reveals a complex relationship between laziness and intelligence, where multiple factors intertwine to shape an individual's intellectual prowess.

So, are lazy people truly smart? Let's see what the research says to back it up.

Are lazy people smart?

Well, yes they are. Researchers from the Florida Gulf Coast University, led by Todd McElroy, used a written test to find the perfect research group to prove this theory.

The 2016 study published in the Journal of Health Psychology divided the group into those who cherished thinking and actively sought out thought-provoking situations, and those who would rather do anything but think.

The study revealed that individuals who derived pleasure from solving puzzles displayed a higher level of NFC (Need for Cognition) compared to those who preferred less mentally stimulating tasks.

Researchers then gave the participants activity monitors. The study doesn't specifically say that these monitors were FitBits, but let's just pretend that's the case (just because of how much I love my FitBit and like to feel included).

The "Fitbit" tracked their movements every 30 seconds. With a dataset of 20,000 points per person, the researchers analyzed and compared activity levels between the two groups. Researchers found a significant contrast between individuals with low NFC and high NFC.

The results showed that during the work week, those with low NFC were more active than the group with high NFC. However, on the weekends the data indicated that both groups were more prone to lounging around.

So lazy people are smart but are smart people lazy, too? After a period of 7 days, the results were in. The "thinkers" were markedly less active during the week than their less thoughtful compatriots.

What do scientists think this means?

Their rationale is that smarter people are also lazier because they have longer attention spans.

The study states, "Findings from a U.S-based study seem to support the idea that people with a high IQ get bored less easily leading them to spend more time engaged in thought... non-thinkers get bored more easily, so [they] need to fill their time with physical activity."

They don't need to always be on the move in the hunt for their next form of stimulation. In other words, they can sit at home for hours on end reading, napping, and thinking, while less intelligent people are like, "Let us go and climb up yonder mountain so that the thought machine on my shoulders remains quiet."

While this study is great for the purposes of flinging in the face of your more active friends when they try to shame you for the butt-marks on your favorite armchair, it is true living a strictly sedentary life is super bad for you.

Luckily, the awareness of their tendency towards sloth is supposedly all the encouragement smart people need to get off their butts and move a little.

While researchers running this study found that on the weekends, the activity levels for both the lazy and the smart were equal, and they claim not to know why, I think we can all work that out.

Since we don't work on the weekends, the smart probably move a little a bit more, and since the weekends are made for just chilling, the super-active probably allow themselves to move around a little bit less.

