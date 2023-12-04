How Neptune & Venus Bring Extra Luck To Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope This Week

The power of attraction isn't only where you believe so fervently that you will achieve something you do, but when you are moving from the place of being connected to the divine. This is the place that sparks your passion and desire to create, but it's also one of purpose. When you not only believe what you desire is already yours but feel the rush of knowing you are moving within your purpose, you can truly create the divine success destined for you.

Venus is best known for representing love and relationships, but this planet also rules over self-love, finances and real estate matters. In this position, Venus in Scorpio is intensifying your desire for luck and success, but only by focusing on what truly matters.

This will allow you to generate new ideas, honor your ideas for returning to school or starting a business, and will truly help you become so determined that failure is no longer an option.

Helping with this process, Neptune will also station direct in Pisces, which will continue the energy that began building last week, which allows you to believe in your ability to create anything you truly wish. Neptune governs hope, faith and dreams.

As it stations direct in Pisces, you will feel more connected to the world around you, as well as your inner self. This will help you gain greater confidence and trust in yourself, even if the dream you're working on seems too unbelievable even to imagine.

Here's how Venus and Neptune bring extra luck to horoscopes this week:

Aries your luck improves on December 6

Leading Energy: Neptune direct in Pisces, ruler of your house of dreams

It's time to return to dreaming big and believing in yourself more. Neptune retrograde in Pisces may have made your dreams seem more farfetched than real, but this is the universe's way of helping you get back on track. Spend some time journalling over what you want to create, especially the next series of eclipses in your zodiac sign and Libra, which will begin in March of 2024, and then focus unwaveringly on making them a reality.

You are being gifted with an opportunity for lucky changes to abound around you, but you need to make sure you're not only going after what is possible. The more that you honor your dreams around this time, the more successful you will become.

Taurus luck improves for you starting December 6

Leading Energy: Neptune direct in Pisces, your house of wishes

It can be challenging at times to let yourself wish for things to be different and better than they are — yet that is precisely what Neptune direct in Pisces will bring. Pisces' energy governs over wishes, hope, and the community that surrounds you, which means as Neptune stations direct, you should be feeling a greater connection to the world around you.

What you've been considering or wishing for is a reality, but you're also going to need the help of others to make it a reality. Focus your energy this week on figuring out who you can talk to about that amazing idea you have, your deepest wish or that career opportunity. As you tap into the energy of your community, you'll also start to feel like luck is on your side.

Gemini your luck increases beginning December 6

Leading Energy: Neptune direct in Pisces, ruler of your career sector

Pisces energy rules over your career sector, which has been a large focus for you, especially since Saturn shifted into this water sign in 2023. Saturn and Neptune in Pisces encourage you to be more focused and determined in creating the professional life of your dreams. You will have to work for it, but you are also being fully supported in knowing that, this time, a risk is more than worthwhile.

As Neptune stations direct, you'll start to feel more hopeful about your career and the path it's taking, including turning any part-time passion into a full-time position. With Pisces' energy present, this new path is going to mean something to you. You just need to ensure you're putting in the work now for the success you will want to reap later.

Cancer your luckiest day lands on December 6

Leading Energy: Neptune direct in Pisces, ruler of your house of luck

You have been dreaming of doing things differently, shaking off your routine and letting yourself explore more of life. This is precisely the energy that Pisces brings to your life as it rules over your house of luck and requires you to leave your comfort zone in pursuit of it. As Neptune stations direct, you will feel more inner validation on your new life path, career or travel dreams — but to make the most of it, you must remember where these new desires are stemming from.

You are going through a period of proclaiming your independence and authenticity to the world, which means you're also going to need to experience new things as you decide what is really in alignment with your truth and what isn't. The most important thing to remember, as Neptune stations direct, is not to turn down any opportunity simply because it seems too good — or too big — to be real. Always accept what the universe gives you with an open heart.

Leo luck improves December 5

Leading Energy: Last Quarter Moon in Virgo, ruler of your house of wealth

There's been a theme of immense and deep change recently as the Scorpio energy has caused you to transform your domestic life and tend to the healing of your inner child or past relationship wounds. Now, as the Last Quarter Moon rises in Virgo, it's time for you to embrace your inner worthiness and open yourself to receive the life you are dreaming of.

The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo denotes a moment of choice and action. In Virgo, it represents you honoring your worthiness, which will also improve your financial standing. This makes it an excellent time to apply for a higher-paid position or advocate for a raise. If you've been thinking about investing at all, especially if it reflects your new sense of self-worth, then that would be encouraged around this time, too.

Virgo luck improves December 4 - 6

Leading Energy: Venus in Scorpio, your sector of communication

As much as you've found a new sense of happiness this year, you've still been keeping some things close to your heart. You don't have to fear opening up or advocating for yourself, as whatever you speak about will only serve to honor the life you are in the process of building. As Venus shifts into Scorpio, there is a need to start speaking the full and complete truth, whether this means acknowledging it first yourself or opening up to others. Nothing less will do during this time.

You don't need to hide the truth from yourself or others, and as Venus in Scorpio guarantees, the truth will always come out one way or another — and it's always only for your benefit. You don't need to be scared about speaking up, whether it means you want to apply for a new job or change things within your relationship; advocating your truth is the first step to living the lucky life you dream of.

Libra luck improves December 4 - 5

Leading Energy: Venus in Scorpio, your sector of financial abundance

You are about to head into one of the most financially abundant times of the year as Venus shifts into Scorpio, ruler of your financial sector. Venus, most known for governing love and relationships, rules over finances and real estate, making this a powerful time for inheriting new wealth or investing in your financial stability.

Venus in Scorpio helps you to honor what you deserve by bringing new opportunities for income or wealth. Ensure you are making the most of this energy by seizing new offers and opportunities or advocating for what you are worth. If you've been considering purchasing your apartment or space for a business, it is incredibly favored during this time as well. It's truly about helping you set up a foundation for financial success that will benefit you for years to come.

Scorpio luck improves December 5

Leading Energy: Last Quarter Moon in Virgo, your sector of hope

You are still in a period of processing as the last eclipse on the Taurus and Scorpio axes occurred at the end of October and was heightened by the New Moon in Scorpio just a few weeks ago. While you're making immense progress, you won't feel as if you're on the other side of it until the Libra Eclipse at the end of March 2024. That doesn't mean you need to hold off making plans or delay your happiness until everything seems perfect.

The Last Quarter Moon in your sector of hope is helping you find the belief that you are on the right track and because of that, you can trust in everything you're doing now with more authority. Having hope for yourself and the future is far better than anything from the past. It allows you to continue, to make the decisions necessary for your life, and most of all, to never stop trying. Let yourself feel the rush of hope blossoming within your heart, and you'll be sure never to miss a lucky opportunity again.

Sagittarius luck improves December 5

Leading Energy: Last Quarter Moon in Virgo, house of career and reputation

You desire more from life than just a job. You want it to mean something. You want to be financially free and to leave a legacy behind, whether it's for children or the world at large. To create what you desire, you have also been asked to face the shadows around your wounds or conditioning that has led you to accept far less than you know you're destined for.

As the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo rises in your house of career, it squares off with the Sun in your sign of Sagittarius. This creates a climax moment, like a moment of suspense in your favorite action flick in which one decision can change everything. Make sure you believe in yourself in all the ways you need to so that you can begin to take action on actually creating the legacy for yourself and others that you dream of.

Capricorn luck improves December 5

Leading Energy: Last Quarter Moon in Virgo, your house of luck

Virgo energy rules all matters of luck, which also includes educational and travel pursuits as well. This is all about expanding beyond where you are in this moment so that you can experience more of what life has to offer. To do that, you also must realize that no matter how much you want something, there still may be challenges to face in accepting the changes expansion brings.

The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo rises in your house of luck, gifting you with an incredible opportunity for education, travel or opportunities of abundance —. Still, you need to make sure to embrace it. Breathe into yourself, use positive affirmations or journal about your worthiness. You are free to create the lucky and beautiful life you seek genuinely, but you must accept that it will always require surrendering to the process of change.

Aquarius luck improves December 4 - 5

Leading Energy: Venus in Scorpio, sector of your career and finances

Since Scorpio energy filtered into the cosmos in October, you've felt stretching as you test whether your career is still aligned with your truth. As someone that has Scorpio as the ruler of their career sector, you likely have changed jobs or careers more than most. Yet that is never a reason just to stay where you are. Instead, it should be looked at as to why you continually embrace the transformation process within this area of your life.

You are meant to transform, change and rise continually. As Venus shifts into Scorpio, you may find yourself craving another career, especially one that offers more money — or even adds greater value to your life. Reflect on professional contacts you have around this time, as well as opportunities you've considered applying for because your luck lies within your ability always to trust when it's time to move in a new direction.

Pisces luck improves December 4 - 5

Leading Energy: Venus in Scorpio, your house of luck and expansion

Scorpio energy rules over your house of luck, which also governs themes of abundance, education, spirituality and travel. Scorpio helps you tap into your greater desires for life to serve a higher purpose, and by embracing what it brings, you can feel yourself stretched in new and exciting ways.

Venus, in Scorpio, can bring travel opportunities, career options and new possibilities on your life path that can help you live more in your purpose. As you've been focusing so much energy on knowing you are worth more and letting life change in the ways it needs to, this is arriving at precisely divine timing. Because Scorpio carries with it a need for truth and depth, allow yourself to reflect on the meaning within the different opportunities that surround you, knowing that the most luck is found when you can follow your heart.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.