We're about to look into the week of November 27 - December 3, 2023, to see how the transits of the week affect each and every zodiac sign here. We know one thing: everyone is affected to a degree by the first major transit, and that would be the Moon in Gemini for the first three days of the week

This energy sets the week up for us, and while we tend to think of the Full Moon as something that is either associated with madness or romance, what it really does for us is show us that for every action, there is a consequence.

The Full Moon is the culmination of our thoughts and dreams, and what happens on this day is the beginning of our manifested reality.

The transits of the week support the idea of learning our lessons and applying them in positive ways. We have Moon sextile Uranus on November 29 to show us that we may be right about something after all and that during Moon trine Neptune on December 1, we should learn to trust our gut feeling and take that risk, opt for that action, and jump right in ... if the water feels fine.

Here's how this week's astrology forecast teaches each zodiac sign a new life lesson:

Aries: responsibility

Once again, this week has you standing straight up and tending to all the things you need to be responsible for. You feel strong and mighty during the week of November 27 - December 3, 2023. You might also find yourself in the position of being the one person everyone in your life turns to for advice, for help and even for money. You represent authority in the lives of certain people, and they will take you very seriously during this time.

What makes you happy is that you are able to be of help, even financially, and that gives you a sense of accomplishment.

You aren't worried during this week, and this could be the first time you can admit to yourself that you've come a long way to get to the place where you're not worried. You are more than happy to be of assistance to those who need you.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Full Moon energy on November 27 lets you know that you have always been on the right track. Your best days for self-confidence are on November 29 and December 2, during Sun trine Moon and Moon sextile Jupiter. Your love life might be on hold during this week, but that's not a problem to concern yourself with.

Taurus: growth

You are the promise of the future, or at least that's what several people in your life believe you to be. You know the right things to say to the right people, and you'll find that during the week of November 27 - December 3, 2023, you are what everyone needs in their life. You like taking on this position, too, as you feel that giving to others brings you more joy than simply receiving. You are what we call 'a good person' this week.

At this time, you've got much going on in your life and there are many transformative moves that you are now taking on.

You believe in change and you know that it all starts with you, and you're ready to take responsibility for your actions. You feel as though it's up to you to lead your life into a better place and you know that if you put your mind to it, you'll have no option but to succeed.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Moon in Gemini on November 27 has you believing in yourself to the degree that you feel unstoppable. November 28 brings you an equal amount of power as Moon trine Venus, letting you know that everything you do, you do for the sake of love. You are brave and true during the week of November 27 - December 3, 2023.

Gemini: boundaries

You may feel that during the week of November 27 - December 3, 2023, you see things from a perspective that others cannot grasp, but you've come to know that if it makes you happy, then it can't be all that bad. You aren't hurting anyone and you aren't putting anyone out. You are simply sticking with your plan and while that has you looking like you're the unique thinker in the bunch, you don't mind taking on that image.

Life is good and while you do know this, you do tend to shake things up unnecessarily at times.

During the week of November 27 - December 3, 2023, you'll want to push the limits here or there and you could get on someone's nerves. Still in all, you are quite kind and easygoing during this time. You see hope in the future, and while you still may be argumentative at times, you do it in good humor. Nobody holds anything against you for you just being you this week.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Moon opposite Mercury might have you feeling a little defensive on November 28. That will smooth out as soon as you start feeling the easy-going ways of the Waning Gibbous Moon in Cancer on December 30th. Change is inevitable, mood-wise. On December 3, during Venus square Pluto, you'll feel a need to do things a different way at that time.

Cancer: happiness

Here you are again, shining like a star, and this is all because you worked so hard to get to this place. November 27 - December 3, 2023, has you knowing that every ounce of effort that you've put into the success you are now experiencing was worth it. This provides you with rich knowledge to keep with you for the rest of your life. Hard work brings great success and from here on in, you won't be able to deny that.

You will feel that you are almost a magical being at this time. There will be moments when you might find yourself giggling over how people react to you during the week of November 27 - December 3, 2023.

It's as if you've got the golden touch, and everyone who passes by seems to be enamored of your gilded appearance. You are attractive and healthy, and it tickles you to watch the reactions of others at this time.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December brings it big time for you, Cancer and you'll be loving life on December 1, 2 and 3 as you are supported in love and health by the transits of Moon trine Neptune, Sun trine Moon and Mercury in Capricorn. These days will bring you heightened awareness and a feeling of calm resolve.

Leo: hope

Visions of the past may haunt you, as you feel that there's something regretful that you need to look at during the week of November 27 - December 3, 2023. This feeling of regret, however, will be the hinge on which so much changes for you in the future. It's as if you needed this one week to touch base with all your fear, regret and dread in order to move on. The good part is that you DO move on, and it all starts this week.

December is so filled with promise for you that you might even start to feel like an entirely new person.

This week has you confronting the demons of your past for the purpose of finally exorcising them once and for all. You've been dragging around the past for way too long and getting very little out of the experience. You feel ready to embrace change right now and this is going to work out well for you, Leo.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 28 ends the dread session for you and propels you into a whole new way of thinking. It is Sagittarius season, and that means that 'freedom' calls and in your case, it's the freedom you finally give yourself, knowing that the dregs of the past no longer have any value for you.

Virgo: faith

If patience is a virtue, then you are all out of virtues, as patience is and never has been your forte, Virgo. It will be during this week, November 27 - December 3, 2023, that you come to terms with something in a way that needs no patience but rather a state of acceptance. You know that you will go out of your mind if you have to wait for this one thing to happen so that you will do yourself a favor at this time and you will back away and just accept what you have.

While that might sound dreary, it's actually part of your transformation efforts. It seems that you're not leaving this year feeling as frustrated as you anticipated.

You are quite convinced that you can reroute your fate and that certain things will not change, so why bother waiting around for them to do what they will never do? Acceptance is what begins around this time of year for you, and it does you a world of good.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: At the end of November, you'll experience a rush of transformative power during the Full Moon in Gemini and it will propel you into doing the one thing you never do: believe in yourself. This is an addictive state, and self-love will take over from here on out. You are changing, Virgo, and if you stand back to witness from afar, you will like what you see.

Libra: forgiveness

What you need to watch out for during the week of November 27 - December 3, 2023, are vengeful feelings or the desire to 'get back' at someone. On occasion, you get like this, where you feel as though you've been wronged and so all you can think about is how you can wreak havoc on someone else's life. You know the expression, "If you seek vengeance, prepare two graves." This is how it goes with vengeance. You always take yourself down as well when attempting it. So ... don't.

It's the end of the year and so what's happening is that all of your stored-up negative feelings are rising to the surface.

In some immature state of mind, you might think that you need to dispel this energy by taking your feelings out on the person who hurt you ... or on any innocent bystander. You are looking for release, but you are looking in all the wrong places.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: All of this begins for you during the Full Moon on November 27, and you'll feel so charged up in a negative way that you'll truly feel a rush of false power. By December 1, you will know better than to carry out your childish vengeance scheme, as by then, it will all seem like a waste of your time and energy. Concentrate on improvement and construction, as destruction is a two-way street.

Scorpio: strength

This week, November 27 - December 3, 2023, may be quite interesting for you, Scorpio, as this is the week you decide to say a big fat NO to something in your life. This could be a bad habit or a person that you know you must remove from your life.

You know that after this week, you cannot and will not be bothered by this condition, and you also know that it's entirely up to you to make it happen.

Saying no to this thing or person is very hard for you to do, which is why you're going to make such a big deal about it, but you are one hundred percent convinced that this is the only way to go about it. There are no other options. This thing or person is ruining your life and nobody's coming to your rescue, so it's up to you to become the savior of your own life. You can do this, and you will begin the process from November 27 - December 3, 2023.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: You'll be working closely with Mars energy this week, and you'll see that your strongest day for action and determination falls on December 1, right at the top of the month. Like a resolution, you will use Moon trine Mars as your backup system; there's no going back. You are on a mission to save yourself, Scorpio, and success is inevitable.

Sagittarius: you make decisions

You've taken a year to figure out certain things about your life, and now that you're in the heart of your sun season, you feel as though you are raw and ready for action. The week of November 27 - December 3, 2023, and you are all about transformative change and positive thinking. This also helps you to discern between what is right and what is wrong for yourself, a thing you've had difficulty with in the past.

This is the week where you make up your mind to do something you thought you'd never do before.

What you realize at this time is that the only reason you didn't do it before is because you were scared, and this week shows you that you have nothing to fear. If you want the change that you see in your mind, then it's not going to happen without you making the right efforts to bring it into existence.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 28 starts your dream out on the right foot, as Moon square Neptune reminds you that if you don't make the move, then nothing will happen. This day also carries with it Moon opposite Mercury, which tells you that you must change, as stagnation is not your style. Success is your result, but you will need to get bold and take that chance.

Capricorn: healing

You may find that this week is somewhat playful for you, Capricorn. You'll see that from November 27 - December 3, 2023, you are not as stressed as you usually are during this time of the year. In fact, you feel a bit more relaxed and that, in itself, makes you laugh.

You notice that you're not as on edge and you know why: it's because you've changed something in your life. You've lightened your load and that could have something to do with romance.

That doesn't imply that you've let go of a person, but it might mean that you and your romantic partner have let go of certain stressful expectations that were put on each other. There's a feeling of lightness that accompanies you through the week, and this enables you to appreciate life, your family and your partner all the more.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: The Cancer Moon on November 29 is what's going to give you that 'I want to spend a lot of time at home with my love' kind of feeling, which will continue for a while. Whatever you've done to make things better at home will be pumped up during Sun trine Moon on December 2. Feel good about your life, Capricorn. You did well!

Aquarius: joy

Whether you are alone and on your own or out with friends, frolicking through the week, you will find that from November 27 - December 3, 2023, what brings you the most joy is your imagination. You have a pretty good life, Aquarius, and so much of it has to do with the fact that you are this unique individual who really doesn't care what other people say or think about you.

It will be during this week that you find you really enjoy some of the simpler things in life, like a cat that passes you on the street or a trip down Memory Lane, a la some old posts that you'll go over from a site that you used to visit. It's all very easy and non-committal at this time, and you'll enjoy the idea that, where you are concerned, there are no concerns. Keeping it light is what November 27 - December 3, 2023, is all about for you.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Full Moon vibes have you feeling very particular on November 27, and what's meant by this is that you are someone who intends and manifests; you know exactly what you want for the week and exactly how to make it happen. The week, in general, gives you the impression that you really can make it all happen, and so much of this vibe begins for you on the 27th, during the Full Moon in Gemini.

Pisces: peace

It's official: November 27 - December 3, 2023, lets you finally walk away from the past. What's done is done and you feel that you've finally come into a place in your life where you feel that all is in order and that you can move on in peace. You have let go of all regrets and you've made peace with your past. There is no reason to revisit the pain or even the pleasure. There is only now, and this week, you'll know that you have just begun a new journey.

What's also very apparent about this week is that you are not only leaving the past behind but you are stoked for the future.

It's not just that you have resigned from the past; it's that you know you have something awesome to look forward to and it's not just a pipe dream; it's real. You have made the moves to create something in your life and now it's time to follow that dream and make it into a reality.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 30 brings you the kind of transformative energy that you need and that comes in the form of the transit Moon sextile Uranus. On December 1, Moon opposite Pluto will let you know that you are completely moving in the right direction. You'll spend much of this week feeling giggly and self-confident. It's good to be alive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.