What To Expect During Fourth House Profection Years

Annual profections is a unique branch of astrology that divides our life into cycles of 12 years. Each year is ruled by one house on the zodiac wheel, starting with the first house profection year when we are born all the way to the 12th house profection year when we are 11 years old. These profection year cycles continue like this every 12 years, marking our growth and maturity through life.

The fourth house profection year affects your life at the ages of 3, 15, 27, 39, 51, 63, 75 and 87.

The meaning of 4th house profection years in astrology

Fourth house profection years can feel very private, introspective, and deeply rooted in family and home affairs.

To understand the fourth house profection year in astrology, one needs to look at the fourth house in astrology. Also called the house of home, it represents what makes us feel safe, the condition of our home life and upbringing, our relationship with our parents and family (especially our mother) and how we express our emotions and nurture others. It is ruled by the Moon and reveals the innermost identity of an individual.

But you need to look at your birth Moon and the lord of the fourth house in your natal chart to accurately predict what your fourth house profection year will be like.

Benefits and challenges of a 4th house profection year

If you have a well-placed Moon in your birth chart, like Moon in Taurus, Cancer, Libra, or Pisces, your 4th house profection years can be one of the best years of your life. Some meet their soulmate, others get married or have children, and still others become very close to their family or move back to their country or town of origin to be closer to their roots.

Unfortunately, if you have a poorly placed Moon or if your natal fourth house is ruled by a conflict-ridden sign like Scorpio or Aries, you can have some bad experiences during your 4th house profection years. For example, the death of a spouse or loved one, getting uprooted from your home because of natural disasters or war, or feeling like you don't have a safe haven anywhere in the world. Some can even experience homelessness in the worst cases.

The experiences you have during your 4th house profection year are also influenced by the lord of the 4th house in your birth chart. For example, if you have Libra in your 4th house, you need to look at the placement of Venus to gain insights about your fourth house profection year. But if you have Gemini here, then you will need to look at Mercury.

The major aspects influencing the lord of your 4th house need to be looked at first, especially with respect to important planets and angles in the birth chart. Minor aspects won't have as much of an influence.

To summarize, fourth house profection years during the ages of 3, 15, 27, 39, 51, 63, 75, 87 and so on can bring you closer to your family or make you move far away. They can create a period of introspection to help you align with your innermost values and principles or make you feel helpless, unsafe, and insecure.

Your experiences here can directly set you up for success (or anxiety) when your fifth house profection year comes around the following year.

