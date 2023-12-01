Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope For December 2023

Your monthly horoscope for December 2023 is here based on your Chinese zodiac sign. First, what does December have in store for everybody?

The I Ching hexagram for this month is Wind over Mountain (#53), changing to Thunder over Water (#40). It reminds us that gradual change can turn mountains into hills and lakes into rivers. Sometimes, at the moment least expected, a lucky change can speed up that change beyond our wild dreams.

You are being urged to contemplate this as 2023 draws to a close and we prepare ourselves for a brand new year. New changes await you in 2024, just like they did in 2023, when it was still 2022 and so on backward.

Use this time to reflect on all the good things each year over the last five has brought to your life and the challenges you faced that changed you from who you used to be five years ago. Now, let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for December.

December monthly horoscope for all 12 Chinese zodiac signs:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Lucky Day for Love: December 19

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 23

Lucky Day for Career: December 23

Rat, the first half of December beckons you to plant your seeds for 2024. This is a metaphorical message and can be interpreted according to what is most important to you. If you are looking for love, find ways to change how you interact with others romantically, the places you haunt to find love or the way you dress. The same applies to other areas of life. You will benefit greatly from journaling so you can root your ideas in a concrete plan.

The second half of December will be more relaxed for you, although that may bring up triggers from the subconscious for a few of you, especially around family or friends. Try to be present in the moment. If someone judges you based on who you used to be five or ten years ago, know that they don't really know you anymore.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Lucky Day for Love: December 21

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 5 & 6

Lucky Day for Career: December 29

December is going to be a fabulous month for you, Ox! For most of you, parties, fun times and social engagements will bring you the most joy. For a choice few, the first half of the month will help you secure an opportunity that will set the tone for 2024 for you. It will be a creative opportunity of some kind.

The second half of December will be a hit or miss for most of you, with days that are absolutely sparkling and others that leave you with a headache. Interestingly, it looks like the cosmic forces are trying to clear the path forward for you in the new year by forcing you to remove the unwanted from your life by the time 2023 ends. You can engage in a cord-cutting ritual, too, if you truly want to end bad habits or bad associations with certain people.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Lucky Day for Love: December 15

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 5 & 6

Lucky Day for Career: December 19

Tiger, be patient in the first half of December. Good things come to those who wait. Make sure not to let the faulty opinions of anyone make you feel bad about the path you have chosen or to hurt your self-esteem in any way. You are on a unique journey and must trust your gut on this one.

The second half of the month will be more enthusiastic for you as opportunities and new friends are indicated here. You will realize that your time is precious and you would rather spend it with those who truly matter than those who waste your time. Because of this, you are more likely to invite 2024 with a firm foundation and enhanced stability.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Lucky Day for Love: December 30

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 31

Lucky Day for Career: December 2

Rabbit, the energy in December is very contemplative for you. Epiphanies, interesting conversations and private reflections are being indicated for you as activities that will bring you the most joy as you close out 2023. While there's still a little more time left until the next Lunar New Year, you are being urged to direct your energies towards resolutions and actions that make the most of the last months of the Year of the Rabbit.

The second half of December promises to be especially good if you trust this cosmic directive. You will feel more energetic than usual and luckier than usual, too. Some of you will benefit from carrying a piece of jade jewelry with you at this time to enhance the flow of good energies your way.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Lucky Day for Love: December 5

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 12

Lucky Day for Career: December 15

Dragon, pay attention to your finances in December. Some of you are being urged to redo your budget as you may be saving/spending too much. Either extreme will hamper your forward movement at this time. You may also benefit from going into introvert mode this month. It will give you the space to tie up loose ends and wrap up 2023 in a more peaceful manner.

The second half of the month promises to be more raucous and happening for you. You will be on cloud nine as you engage with your best mates, party with your loved ones and exchange end-of-the-year wisdom with your family members. If you feel called to, gift a clear quartz point or chunk to your favorite people with the intention of wishing them the best in 2024.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Lucky Day for Love: December 10

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 9

Lucky Day for Career: December 8

Snake, a parting of ways of some kind, is indicated for you in December. It can be in your love life, your career or some other area but the predominant energy is that this change will be good for you, even if it creates some heartbreak at first. Trust your mind as you move forward. You are intuitively headed in the right direction.

The second half of December promises to be more financially lucrative for you, with new opportunities and maybe even a new job in the pipeline. Go slow and steady here and you will reap wonderful fruits. Some of you will definitely benefit from adopting a gratitude ritual into your daily life, maybe through gratitude journaling, heart-centered breathing or lighting an evening candle.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Lucky Day for Love: December 14

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 13

Lucky Day for Career: December 21

Horse, trust your intuition and your talents in December. As long as you have faith in your abilities, you will sail through the toughest challenges as if they were not tough at all. Don't second-guess yourself or compare your abilities to someone else. You are more talented than you think you are, and this mindset may be a result of poor supporters in your surroundings.

The second half of December will be more poignant for you, with the focus being directed towards acts of charity and goodwill. This is being indicated as even more necessary for you if you have naysayers around you who have no kindness in their soul and who think being good to others is a weakness. You do what feels right to you in your heart and you will see the blessings fruit and flower for you in 2024.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Lucky Day for Love: December 15

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 14

Lucky Day for Career: December 13

Goat, the month of December for you will bring many interesting experiences into your life. One of those is tied to a Horse zodiac sign. They may be a family member, a workmate or even a significant other. Work as a team with this individual and things will flow smoothly for you. The cosmic forces have something big in store for both of you in the coming weeks and are entwining your lives whether you want it or not.

The second half of December will be a more relaxing period for you. Use that time to ease your spirit and calm your bones. It will help you welcome the new year with greater joy and energy. Engaging with only your loved ones will be more fruitful, too, instead of spreading yourself thin in the company of people you barely know.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Lucky Day for Love: December 12

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 10

Lucky Day for Career: December 9

Monkey, you are being asked to be more mindful of your intuition in December. The universe has been communicating with you for many months now through the oddest of things and experiences. All that will come to a head this month and reveal to you what was being laid out for you. For some of you, if you have been saving money and have built a sizeable nest egg for yourself, this month, you will realize the blessing of that when you can capitalize on an opportunity that suddenly comes your way.

Also, since the year is coming to a close now, you are being urged to lay to rest all that you don't want to carry with you to 2024. It can be bad habits, toxic relationships or even a vendetta that has passed its expiration date. Trust your heart on this and if you feel unsure, sit and meditate with an amethyst in your hand to gain more clarity.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Lucky Day for Love: December 25

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 26

Lucky Day for Career: December 29

Rooster, the world is your oyster in December! For some of you, this is literally giving vacation vibes with good food, great company and amazing outfits. You will feel happy, blessed and ready for 2024 as the year comes to a close. You may even start a new relationship if you are single or make a new friend who becomes the highlight of 2024 for you.

The second half of December will be more contemplative for you. You may benefit from going into introvert mode or making time for private reflections even in the midst of everything that's happening around you. Journaling and meditation are definitely indicated here, but so are reading books and listening to podcasts that open your mind in some way.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Lucky Day for Love: December 25

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 26

Lucky Day for Career: December 28

December will be an absolutely amazing month for you, Dog! You will be happy, surrounded by people you love and may even make some new friends. Interestingly, some of you will experience all this while in the safety and comfort of your living room. So maybe this is referring to internet friends or joining a Discord community or gaming troop that brings you tremendous joy. Nostalgic activities are also being indicated here, so don't be surprised if you receive an invitation to play Among Us with your favorite folks over Christmas.

The second half of December is shrouded in mystery for you. Don't worry! The cosmic forces have something planned for you in 2024, but they know you will succeed in those endeavors if you spend the end of this year more meaningfully and happily. Raise a glass of mulled wine to the universe when 2023 finally counts down and comes to an end.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Lucky Day for Love: December 25

Lucky Day for Friendship: December 29

Lucky Day for Career: December 31

Pig, you will be in your power and raw element in December. Don't let anyone second-guess you or put insecurities in your mind. If someone in your inner circle attempts that, you are being urged to look more closely at that relationship and see if they are truly a friend or a foe in disguise. You don't have to do anything with what you discover, but it will enable you to temper your actions around this person or these individuals.

The second half of December promises to be financially extraordinary for you! This can literally be a cash windfall or a new opportunity that brings in more money and wealth to you. For some of you, this will be in the real estate industry in some way. If you feel called to, light a candle or incense for the ancestors and your living elders to express your gratitude for their help in 2023 and wish for continued goodwill even in the new year.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with an expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.