The Chinese Weekly Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs From October 30 - November 5, 2023

Welcome to your weekly Chinese horoscope for all animal zodiac signs. Here's what's in store for you. We are in the waning Moon phase this week between October 30 - November 5, 2023. That means it's a period for reflection, contemplation and taking it slow. Will you let your intuition guide you this week?

The I Ching hexagram underlining this energy is Mountain over Lake (#41). It's here to remind us that true wisdom comes from knowing when to use our resources and when to hold back. The waning Moon phase highlights the need for the latter so we are more prepared when the energy gains momentum later.

Some of you need to clear out your energetic ties to people, places and things that are holding you back. Don't let them clip your wings or encourage your self-sabotage. If you feel called to, do a cord-cutting ritual with an athame and a black candle. You can also approach a shaman to help you with this. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for October 30 - November 5.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for October 30 - November 5, 2023:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, don't make big plans this week. The energy is not fully auspicious for such undertakings. You will benefit from being a little more patient. Maybe for ten more days.

Lucky Day in Love: November 3

Some of you need to decide your love life right now. Whether you want to take everything to the next level or remain single for a while longer, do what feels right to you. If you start hyperventilating at the thought of the decision, journal your feelings for a few days until you know what to do.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 1

Your relationship with your friends is being explicitly highlighted this week. Is there something you wish to tell them that you are scared of sharing? Let your heart guide you and trust your intuition as you move forward.

Lucky Day for Career: November 2

If you feel isolated in your workplace or your career, don't let it make you feel small. The cliquish tendency in such spaces only leads to the downfall of the cliques in the long run. You hedge your bets separately.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

The fruits of your labor are rapidly coming your way, Ox. Are you ready to catch them? Don't let fear of the future or catastrophic thinking be your downfall. You've got this! Your manifestation powers will be strong, too, this week.

Lucky Day in Love: October 31

Love is coming for you, whether you feel ready or not. There's no stopping this destined meeting. Pay attention to the signs from the universe, especially if they come to you through a stranger who tells you exactly what you need to hear.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 31

Some of you will benefit from doing a banishing spell this week, preferably on October 31, to clear out negative influences from your life. A bonfire and salt are your best friends in this regard.

Lucky Day for Career: November 1

Take it easy in your career this week. If you feel stressed about the future, do a quick meditation or breathing exercise to find your center again. You will be fine. You have to believe it.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, the more you share happiness with others this week, the more it will come back to you. Maybe even threefold! You can do this by volunteering at a charity, making people laugh, showing kindness to someone who needs it and more. Let your heart guide you to the best course of action.

Lucky Day in Love: November 3

The energy of love is really sweet for you this week. It's focused on self-love and the need to feel grounded. So whether you are single or in a relationship, prioritize your mental health and well-being this week and the benefits of that will bleed into other areas of your life and your relationships.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 5

Some of you may be dealing with a tough situation with a friend right now. Sometimes, going to group therapy together can be incredibly uplifting. Why wallow in darkness when there are ways to find the light?

Lucky Day for Career: November 5

Be more conservative with your actions and energy in your work life this week. You will benefit from slowing down so you don't make any costly mistakes. It will make sense in the next few weeks when the energy shifts.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, nothing and no one can get in your way this week. You are bulletproof. Send some gratitude out into the universe right away! Your naysayers will not succeed in getting one over on you.

Lucky Day in Love: November 4

The energy of love this week is urging you to be more social with your significant other. Don't shy away from meeting each other's friends and families. If you are single, ask yourself this — will your crush fit into your friends' group? Why? Why not? The answer will bring you more clarity about what to do next.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 5

Nurture your social network this week. Attend more events, engage with more acquaintances and step out of your comfort zone. You will learn a great deal.

Lucky Day for Career: October 30

If you are involved in an office romance, you may need to reconsider your future actions. Trust your intuition. Don't let anyone rope you into something unsavory under the guise of something sweet.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

General Overview:

Dragon, you may need to take a harder look at your past this week to learn from your mistakes—silence that saboteur in your mind that may want you to brush things under the rug. You are stronger than you think.

Lucky Day in Love: November 2

Someone from your past wants a second (or third) chance at love with you. Don't let them stab your heart again. Recognize the red flags. Ask your friends to have your back and hold you back if your resolve is weak.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 3

The energy this week is perfect for nurturing your relationship with those friends and acquaintances who have stood by you through the tough times. Gather them together if you can, and let the association of like minds and curiosity improve all your lives.

Lucky Day for Career: November 5

Some of you will benefit from journaling about your career and your plans this week, especially if you are feeling disheartened or "jumpy." You will make better decisions this way. Hold fast right now.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, the energy this week is good for learning something new or finding your inner authority. If you have been thinking of joining a leadership program or mentorship circle, go for it. You are ready to move to the next level.

Lucky Day in Love: November 5

Let your friends guide you to the right relationships this week or make you aware of potential problems you are avoiding or overlooking in your love life. They may not be 100% accurate in their impressions, but they will still bring an epiphany to you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 3

A daily affirmations practice will greatly benefit you at this time, especially if you have a history of struggling with your self-esteem. Don't let cynicism block you from trying something that can truly change the landscape of your heart.

Lucky Day for Career: November 4

You need to step up to the challenge this week in your work life. How you do it is up to you, but you need to practice your leadership skills. Have faith in yourself or whichever higher power you believe in. You will not falter.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, don't let peer pressure push you into directions or habits that are bad for you. You are prone to getting negatively influenced at this time. Practice turning inward and having an opinion (even if you do it once you return home) so you know your mind.

Lucky Day in Love: November 5

Sometimes, it is wise to look at the people who surround the one you have a crush on or are in a romantic relationship with to make sure you are deluding yourself or giving them qualities they don't possess. You are being urged to do this at this time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 5

The energy this week is better suited for solitary pursuits than an overfilled social calendar. Let yourself find peace through this. Your subconscious mind and intuition may speak more clearly to you, too.

Lucky Day for Career: November 5

If you have been feeling the urge to do something different with your career or try a side gig, now's the time to go for it. The cosmic forces have your back!

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, hunker down and be stubborn. You are on the right path, even if you are surrounded by people who disagree with you. A lot of people have the bad luck of being born into societies and communities that are not their soul tribe. You will find your true people in time.

Lucky Day in Love: November 1

If you feel the need to turn away from love and focus on yourself this week, go for it! The energy highlights a need to prioritize yourself and learn to set boundaries. The right people will support you when you let them know you need this time to yourself.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 30

Your social life may be a little boring this week. That's okay. It's the perfect time to catch up on your hobbies and do the things you always wanted to do. Maybe even watch that movie you have been putting off for a while.

Lucky Day for Career: October 31

The energy around your work life is really good this week. Seize the opportunities that come your way even if you feel unprepared. It might be your inner saboteur trying to talk you out of something good for you even though you have the skills to do the opportunity justice.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, the theme of this week for you is "what goes around, comes around." You are being urged to be mindful of this so you can attract positivity to yourself instead of the opposite. Also, your luck will be good during Halloween.

Lucky Day in Love: October 31

If you are head over heels in love with someone, take some time out this week to reflect on your feelings and your next step. Don't let the fear of rejection hold you back. If your intuition tells you now's not the right time to make a move, then trust it. Journaling your thoughts can even help you understand the wisdom behind that intuitive knowing.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 30

Be more generous with the people who matter to you this week. You can show your love through gifts, by arranging a small gathering, backyard BBQ or something else. Now's the time to lean towards those who have always had your back instead of taking them for granted.

Lucky Day for Career: October 30

If you feel overwhelmed or stressed in your work life, do a simple breathing exercise for five minutes and focus on the sensation of your chest filling and shrinking. You will find the strength to get your tasks done.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, trust your inner counsel this week, no matter what. You are currently in a creative phase of life. Your input will be more accurate than the impressions of others since the matter is completely subjective.

Lucky Day in Love: October 30

Some of you need to be more careful of what you share on social media about your love life. Your light may attract negative attention. Also, for some of you, this jealousy may manifest as bullying. Hold your ground. They will not succeed.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 4

Some of you need to step out of your comfort zone when it comes to the people you befriend or engage with. Trust your intuition, of course, but not every unknown person is a bad person. You will embark on more adventures when you give yourself a chance to experience more of life.

Lucky Day for Career: November 5

Trust your instinct when it comes to your career. You will be fine when you do that. Some of you are on the verge of opening more doors for yourself through your hard work and persistence.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, you will feel extra creative this week and may even stumble upon inspiration while out in the wild. Make sure to have a notes app handy on your phone so you don't miss these moments. Just make sure to curb your enthusiasm so you don't give away a secret before it's time.

Lucky Day in Love: November 3

New love is coming for those of you who are still single. New experiences are in store for those who have a significant other. Open your heart and let yourself receive these blessings.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 4

Some of you may need to be more discerning about the company you keep. If someone has a habit of lying, they may not have the courage to ever be a true friend to you. Don't pull the wool over your own eyes.

Lucky Day for Career: November 5

The colors turquoise and green are lucky for you this week, especially in your career. You can wear outfits to work that highlight these colors or keep a pen in your pocket of the same. The crystal turquoise will also be beneficial to those of you who need peace of mind.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, the energy is really good this week for thinking about your future and all the ways you have made yourself stronger over the years. Let the realization sink in and give you strength for your future projects and endeavors.

Lucky Day in Love: October 31

The energy around your love life is really positive and creative this week. Take advantage of it and step out of your comfort zone more, or be more social. How can serendipity surprise you if you don't make space for it?

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 3

You will benefit from being introverted this week than social. Ideas and inspirations await you in those solitary moments of peace. Plus, it's a good opportunity to practice setting boundaries and shedding people-pleasing tendencies.

Lucky Day for Career: November 5

The spotlight is on your career right now. Have faith in yourself as you move forward. You will figure it out as long as you have patience and continue to work hard. Rose quartz will be lucky for you at this time for manifestation rituals.

