What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On October 18, 2023

Breathe deep into your body, and release the tension within your shoulders. Light some cleansing desert sage incense and focus on what lies ahead of you, as it is far more important than anything that you’ve already been through. Make the conscious choice to recognize that anything you have been through has only served to bring you to this moment, and now it is time to release it as you start to build the future of your dreams.

On Wednesday, October 18, the Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius rises, helping you be courageous in manifesting your desired future. Sagittarius is a sign that delights in exploring far-off horizons and takes joy in investigating all the numerous possibilities.

During the Waxing Crescent phase, you are encouraged to start putting into place what you will need to bring your intention to fruition. This can be anything from practicing positive affirmations, giving closure to a situation from the past or posting your resume to attract new career opportunities. It doesn’t matter how small that first step is; only you commit to it.

Sagittarius is the ruling zodiac sign of Jupiter, the planet of abundance, helping you have faith and hope that you are being guided by the universe, even if there are still unclear aspects. The path will always reveal itself as you take the first steps, and so today, under the encouragement of the Crescent Moon in Sagittarius, let yourself begin to truly trust in this beautiful new life you feel called to pursue.

What you'll need for your October 18 manifestation ritual

Leading Energy: Sagittarius, Fire

Best Time For Your Ritual: Evening

Chakra Point: Sacral

Herbs: Peppermint, Turmeric and Ginger

Essential Oils: Patchouli, Orange and Thyme

Crystals: Blue Lace Agate for self-expression, Citrine for abundance and Bronzite for courage

Incense: Desert Sage

What your zodiac sign can manifest on October 18, 2023

Aries: Abundance

(March 21 - April 19)

Daily Affirmation: I am abundant in every area of my life as I seize new expansion opportunities.

Let the Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius inspire you to reach new heights as you embrace the ability to expand your life in incredible ways. You can begin by holding a piece of citrine between the palms of your hands, then repeat your affirmation eleven times to call in the abundant mindset necessary to take advantage of the new opportunities around you.

Taurus: Passion

(April 20 - May 20)

Daily Affirmation: I let my passion help me create the life of my dreams.

As the Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius emphasizes passion, you can create anything you desire. Harness the fire energy of Sagittarius by creating a passion offering using vanilla, cinnamon, cacao and rose. Repeat your affirmation as you burn it under the crescent Moon and feel your life infused with the passion you seek.

Gemini: Romantic Growth

(May 21 - June 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am building a stable and passionate romantic relationship.

Focus on how to grow a deeper or more stable connection in your romantic relationship as the Waxing Crescent Moon rises in Sagittarius. Begin by anointing a pink candle with rose essential oil, and then wrap twine around it so it reaches the top. Repeat your affirmation as you light it and sprinkle a bit of sugar around the candle, helping to add sweetness to your love.

Cancer: New Life Routines

(June 21 - July 22)

Daily Affirmation: I embrace change as I create a life more aligned with my growth.

Take time to reevaluate the routines in your life under the energy of the Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius. Begin by writing down what you’d like to change or what isn’t working, and then fold it away from you three times. Repeat your affirmation as you place your letter in an offering bowl with rosemary and sage to burn under the crescent Moon safely. Once you’re finished, scatter the cooled ashes to the wind.

Leo: Creativity

(July 23 - August 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am creative and can design my dream life.

Let yourself embrace your inner creative muse under the Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius. Bring a pot of water to a boil on your stove using cardamom, vanilla and cinnamon. Repeat your affirmation as the fragrant steam begins to fill your home, and then place your hands on your sacral chakra, inhaling deeply.

Virgo: Connection

(August 23 - September 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am surrounded by powerful and meaningful connections.

Focus on creating stronger connections with those you care about while the Waxing Crescent Moon peaks in Sagittarius. Begin by lighting a blue candle, then cut three lengths of white ribbon. Repeat your affirmation while you tie the ends of the ribbons together, and then wrap them around your front door or porch railing.

Libra: Planning For The Future

(September 23 - October 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am holding space for meaningful life-changing conversations.

Create the space for positive conversations about the future as the Waxing Crescent Moon brightens the sky in Sagittarius. Collect the ingredients for blackberry conversation cookies. Repeat your affirmation as you send the affirmation energy into the baking process, or if you prefer, just a bowl of blackberries. When ready, you can enjoy the cookies or berries with those you need to have meaningful conversations with.

Scorpio: Financial Wealth

(October 23 - November 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am building a new sense of wealth for myself and those I care about.

Use the energy of the Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius to help set your intentions for greater financial wealth. Begin by creating a money spray using plain witch hazel, cedar, rosemary and thyme essences. Repeat your affirmation as you place a cinnamon stick in the spray and then use it liberally over your hands and the money in your wallet to help you attract more.

Sagittarius: Authentic Transformation

(November 22 - December 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am committed to becoming my authentic self.

As the Waxing Crescent Moon rises in your sign of Sagittarius, it’s time to devote all your energy to becoming your most authentic self. Begin by cleansing your energy with white sage, paying particular attention to your sacral chakra. Repeat your affirmation while you anoint your third eye with frankincense essential oil and visualize what being truly authentic would look like on you.

Capricorn: Closure

(December 22 - January 19)

Daily Affirmation: I am bringing closure to essential themes from the past so I can be free to embrace my future.

Let the past be left behind you as the Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius encourages closure with all you have been through. Begin by writing down the thoughts or situations that still weigh heavy on you, and then fold and wrap it around three sprigs of lavender. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn it under the crescent Moon, scattering the cooled ashes on the earth.

Aquarius: Your Divine Wish

(January 20 - February 18)

Daily Affirmation: The universe is conspiring to manifest my divine wishes into fruition.

Concentrate all your energy into honoring your divine wishes for the future as the Waxing Crescent Moon rises in Sagittarius. Begin by collecting a feather, and then stand with it under the nighttime sky. Repeat your affirmation as you close your eyes and release the feather to the wind, trusting the universe will help bring all your wishes to fruition.

Pisces: Career Opportunities

(February 19 - March 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am surrounded by opportunities for success and growth within my professional life.

Set an intention for success and abundance in your career under the energy of the Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius. Write your name down on paper and then wrap it around a cinnamon stick and basil. Repeat your affirmation while you bind it with a green ribbon, and then place it in your clothing or purse to keep it with you throughout the day.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.