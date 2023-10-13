What Each Zodiac Sign Can Specifically Manifest On October 14, 2023, During The New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra

Each moment arrives differently as it helps prepare you for what is to come. As change begins to blow around you, surrender to the trust that you have with the divine. No matter how unexpected or surprising events may become, know it is all part of a higher purpose. You are ready for the next chapter of your life, and now the universe will conspire to make it a reality.

On Saturday, October 14, the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra peaks at 5:55 pm UTC, helping you to align yourself with the new energies and to focus on the changes you can make in your life to make more space for balance and connection. While manifesting with the New Moon is often done in the evening, you can practice your rituals then or around the exact time of the Solar Eclipse for more intense energy.

This eclipse is part of the new cycle beginning in Aries and Libra and will last until 2025. The first in this series was on April 21, with the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries. However, it was a taste of what was to come rather than a true beginning. This lunation and eclipse, however, is the time to let the past go and focus all your energy on creating the new, as the repetition of the future also denotes changes already in progress.

Eclipses have long been moments for celebrations and rituals, and this one is no exception as you surrender to the dynamic energy of Libra. The New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Libra are working to create more balance in your life as you reflect on your relationships and partnerships with others. It's not about making a dream a reality by yourself but how those you choose to be a part of your path can divinely help.

Although you are guided to first focus on creating balance within yourself, a Solar Eclipse is about bringing surprise changes and unexpected moments to your life. This means you may need to find yourself making choices for your life to instill that sense of balance within yourself.

While this eclipse is powerful, it also opens the two-week window between eclipses, with the other being on October 28, in Taurus. The two weeks between eclipses are time out of time, where you can shift your life in unimaginable ways and be allowed to step into your divine destiny.

What you'll need for your ritual on October 14, 2023

Leading Energy: Libra, Air

Best Time For Your Ritual: Afternoon or Evening

Chakra Point: Heart

Herbs: Rosemary, Sage and Lavender

Essential Oils: Rose, Gardenia and Jasmine

Crystals: Rose Quartz for love, Clear Quartz for Healing and Labradorite for transformation

Incense: Violet

What your zodiac sign can manifest on October 14, 2023, during the New Moon in Libra

Aries: Romantic New Beginnings

(March 21 - April 19)

New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra Affirmation: I am embracing a new beginning in my romantic life.

Tune into where you can initiate a new beginning in your romantic life as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra peaks. Begin by writing down your affirmation, and then fold it toward you three times to attract what it is you desire. Anoint the paper with rose essential oil, and then bind it seven times with a red ribbon. While you repeat your affirmation, hang it outside near your front door to send your intention into the universe.

Taurus: A New Way Of Life

(April 20 - May 20)

New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra Affirmation: I am focused on making changes that honor my growth and healing.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra offers a powerful time of self-reflection as you are guided to make the necessary changes to embrace a life that aligns with your healing and growth. Create an offering using lavender, sage and rose petals. Place a small cone of violet incense in the center, then sprinkle salt over it for protection. Repeat your affirmation as you burn the incense and then scatter the cooled ashes to the wind.

Gemini: Doing What Makes You Happy

(May 21 - June 20)

New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra Affirmation: I deserve happiness and a life based on joy.

Let yourself prioritize your happiness as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra reminds you the point of living is to enjoy it. Create a charm of happiness using citrine, marigold blossoms and sage. As you bind it with a yellow ribbon, repeat your affirmation and place it on your altar.

Cancer: New Home

(June 21 - July 22)

New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra Affirmation: I am calling in a new home as I surrender to the universe's path.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra is bringing changes to your home, whether physically moving, updating it or making some emotional improvements to generate more love. Begin by saging your home as you repeat your affirmation. Once you're finished, sprinkle some lavender over your front steps, blow a bit of cinnamon to bring good luck, happiness and love.

Leo: Authenticity

(July 23 - August 22)

New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra Affirmation: I embrace complete authenticity and transparency.

Use the powerful New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra to help you embrace greater transparency and honesty in your interactions with others. Create an authentic talisman using your written affirmation, lemon verbena for truth, sage for cleansing and clear quartz for healing. Repeat your affirmation as you bind it with a blue ribbon and place it in your clothing for the day.

Virgo: Financial Abundance

(August 23 - September 22)

New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra Affirmation: I am a magnet for financial abundance.

Anything you want can be yours, as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra helps you to attract and grow increased financial abundance. Collect a money tree and tie your written affirmation to it using a green ribbon. Repeat your affirmation as you sprinkle a bit of cinnamon and basil over the soil, and then watch as your finances begin to grow.

Libra: Complete Transformation

(September 23 - October 22)

New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra Affirmation: I am embracing a complete transformation in my life as I surrender to the divine.

As the New Moon Solar Eclipse rises in Libra, you know you will be going through a dramatic transformation in the future. Even if it doesn't happen all at once, reflecting on what you're hoping to focus your energy on is essential. Begin by writing down how you hope your life will transform. When ready, bind it with a white ribbon and place a sprig of rosemary, sage and basil before safely burning it outside. Repeat your affirmation as you sprinkle salt over the flames and let the wind take the cooled ashes.

Scorpio: Peace With The Past

(October 23 - November 21)

New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra Affirmation: I have peace with the past and everything that has brought me to this moment.

Allow the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra to help cleanse your heart from all that has occurred in the past, as it helps to create space for a new beginning within your life. Begin by collecting an item from each of the four elements: a feather for air, ashes for fire, a shell for water and an acorn for earth. Once you have the items, please place them in a jar with your written affirmation and lavender. Please repeat your affirmation as you put this on your front steps to absorb the moon's energy.

Sagittarius: New Connections

(November 22 - December 21)

New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra Affirmation: I am attracting new and positive connections into my life.

Allow yourself to be honest about the connections in your life while the New Moon Solar Eclipse rises in Libra, so you know you are making decisions aligned with your truth. Begin by creating moon water, which can be more potent in this phase as it rises as the dark moon. In the morning, use this to create a lavender and lemon balm tea. Repeat your affirmation as you enjoy your tea and visualize your heart opening to new connections.

Capricorn: Career Success

(December 22 - January 19)

New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra Affirmation: I am successful in my career as I receive the rewards for my hard work.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra will inspire you to set an intention for success in your professional life as rewards for past work start to arrive. Create a success charm using a small jar and fill it with basil, jade, clear quartz and baby oil to preserve the energy of the materials. Repeat your affirmation as you seal the jar with green wax, then place it on an east-facing windowsill to honor the power of Libra.

Aquarius: Spiritual Understanding

(January 20 - February 18)

New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra Affirmation: I am deepening my spiritual practice as I deepen my connection with the universe.

Utilize the energy of the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra to help you deepen your spiritual practice as you evolve deeper into your higher self. Begin by doing a guided meditation on surrendering to the divine, then write out your affirmation eleven times. Place your affirmation in a small pouch with lavender, mugwort and amethyst. You can store this in your purse, bed or altar.

Pisces: Passion

(February 19 - March 20)

New Moon Solar Eclipse In Libra Affirmation: I am passionate about my life and choose to follow it as I embrace my divine purpose.

Focus on your passion being the guiding light forward into the life of your dreams as the New Moon Solar Eclipse rises in Libra. Begin by collecting the ingredients for passion muffins, as cinnamon is used in charms and rituals for passion. Repeat your affirmation as you make them, sending that energy into the muffins and then enjoy them, visualizing you embodying all the passion you need to make each of your dreams come true.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.