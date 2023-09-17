5 Mental 'Hacks' That Boost Emotional Wellness — And Can Help You Thrive In Your Career, Too

Simple ways to hardwire your mind for success.
By Sue Kohn-Taylor
Written on Sep 17, 2023
Photo: Goodboy Picture Company, Tim Samuel | Canva
In our fast-paced world of hustle and bustle work demands can often feel overwhelming, as can maintaining mental and emotional wellbeing. Professional success can seem like an uphill battle while performing a delicate juggling act on a unicycle!
I’m sure you've probably experienced those moments when work demands seem to infringe on your mental and emotional wellbeing and leave you drained and overwhelmed.
What if I told you there are five simple, yet effective emotional hacks to safeguard your mental and emotional health and pave the way for thriving in your career? Sounds good, Right?
These aren't any ordinary hacks. These are powerful tools that can change your approach to your personal and professional life, as well as boost your emotional resilience and set the stage for you to shine at work.
RELATED: 11 Life Hacks For Building Resilience In Stressful Times
Five 'hacks' that boost emotional wellness — and will help your career, too
1. Practice gratitude daily
This might sound simple, but its impact is profound.
Begin each day by reflecting on the things you're grateful for. The positive aspects of your life that are working. This practice shifts your mindset from a scarcity, or negative, mentality to optimism and abundance.
It helps you appreciate and focus on the positive aspects of your life to reduce stress and improving your overall mental and emotional well-being. Bringing this positivity to the workplace can boost your creativity and problem-solving abilities and make you a more valuable asset to your team. Your energy will become attractive!
RELATED: 7 Ways To Let Go Of Stress (That Actually Work)
2. Embrace mindfulness
Mindfulness isn't just a buzzword; it's a powerful tool for managing stress and enhancing your emotional resilience. Dedicate a few minutes daily to mindfulness exercises like deep belly breathing or meditation. Even 10 minutes a couple of times a day is a game changer.
This practice helps you stay present, helps keep your emotions in balance, declutters your mind, and helps you to make better decisions at work. Mindful individuals tend to have better focus and calmness, which can lead to increased productivity and improved work relationships.
RELATED: What 'Mindfulness' Means — And How To Practice It Daily
3. Cultivate empathy
Empathy is your secret weapon for thriving at work. Try to understand the perspectives and feelings of your colleagues, clients, and managers. You build stronger relationships when you truly listen and connect with others on an emotional level. These connections can increase collaboration trust, create a more positive work environment, and facilitate career advancement opportunities.
RELATED: The 3 Different Types Of Empathy — And How To Express Each One
4. Set boundaries
Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial for emotional well-being and professional success. Learn to set clear boundaries between your work and personal life. Avoid the temptation to check emails when you wake up, late into the night, or on weekends.
When you prioritize self-care and personal time to plug yourself in and re-energize, you'll return to work feeling refreshed and more focused. This ultimately boosting your productivity.
RELATED: 7 Unexpected Benefits Of Setting Boundaries At Work (& Exactly How To Do It)
5. Seek feedback and growth
Embrace constructive feedback as an opportunity for growth rather than a threat or criticism. When you actively seek feedback from colleagues and supervisors, you show a willingness to learn and improve to grow. This not only helps you develop your skills and how you show up, but also demonstrates your commitment to your career.
Accepting and acting on feedback is a hallmark of emotionally intelligent individuals who thrive in their professional lives. You see it as the path to growing your career!
Related Stories From YourTango:
By incorporating these five emotional "hacks" into your daily routine, you can enjoy improved mental and emotional health and enhanced career success.
Remember, mental and emotional well-being and professional achievement are not mutually exclusive; they go hand in hand. So, start implementing these strategies today and enjoy the feeling of flourishing over time.
Consistency is key! Your future self will thank you for it!
RELATED: The One Big Secret Kept By Women Who 'Do It All'
More for You:
Sue Kohn-Taylor is a writer and Personal Development Coach. She has 10+ years of experience helping others build a mentally fit mind.