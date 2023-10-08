What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest The Week Of The New Moon Solar Eclipse

This week, the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra will take place on October 14, 2023. But you can begin manifesting the whole week, by using your zodiac sign. There are worlds within worlds and timelines that only your soul can learn. As you surrender to the Eclipse Portal this week, step out of your human and embrace your spirit. Let the universe lead you as everything that once seemed impossible begins to manifest right before your very eyes.

Eclipses have always been a source of auspicious magic for humanity, as so many rites of passage and rituals were associated with this astrological energy. Eclipses hide and reveal a moment when all that you thought was real disappears into the magic of the divine. It's an incredibly potent time to manifest, made even more so by the New Moon energy guiding you to set course on your new intentions.

As the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra peaks this week, it's an invitation into the ethereal nature of how the universe always conspires to bring you closer to your destiny. You will be asked to focus on themes of individuality, sovereignty and partnership with others that create a world far better than the one you were first birthed into. It carries revolutionary energy as you suddenly see just how possible your most profound dreams are and how, with the perfect execution of a leap of faith, you may find yourself living what you had always dreamed, even if it seems chaotic or you've heard not to do so.

Solar Eclipses represent a force of external change, representing that what will arise for you isn't just a moment of intrigue or new awareness but a true transformation that reaches the deepest corners of your life. This is just the beginning, though, as there will be four more eclipses on this axis through 2025, bringing a true up-leveling to your life and helping you manifest the life you dream of — destined for you.

Elments for your rituals the week of the New Moon solar eclipse

Leading Energy: Libra, Air

Best Time For Your Ritual: The evening of October 13 or anytime on October 14

Chakra Point: Heart

Herbs: Rosemary, Sage and Lemon Balm

Essential Oils: Rose, Gardenia and Lavender

Crystals: Rose Quartz for love, Lapis Lazuli for truth and Petalite for balance

Incense: Bergamot

Here's What Each Zodiac Can Manifest The Week Of October 9 - 15, 2023

Aries: Relationship Clarity

(March 21 - April 19)

New Moon Solar Eclipse Affirmation: I fully embrace the truth as I make the relationship decisions I am meant to.

As the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra brings romantic clarity to your life, focus on the decisions you want to make. Create an offering with rosemary, lavender and cloves. As you burn this beneath the moon, repeat your affirmation aloud seven times, and then scatter the cooled ashes beneath a rose bush.

Taurus: Improved Well-being

(April 20 - May 20)

New Moon Solar Eclipse Affirmation: I am honoring my inner need as I strive to become my best self.

Focus on creating a greater sense of well-being within your emotional, mental and physical body as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra encourages you to care for yourself. Begin by collecting a bundle of lemon balm, lavender and chamomile and bind it with a white ribbon. Leave it outside overnight, then create a tea during the eclipse portal. Each time you brew a cup of tea, repeat your affirmation and visualize a feeling of well-being radiating from your body.

Gemini: Commitment

(May 21 - June 20)

New Moon Solar Eclipse Affirmation: I am fully ready to commit to what brings me joy and fulfillment.

Embrace your ability to commit to what and who truly brings you joy and fulfillment as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra encourages positive changes. Begin by anointing a blue candle with gardenia essential oil, then roll it in crushed rose petals. As you light it, hold a section of blue thread over the flame as you repeat your affirmation, then tie it on your right ring finger to help you create the life of your dreams.

Cancer: A Happy Home

(June 21 - July 22)

New Moon Solar Eclipse Affirmation: My home is a space that is my safe refuge from the world.

Focus on improving your home's energy and your gratitude for all you have, as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra will help bring greater love and peace. Begin by smudging your home with white sage and lavender, repeating your affirmation. Next, blow cinnamon through your front door and then scatter white rose petals around your steps.

Leo: Healthy Communication

(July 23 - August 22)

New Moon Solar Eclipse Affirmation: I express myself healthily by creating space for others to do the same.

Embrace your new perspective through healthy communication as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra lights up this area of your life. Begin by slicing up three strawberries, then place them in a water bottle with a piece of lapis lazuli. Fill the bottle with water while you repeat your affirmation, and then enjoy it throughout the day to help you call in healthier communication.

Virgo: Financial Abundance

(August 23 - September 22)

New Moon Solar Eclipse Affirmation: I am a magnet for financial blessings.

Consider opportunities to attract more incredible wealth into your life as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra helps you create financial abundance. Create a sacred sachet using three coins: basil, lavender, cloves and cinnamon. As you bind it closed with a green ribbon, repeat your affirmation and hang it in a maple tree during the eclipse cycle to attract wealth.

Libra: A New Beginning of Authenticity

(September 23 - October 22)

New Moon Solar Eclipse Affirmation: I am ready to declare my truth to the world and live a life based on authenticity.

This is your time to step out from the shadows and embrace a brilliant and beautiful new life as the New Moon Solar Eclipse occurs within your zodiac sign of Libra. Create an altar space using a white candle, then surround it with ten tea lights. Next, place lavender, rose petals and cinnamon around the candles. Light the big candle in the middle and, using its flame, light each of the other tea lights clockwise while you repeat your affirmation. Repeat this process for eleven minutes each evening of the Eclipse Portal to help you find a renewed sense of self and embrace new beginnings.

Scorpio: Heightened Intuition

(October 23 - November 21)

New Moon Solar Eclipse Affirmation: My intuition is my gift to decipher which path I am meant to take, and I honor it with dedication and grace.

Take space to honor your intuition as divine truth while the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra highlights your connection with the spiritual realm. Create a bath using magnesium, lavender, sage and rose petals. As you submerge yourself in the healing waters, repeat your affirmation. Anoint yourself with lavender essential oil before going to bed.

Sagittarius: Enlightenment

(November 22 - December 21)

New Moon Solar Eclipse Affirmation: I am leaning into my inner truth as I work to evolve and heighten my awareness of the world.

You already have everything you need to grow into the next level of your life; now, the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra will help you be able to do just that. Write down your affirmation on a slip of paper and place it inside your right shoe. Anoint your heart chakra with a blend of rosemary and rose essential oils while you repeat your affirmation. Throughout the day, consider your steps and whether each aligns with your growth and enlightenment process.

Capricorn: Career Growth

(December 22 - January 19)

New Moon Solar Eclipse Affirmation: I am attracting new financial growth and success through my career.

Create a new intention for a successful and growth-orientated career while the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra brings exciting opportunities into your life. Collect a gardening pot and place your written affirmation inside, soil and then a basil plant to attract in abundance. Sprinkle cinnamon on top of the basil for luck and put it on an east-facing windowsill to honor the energy of Libra.

Aquarius: Abundance

(January 20 - February 18)

New Moon Solar Eclipse Affirmation: I am attracting abundance in all forms as I open myself up to new experiences.

Allow yourself to focus on creating abundance in all aspects of your life as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra helps you see new and different experiences as the portal to greatness. Create an intention jar using your written affirmation, rose petals, cloves, rosemary and lavender. As you seal it with red wax, repeat your affirmation and bury your intention jar beneath a maple tree.

Pisces: Transformative Intimacy

(February 19 - March 20)

New Moon Solar Eclipse Affirmation: I am ready for the power and transformative nature that soul-deep intimacy can bring to my life.

Allow yourself to open your heart as you prepare to welcome a new and transformative level of intimacy into your relationship alongside the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra. Gather a jar of honey, your written affirmation, lavender and three pink rose petals. As you combine the ingredients into the honey, repeat your affirmation and then use a spoonful in your tea daily during the Eclipse Portal.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.