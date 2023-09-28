Every Single Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 29, 2023

Your tarot horoscope for September 29, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Today, the Sun is in Virgo and the Moon is in Aries. Today, the Full Moon begins to wane, which means the intensity of our 'letting go' finally begins to lift. What does this mean for your tarot horoscope reading today?

The message for the collective today is presented to us in the Page of Pentacles. The Page in tarot is about receiving a message, and Pentacles relates to money.

This is a sign that no matter where we find ourselves in life, there is always an incredible opportunity for growth and expansion. This will be a fantastic day for all signs in the zodiac to start making moves to accelerate their lives.

You will be urged by the energy surrounding you to be practical in achieving your dreams, especially when facing opportunities for financial gain. Be wary of your spending throughout the day, and make investments wisely. How will you be able to harness this energy and begin planting the seeds of a better life?

Here is the tarot horoscope for September 29, 2023, for every zodiac sign in astrology:

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

The Four of Swords tarot card encourages you to take respite instead of facing your battle today. It's easier to carry on if you are bursting forward with taking time for appropriate rest. You have great ideas that you may be very eager to take action with. Utilize this day to relax, sit with your thoughts, and allow yourself peace of mind before taking steps toward your journey.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Taurus, today, the King of Swords tarot card reveals that your key to success will be by devising a plan and establishing a solid routine to propel yourself forward. Today, you are being called to use your intellectual power to research and create the life you dream of. Be wise and take notes of your big ideas and the steps that it will take to get there. You can achieve your dreams by taking a logical approach.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Gemini, today's Nine of Pentacles tarot card means you are urged to find independence. Today, give gratitude for all of the actions you have taken recently to keep yourself afloat. You have the potential to thrive in your current situation and grow large within your industry and community. However, this can only come once you thank yourself for all you do to be the person you have become.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Cancer, today you received the tarot card that your zodiac sign rules. With The Chariot, you are being asked to charge forward with all the energy you can muster today. This is not a day to be still. Today's best course of action is to make the moves you have been holding off on. You will only advance forward if you push yourself there. Do not let fear hold you back!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Leo, congratulations! The Two of Cups is a positive tarot card. There is a great opportunity today for you to make soul connections with others. This is a community-based day for you. Hone in deeply on the people who are your ride or die, your most trusted confidants. You do not have to face your inner battles alone. Believe that you are loved and extraordinarily supported in your dreams by those who surround you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Virgo, things may move quickly for you today when you get the Ace of Swords. This may become overwhelming at points, especially as you are presented with hard truths. These are not moments to shy away from. This clarity is not meant to hinder you. While the fact may be hard to comprehend, this will only motivate you to build better in the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Libra, the best course of action that you can take today is to pay devotion to your emotionality. According to the King of Cups, you may be a person who may shy away from expressing yourself, perhaps at times even casting doubt on the legitimacy of your feelings. Today, you are asked to view your feelings from a new perspective. You are a powerhouse when you believe in yourself; do not settle for less.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Scorpio, you must take charge and make decisions instead of lingering on them longer. You may have felt trapped recently, stuck between the multiple possibilities you have been presented with. However, based on the Four of Cups in today's tarot card reading, you have been sitting on making a choice for yourself for a while. There is no more thought to be given; you have had your answer for a bit, and now it is time to listen to yourself and move forward.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Sagittarius, things are already coming to fruition for you. Today is a day to rejoice in the labor you’ve poured into your goals and appreciate yourself. The Seven of Pentacles denotes that today can be a great time to reflect on your work. Instead of seeking praise for your efforts from others, try to provide it to yourself as you would your dearest friend.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Capricorn, today, The Sun card brings joy and harmony. Today's best plan of action to take is to serve yourself in ways your younger self would appreciate. You do not have to be frugal; take yourself on a date and buy yourself something that doesn’t seem practical. There is a balance to be had. The Universe is daring you not to take your life and ambition so seriously.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Aquarius, on this day, with The Emperor tarot card as your prediction, you are being urged to take charge and claim total dominance over your life. You are being asked to trust yourself; the decisions you are making that are moving you forward. If you are considering becoming more financially independent, this would be a great day to start taking that into practice.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Pisces, the Three of Pentacles is a good card for you to get. You will be asked to lean more on the community for support today. You have great ideas that can only come to fruition if you ask for help. There is no humility in this. Charity is a beautiful part of being part of a network. You are worthy of asking for this help, especially with how much you can give in return.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, intuitive astrologer and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.