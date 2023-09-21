Embrace the divine moment when the universe calls you to act and create a life based on your wildest dreams. Wait for the moonrise, and light some fragrant lotus incense as you are reminded that you had to go through all you must finally bloom. Everything has served a greater purpose, and now, you can define for yourself what that was.

Friday, September 22, brings the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius and calls you to seize the opportunities to manifest what you have been dreaming of with confidence and certainty. The First Quarter Moon creates a moment of intrigue and often is the catalyst for deciding within yourself that you hold the power to progress what you are hoping to create and even the evolution of your soul. It's a time of inspiration and choosing to see the benefit of action over extended patience. This is heightened in Sagittarius as this fire sign is always searching for greater meaning and is naturally drawn to explore the amazing possibilities of the universe. Use this energy to let yourself rise into the person and the life you have always dreamed of.

Sagittarius is a fire sign, yet it is represented by the lotus, signifying the great path many must walk on to become their best selves. The lotus grows through the mud and darkness, only finally to be met with the sun once it finally blooms. This is a symbol for all you’ve gone through, even what this retrograde season journey has represented for you. Now, as the First Quarter Moon occurs, you can find your opportunity to radiantly and confidently bloom.

Elements For Your Rituals, Friday, September 22

Leading Energy: Sagittarius, Fire

Best Time For Your Ritual: Evening

Chakra Point: Sacral

Herbs: Nutmeg, Mint, and Sage

Essential Oils: Bergamot, Sandalwood, and Tea Tree

Crystals: Lapis Lazuli for increased spirituality, Labradorite for imagination, and Blue Goldstone for commitment

Incense: Lotus

What each zodiac sign can manifest on September 22, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: New horizons

As you work with the energy of the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, focus on opening yourself up to new paths, as they will help you manifest the life you desire. Create an intention offering using sage, mint, and your written affirmation. As you safely burn this under the Moon, repeat your affirmation nine times and scatter the cooled ashes beneath a maple tree.

Daily affirmation: I am embarking on new horizons in my life to manifest my dreams.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Transformation

As the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your transformation sector, allow yourself to surrender to the changes in your life, knowing they are for the highest good. Anoint a white candle with olive oil and roll it in crushed mint and nutmeg for spiritual abundance. Place it on your altar, surround it with sage, and light it once you’re ready. As the candle burns, repeat your affirmation, allowing the candle to burn out thoroughly and then burying the materials in the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing a phase of transformation within my life as I grow into who I am meant to become.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Romantic certainty

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius rules over your romance sector, making this a perfect time to embrace more confidence in your decisions. Begin your ritual by lighting a red candle, then slive up a rhubarb stalk representing Sagittarius. Take the rhubarb and stir it into a jar of honey while repeating your affirmation. Place a blue goldstone in your mixture for added strength, and add honey to your tea or beverages for increased certainty and confidence in your romantic life.

Daily affirmation: I am confident and clear in my romantic choices.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Soul dedication

As the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius highlights your path of well-being and growth, focus on dedicating yourself to what you need to feel like your best self. Begin by creating an aura spray using plain witch hazel and the essential oils of bergamot and frankincense. As you mix them, repeat your affirmation and add a piece of lapis lazuli to help you connect more deeply with your soul.

Daily affirmation: I am dedicated to improving my soul and committed to my personal growth.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Commitment to joy

Embrace the powerful energy of the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius as you commit to creating and living a life based on joy. Create an intention bundle using a yellow feather, mint, sage, and labradorite. As you bind them with a red ribbon, repeat your affirmation, and then place them in a south-facing window to call in the energy of Sagittarius.

Daily affirmation: I am focusing on my commitment to create a life of joy.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: The home of your dreams

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates themes related to home as you are encouraged to create the sanctuary you have dreamed of. Create a sacred herb bundle using eucalyptus, sage, mint, and cinnamon sticks. As you bind them with a blue ribbon, repeat your affirmation, and then use this to cleanse your space before hanging it on your front door to attract the positive changes you seek.

Daily affirmation: My home is a place of love, nurturing, and peace.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Conscious communication

Honor the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius as it activates your communication sector, helping you to hold space for conscious communication that will help you determine the next steps of your soul’s path. Begin by creating a tea using mint, lavender, and honey. As it steeps, repeat your affirmation, and then place a blue goldstone within your cup before enjoying it under the moonlight.

Daily affirmation: I am holding space for conscious communication to help guide me toward my dreams.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Financial wealth

As the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius lights up your financial sector, set an intention to become a magnet for wealth. Begin by creating an abundance talisman using sage, bay leaves, and eucalyptus. As you sew them with green thread, repeat your affirmation and tuck it in your clothing throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: I am a magnet for financial wealth in every facet of my life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Inner truth

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius honors your zodiac sign as you are inspired to fully embrace your inner truth to show up with greater authenticity in your life. Begin by assembling the ingredients for moon tea using warm water, mint, sage, and lemon verbena for truth. As you mix these, repeat your affirmation, add lapis lazuli, and place in the moonlight. In the morning, you can drink it as is or warm it up while envisioning embodying your truth.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring my inner truth within each moment as I strive for greater authenticity.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Intuitive guidance

While the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius lights up your zone of intuition and dreams, make it a priority to listen to your soul's guidance. Create an intuitive bundle using rosemary, lavender, and mint. As you bind the herbs with a violet ribbon, repeat your affirmation and place it under your pillow before bed.

Daily affirmation: I trust my intuition to create abundance and happiness.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Social opportunities

Embrace the energy the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius brings to your life as you can seize greater opportunities through the existing connections within your life. Create a sacred sachet using basil, rosemary, mint, and blue goldstone. As you sew the sachet with yellow thread, repeat your affirmation and anoint it with sandalwood essential oil. You can place this in your clothing or purse to help you take advantage of the opportunities you come across throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: I am opening myself up to connections and opportunities within my social circle that can benefit my soul’s path.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Professional New Beginning

Honor the new beginning in your professional life as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your career sector. Begin by lighting a green candle and surround it with basil and mint. As the candle burns, repeat your affirmation, and write a congratulatory letter to yourself for the new beginning you’re calling in. Once you’re ready, safely burn it in the candle, and then scatter the cooled ashes and herbs at the base of an oak tree for trust and confidence in your path ahead.

Daily affirmation: I am open and ready for a new beginning in my career that deeply aligns with my worth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat leader. For more of her work, visit her website.