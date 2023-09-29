We are back with your monthly Chinese horoscopes, including each zodiac sign's luckiest day for October 2023. This month's I Ching hexagram of luck is Water over Wind (#48).

Luck favors those who favor themselves. Don't leave anything to chance if you can help it. Luck is meant to make up for those gaps in knowledge that no one can ever make up. The rest is for you to think about and deliberate. You are being called now to be more considerate about your feelings and the feelings of others. Don't let your words run away with you in anger.

The deepest reserves of strength and willpower don't make themselves known until times of dire need. Don't underestimate yourself. Let this month challenge you, but don't go overboard. Some of you will benefit from working with jade at this time, whether as a ring or a palm stone for your meditation. You can keep one close to your pillow at night to soothe your spirit. Let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day for October 2023.

October 2023 Chinese horoscope & luckiest day for all zodiac signs:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest Day: October 27

Rat, the energy of luck for you in October is a little subdued. It won't bless your life like a fountain, but it will nudge you to stop when you need to stop and move when you need to move. This can sound boring to many people, but sometimes a bad pace can be seriously ruinous. So pay attention when you feel those nudges!

Some of you will also benefit from investing in small ventures. Don't confuse an investment with charity. Don't allow anyone to use your investment as charity! You can alternatively invest your energy into certain ventures this month that will reap your strong fruits instead of investing your money.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest Day: October 13

Pay attention to your dreams this month, Ox. They will whisper answers to your problems and what you will face shortly. Some of you may even have premonitions that will help you prevent something bad from happening to you. Make sure to send gratitude into the universe when you experience this because, for some of you, your luck this month can save you by the skin of your teeth.

Maintaining a dream journal is also good for you now. All you have to do is record your dreams as soon as you wake up, and you may even start having lucid dreams. You don't need to write long-form entries, either. You can even maintain a dream journal on a phone app if your hands take a while to gain strength due to sleep paralysis.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest Day: October 10

Life is speeding up for you now, Tiger. So pay attention to your plans and strategies, but don't rely on them as lines drawn in the sand. Stay adaptable and you will benefit from the energy of luck touching your life this month. Some of you may even come across certain people in October, maybe even strangers, who spark an idea inside you. It may happen at an art gallery, a public park or even while you get some donuts!

If you feel called to, journal your feelings this month and note down the phase of the Moon along with each journal entry. You will soon recognize a unique pattern and understand how the celestial Moon goddess subtly affects your life daily.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest Day: October 22

Fate has chosen to keep October a mystery, Rabbit. This energy is coming through for some of you because you have been shoving important things under the rug for a long time. Not addressing the conflicts and troubles can keep you stress-free, but sooner or later, it will bring something bad into your life.

Don't underestimate yourself and your ability to rise above the challenges thrown your way. Luck doesn't always remove obstacles from our path. Sometimes, luck shows us the challenges that will help us become stronger and mightier in every manner that counts.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Luckiest Day: October 3

Dragon, look back at your life and see how far you have come. The energy of October for you is perfect for such evaluations and reckonings. Do you still think you are an incompetent child? Do you still agree with the naysayers of your past? Do you still have no faith in your abilities?

For some of you, the opposite may be true. You may look back and realize that life was shinier in the past because you made some dreadful mistakes recently. Try not to beat yourself up. Why did you make those mistakes? What can you do to protect yourself now? How can you set your life straight again? When you hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest Day: October 5

October will be an auspicious month for you, Snake. It's the classic definition of luck we are talking about here. From gaining recognition quicker than usual to finding opportunities wherever you go to having serendipitous things happen to you, be prepared for many cosmic surprises of the good kind. The energy is perfect for those traveling, getting married or participating in competitive events.

If you feel called to, light an incense to show gratitude to the universe for these blessings. You can even make offerings to the ancestors to show your humble acceptance of the gifts. Remember to speak positively and retain a positive mindset even as you go through the annoyances and irritations of everyday life. Otherwise, you may squander the good energy that's here for you.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest Day: October 14

Friendly collaborations, respectful new beginnings and big stake decisions are in store for you in October, Horse. Luck is here to make moving forward easier, but it won't drop anything easily in your lap. Anytime you find yourself stuck in a dilemma, ask yourself what your role model would do in such a situation and you will have a clear idea of what to do next.

Don't take your close relationships for granted this month. They only say it's lonely at the top because many people who get there don't build friendships and family ties to support them along the way. That's not the case with every person at the top. Some people enjoy blessed relationships while enjoying everything that life can afford them.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest Day: October 15

Goat, your luck in October is good, especially in personal finances, family relationships and friendships. Don't be surprised if your loved ones come through for you in tough situations this month. They may not understand your motives or opinions, but they are here to support you.

You will do well if you invest your money this month to secure your family's and yourself's future. Whether it's through purchasing insurance plans, investing in real estate or starting a side business, luck is here to bless your steps.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest Day: October 19

October will be a great month for your career, Monkey. If you have been working on a project for a while now, expect things to start showing results. You may even land a new opportunity or responsibility that helps you stand out well. Some of you will receive mentorship without asking for it, which will help propel you to the next level.

Show gratitude when these situations arise, even if you don't say it to the people involved. A gratitude ritual under the full Moon's light (on October 28) is a great way to express yourself powerfully in one go.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest Day: October 23

Take your time with your plans and be there for your loved ones this month, Rooster. The energy of luck is here to bless your steps and help propel you to a brighter future. The more time you spend with those who matter the most to you and in doing top-tier priorities activities, the more you will benefit from this gorgeous energy.

If you feel called to, do a clear quartz ritual this month to help you open your third eye. You will need clearing incense and a good meditation track for this, too. Then, sit quietly in a clean space with the incense smoking somewhere close to you and meditate while holding the clear quartz in your hand. You can alternatively rest on your back and place it over your third eye (in between your eyebrows) and then meditate. Try not to fall asleep if you use this technique.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest Day: October 19

The energy of luck is strong for you this month, Dog. Expect the unexpected! Those who have spent considerable time on manifestation rituals and exercises will start seeing results this month. Others are urged to give wings to their creativity and take advantage of this cosmic updraft waiting to lift them. The energy will passively benefit you even if you don't do anything special, especially if you have a creative profession.

Some of you will benefit from working with a dreamcatcher and amethyst this month. You can even weave your own following a YouTube tutorial to infuse your energy and desire into the finished piece. Then, hang it close to your bed and allow the universe to whisper as you sleep.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest Day: October 25

Pig, have you ever had an idea you let go of because you thought you were not worthy of dreaming so big? How about an idea that sparked your interest, but you do not know how to bring it to life? The energy of luck is here to nudge you in the right direction this month concerning this. So pay attention to the nudgings and coincidences that happen to you in October. If you are interacting with a Dog zodiac sign or are married to them, read their horoscope because your fates are very intertwined this month.

If you feel called to, the energy is really good this month to maintain a gratitude journal. Just make sure to use a journal that you find beautiful and respectable. Otherwise, it will contradict the words you write within.

