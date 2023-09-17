What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On September 18, 2023

Create a quiet space using clary sage incense and a candle made from the essential oils of sandalwood as you place your hand on your heart and remember your inner truth. Your truth isn't something that needs to be shouted to be heard, but a gentle knowing of what is meant for you and what isn't by the string of passion that is plucked within your heart. Let yourself hold all your feelings as you finally allow the greater meaning to rise.

Monday, September 18, brings an emotionally charged day as the Scorpio Moon aligns with Saturn retrograde in Pisces. The Moon represents your emotional self and truth, while Saturn reigns over divine timing, boundaries, and karmic lessons.

In retrograde, Saturn helps you reflect on the foundations and lessons of relationships and situations in your life, while in Pisces, it helps to foster a more profound meaning and emotional connection. Together, they usher in the importance of sitting with your feelings and honoring your inner knowledge as a tool to navigate the opportunities you are currently moving through in your life.

The Scorpio Moon prefers to navigate the depths, while Saturn in Pisces is helping you to restore your belief within yourself and your intuition. This creates an atmosphere of simplifying matters so you can see the heart of the issue or feeling you're moving through. Instead of thinking the answer lies in some new and complicated manner, realize it's one you already know.

Turn inward toward your intuition and deep spiritual knowing, and let things be easy. Let them be precisely what they are because as you do, you will see any challenges or obstacles dissolve into nothing but hope for what is to come. The Scorpio Moon aligns with Saturn retrograde in Pisces at 5:15 a.m., EST.

However, you should feel free to perform your rituals at any time of the day. For this ritual, focus on the energy of Saturn in Pisces as you incorporate the elements of this water sign, such as basil, lemon balm, sage, sandalwood, bergamot, and cedar wood.

You can also include the power of crystals by wearing or using amethyst, aquamarine, or moonstone in your rituals. Because both Pisces and Scorpio are water signs, this element will heavily influence your practice today as you honor the fluidity and truth of your emotions. What you feel will always be the shining truth guiding you out of the darkness.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on September 18, 2023

Aries: intuitive dreams

Daily affirmation: My intuitive dreams guide me toward the fate of my soul.

Embrace the emotional energy of the Scorpio Moon and Saturn retrograde in Pisces by honoring your deep intuition. Begin by brewing a lavender tea and then place an amethyst inside it. Return to your bedroom in a space of quiet and comfort as you repeat your affirmation while you enjoy your tea.

Taurus: your divine wish

Daily affirmation: My divine wish is already coming true.

The Scorpio Moon and Saturn retrograde in Pisces calls your attention to your sector of wishes as you are asked to honor the voice of your soul. Begin by filling a glass of water and adding sliced lemons and cinnamon for luck. Go outside and pour the ritual over your feet, the part of the body Pisces rules, and repeat your affirmation.

Gemini: connection

Daily affirmation: My soul is opened for divine connection.

Focus on your connection to your professional life as the Scorpio Moon and Saturn retrograde in Pisces draws you to embrace your soul's purpose. Begin by writing your affirmation down on a violet piece of paper, rolling it like a scroll, then tying it with a blue ribbon. Place this inside a glass of water and add a few drops of sandalwood while repeating your affirmation.

Cancer: hope for the future

Daily affirmation: I am filled with hope and faith in the future.

Embrace the hope that the Scorpio Moon and Saturn retrograde in Pisces brings to you as you dream of your future. Create a sachet using your written affirmation, lavender, basil, and lemon zest. As you bind it together with a blue ribbon, repeat your affirmation and then hang it in a west-facing window to honor the water energy of Scorpio and Pisces.

Leo: vulnerability

Daily affirmation: I am vulnerably expressing my truth to those I care about.

As the Scorpio Moon and Saturn retrograde in Pisces activate your sector of transformation and intimacy, reflect on how you can embrace greater vulnerability in your relationships. Begin by creating a sacred offering of essential oils using a base of almond oil for grounding and the essences of rose, cedar wood, and sage. As you mix them, repeat your affirmation and then massage them into your sacral chakra, ruled by Pisces.

Virgo: romantic growth

Daily affirmation: My romantic relationship is filled with growth and abundance.

Lean into the growth of your romantic connection as the Scorpio Moon and Saturn retrograde in Pisces guides you to honor the love and relationship you've created. Begin by slicing a lemon, symbolizing Pisces, in half and sprinkling sugar on the inside of both pieces. Now, place your written affirmation between both halves while you bind the lemon with a red ribbon. As you repeat your affirmation, place your offering beneath a rose bush for greater romantic growth.

Libra: inner reflection

Daily affirmation: I am taking time for inner reflection as I tune into my emotional truth.

Embrace your inner well-being as you create time to reflect and receive the truth as the Scorpio Moon and Saturn retrograde in Pisces lights up this area of your life. Create a sacred aura spray using witch hazel as a base and add the essential oils of sage, lemon balm, and bergamot. Place a piece of amethyst inside of it, and as you spray your energy field, repeat your affirmation six times.

Scorpio: authentic joy

Daily affirmation: My life is filled with authentic joy.

Honor the space for authentic joy to blossom as the Scorpio Moon and Saturn retrograde in Pisces help you create more moments of happiness. To begin your ritual, write down your affirmation on paper and then bury it beneath a basil plant while you repeat the joy-filled words. Encircle the basil with white lilies, and sprinkle cinnamon on them for prosperity.

Sagittarius: honest desires

Daily affirmation: I am working to fulfill my honest desires as I honor my divine worthiness.

Embrace more excellent honesty as you peer into your innermost desires as the Scorpio Moon and Saturn retrograde in Pisces call you to embrace your worthiness in this new chapter of your life. Begin by creating a sacred offering using white rose petals, sage, a bit of salt for protection, and a small cone of white copal incense. As you light the incense, repeat your affirmation and then return the materials to the earth, pouring a glass of water over everything to anoint it with the elements of Scorpio and Pisces.

Capricorn: loving conversations

Daily affirmation: I am holding space for loving conversations within my life.

Embrace the power of your words as the Scorpio Moon and Saturn retrograde in Pisces invite you to hold space for loving conversations in your life. Create a talisman using a small pouch and fill it with sage, basil, lemon balm, and moonstone. As you sew or bind it closed with a blue ribbon, repeat your affirmation and place it in your clothing throughout the day.

Aquarius: self-confidence

Daily affirmation: I am confident and trusting in my abilities and divine path.

Allow the power of the Scorpio Moon and Saturn retrograde in Pisces to infuse your spirit with self-confidence so you can seize each opportunity the universe brings to you. To honor this power, slice a lemon into thin pieces and then set them in a bowl with bloodstone as you sprinkle a bit of sugar over everything. Once ready, place the ingredients into a water bottle to keep by your bed while you repeat your affirmation.

Pisces: your relationship with spirit

Daily affirmation: I am an intuitive body of light as I connect more deeply with spirit.

Embrace your relationship with your higher self and spirit as the Scorpio Moon and Saturn retrograde in Pisces guide you to return to your inner truth. Begin by filling a bath with warm water and adding the essential oils of bergamot, sandalwood, and cedar. Sprinkle sage leaves and white rose petals over the top as you repeat your affirmation and then allow yourself to gently submerge into the waters as you breathe deep and create space to connect with your inner self.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.