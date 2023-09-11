What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On September 12, During The Moon In Leo

Celebrate how far you’ve come during this retrograde season, and honor your efforts and courage to excavate the gold from any recent challenges. This has been a breakthrough moment for you as you cut the karmic ties that have bound you in place and healed the parts of yourself that questioned your divine worthiness. And now, as you stand on the brink of the future, it’s time to embrace the life you’ve dreamed of.

The Moon will be in Leo on September 12, and helping your zodiac sign to manifest something you desire.

The Waning Crescent Moon will dominate the energy on Tuesday, September 12, preparing you for the New Moon in Virgo on Thursday, September 14. A Waning Crescent Moon brings about quiet confidence as you trust and intuitively know that everything is happening for your highest good, yet in Leo, it also brings a chance for celebration and joy as this fire sign encourages you to embrace what brings you happiness.

As the new Moon in Virgo nears, it’s important to find gratitude, which is the precursor to happiness for all that has occurred since the start of the retrograde season in June 2023. Since then, you’ve had a unique perspective and help from the universe, which has allowed you to truly step into a completely new chapter of your life — one that isn’t ruled by outdated cycles but by the promise of fulfillment and healing.

To embrace this joyful, celebratory energy, perform your rituals in the evening hours when the power of the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo will peak. You also can incorporate the essential oils and herbal properties of sunflower, lemon balm, chamomile, cypress, and geranium to embody more Leo energy into your rituals and throughout your day.

This Leo fire sign is represented by the crystals citrine for self-worth, the tiger’s eye, truth, and the sunstone for leadership. By incorporating the natural elements of Leo into your practice, you are aligning yourself with the universe and guaranteeing you will bring your intention to fruition.

What your zodiac can manifest on September 12, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Commitment to change

Embrace the commitment of the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo to create positive changes within your life. Begin by creating an offering dish using marigolds, mint, and a cone of black copal incense. Once the incense is lit, sprinkle cinnamon on it for luck. Repeat your affirmation as it burns, and then scatter the cooled ashes inside your shoes to help you walk toward change.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to embracing change in every facet of my life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Gratitude

As the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo highlights your home sector, reflect on your gratitude for all you’ve created and accomplished in this area of your life. Create a sacred space on your front steps using sunflowers, pinecones, and a yellow candle. As you light the candle, repeat your affirmation and let the candle burn thoroughly before scattering the materials around your front steps.

Daily affirmation: I am grateful for all I have created and grown through in this chapter of my life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Honoring your emotions

The Waning Crescent Moon in Leo rules over your communication sector, helping you honor your feelings and feel more comfortable sharing them with those closest to you. Create a talisman using lemon balm, mint, and tiger's eye, sprinkling in a bit of salt for protection. As you sew it closed with blue thread, repeat your affirmation, and keep it with you throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: My emotions matter, and I allow myself to be more transparent with those in my life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Self-empowerment

Allow yourself to feel a more profound empowerment as the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo activates this area of your life. Create an intention blend using almond oil and lemon balm, cypress, and geranium essential oils. Sprinkle in a little lavender for self-love, and repeat your affirmation as you anoint your temples to honor the crown chakra which Leo rules.

Daily affirmation: I can create the life of my dreams.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Divine trust

As the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo rises in your zodiac sign, embrace a more profound sense of divine trust that everything is happening as it is meant to. Begin by lighting a blue candle and drawing a heart on paper. Write your affirmation and name inside the heart and then cut it out. When you're ready, please take a blue ribbon and wrap it around the heart as you repeat your affirmation. To close out your ritual, place it beneath a sunflower in the moonlight for the evening.

Daily affirmation: I practice divine trust within the universe and my soul’s path.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Courage

The Waning Crescent Moon in Leo invites you into a realm of courage as you are asked to embrace a new beginning. Collect an oak leaf, write your affirmation on it, and then anoint it with frankincense essential oil. Place it on the ground with a tiger's eye on top, and sprinkle lemon balm over it for happiness while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I courageously embrace this new beginning with clarity and passion.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Self-confidence

Embrace a more profound sense of self-confidence as the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo highlights your ability to create the life you dream of. Create an intention sachet using sunflower, pomegranate seeds, and salt. As you place the items inside, place the sunflower petals individually as you list something you are proud of or like about yourself. Once you’re finished, bind it with a red ribbon and tie it to the trunk of a hawthorn tree, symbolizing growth and self-confidence.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy, intelligent, and able to craft my dream life the more I believe in myself.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Success

As the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo moves through your career sector, focus on celebrating all you have accomplished in this area of your life. Begin your ritual by writing your affirmation down on a bay leaf, then binding it to the stem of a sunflower using a green ribbon. When you’re ready, fill a vase with water and add a few drops of frankincense essential oil and a tiger’s eye, placing the sunflower in it and repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am destined for success in my professional life as I allow myself to rise to greatness.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: New experiences

Allow yourself to dream of new experiences as the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo highlights your sector of abundance and adventure. Create an intention jar using marigolds, lemon balm, lavender, and sunstone. As you seal the jar with orange wax, repeat your affirmation and then place it in a south-facing area of your home to symbolize the fire energy of Leo.

Daily affirmation: I open my heart to exciting new experiences as I release what no longer serves me.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Deep passion

Focus on creating space for a deeply passionate relationship as the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo activates this area of your life. Create a sacred scrub using unused ground coffee beans, almond oil, and geranium essential oil. As you use this in the shower, repeat your affirmation, and once finished, anoint your body with ylang-ylang essential oil.

Daily affirmation: I welcome a profound and transformative passion into my life and closest relationship.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Romantic joy

The Waning Crescent Moon in Leo activates your romantic sector as you prepare to open more profoundly to love. Create an altar space using a red candle, sunflowers, red rose petals, and a pomegranate sliced open, encircling your offering with salt for protection. As you light the candle, repeat your affirmation, letting it burn out completely, and then return all materials to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I embrace joy in my romantic relationship and deeply open my heart to love.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Soul-alignment

Focus on how you can step into greater alignment with your soul and the universe as the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo highlights these themes in your life. Begin by lighting gold copal incense, breathing deeply, and allowing it to cleanse your energy.

When ready, gather plain witch hazel and frankincense, cypress, and geranium essential oils. Place a piece of sunstone inside the aura spray, and then repeat your affirmation as you spray the fragrant tonic around you, paying particular attention to your crown chakra, which Leo rules.

Daily affirmation: I am aligned with my soul and one with the universe.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.