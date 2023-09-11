Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For September 11 - 17, 2023

Welcome to the weekly horoscope for September 11 - 17, 2023. We're heading towards the closing of Virgo Sun season, and we'll still have a few Virgo 'goodies' to deal with. A New Moon in Virgo will grab our attention in good and bad ways. We may find that we are a little more critical of our friends, lovers and living conditions during this time. We may even notice that we're being too hard on others, and as soon as we DO notice, we'll stop.

One day before the New Moon, we have the end of a Mercury retrograde on September 14, which will make life seem smoother. We can handle our emotions better now, and with Sun trine Uranus at our backs, we may even want to take a risk and do something completely different. We still do have a lot of Mars and Pluto energy revving up our engines, and depending on what zodiac sign we are born under, this could either make us very frustrated or it could be what sets in motion the huge change that some of us are heading towards.

We'll experience what the waning crescent Moon in Leo will do to our love lives, which might result in some real consideration for breaking up. Many ultimatums will be being handed out this week, September 11 - 17, 2023, and we may also receive them. Change demands attention, and it will be up to us to accept or ignore this week. If we ignore necessary change, it will come back for us at another time, so keep that one in mind: zodiac signs.

The weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have one thing in mind, Aries, and that's how you can change your present living conditions. If people are involved, so be it, but you can't think about them right now. During the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, the only thing you'll have in mind is how you get from here to there in record time. You are being pressured, but you don't mind; you want this. You need the change and have been prepared for this day, and it's happening this week.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're finally at that place where you know it's up to you to decide what you want to do with the rest of your life. Wow, that sounds monumental, but the truth is, Taurus, you have an opportunity to choose this week, which means the pressure is on. During September 11 - 17, 2023, you will have to decide and do something about it. The time for action is now; no more procrastinating. It's all about forward movement, so know it and own it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Whatever you just came out of is an experience worth being part of because during this week, September 11 - 17, 2023, you will feel like a conquering warrior who survived an intense battle. Gemini, this is a great week for you, so don't hold back on the celebrations. You deserve all the goodness that comes your way, and you can expect it to go in heaping doses.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

One bad decision has you trying to figure out what went wrong this week, and while the week is far from 'bad,' it makes you wonder if you're on the right track. You may be kicking yourself for saying 'yes' to something you should have said 'no' to, but in the long run, everything will work itself out. You are in good shape, just a little thrown 'off course' during the week of September 11 - 17, 2023.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will require lots of rest, sleep and alone time this week. It's not that you have a problem with anyone. Still, you will seriously crave spending some time on your own, as there is just too much going on in your world right now, and with Mercury going direct, it's as if all of your inspiration is back. Now you have to figure out what to do with ... which, you find, is easier when you are alone and able to think things out.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Whether you are spending a little on yourself as a birthday gift or buying something for someone else, the game's name is 'gifting' this week, as you'll feel like throwing your money around just for fun. It's no biggie and you won't be breaking the bank, but you want to indulge and splurge now and then. You'll have to do so from September 11 - 17, 2023, and you might feel better about yourself afterward.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Once again, you take on the position of being 'the great advisor' in your circle of friends, and there's a good reason why everyone in your world turns to you: you are wise with words and know how to guide people. You are not partial to anyone, so that you can advise on a pro. During the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, you will give some of your finest advice, which will be put to good use and appreciated.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Previous obligations have you doing a few family-oriented jobs requiring strength and stamina. You are the 'selected' one in the family who has to take care of business. Even though it may seem like others have passed the buck and elected you as the responsible one, there's no getting out of it. During September 11 - 17, 2023, you'll be the one who must get certain family members from 'here to there.' There's no backing out of this one, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

A job well done is a job well paid and that's why you work so hard. You feel great about life during the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, and even though you are tired and slightly achy, you feel like you're on the right track toward creating the life you want. You rarely take a break, and this week gives you a day or two to just lay around like a clam on a beach. Enjoy your sweet time off.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may laugh at yourself this week as you seem to have become one who stares happily at their bank account while doing nothing about it. You are someone who knows how to save, and you like to spend time dreaming about what you'll spend it all on ... someday, but during the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, you'll simply be happy to know that your money is there, it's growing and it's safe and sound.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week, September 11 - 17, 2023, allows you to feel like you are royalty, Aquarius. It's all going according to plan, and so much of 'it' is about you getting to spend time taking care of yourself. You aren't feeling too social this week, which is fine, considering you are always a social butterfly. This week gives you a chance to try new things ... alone. You will enjoy your solo excursions into self-care during this time.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Now and then, you are the one who needs to dole out the orders and it seems that during September 11 - 17, 2023, you need to crack the whip where your family is concerned. The chaos you've recently witnessed is way too much for you, and you know that if anyone is here to step in, it's you ... again. That's OK because everyone knows you're brave enough to do the job. Did you ask for this position? No, but will you do it? Oh, hell yes.

