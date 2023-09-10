The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac, September 11 - 17

Invest your time in planning for what you want, believe in yourself and see that it's not just divine luck that determines your success but working toward what you desire. Luck finds you the more you align with your inner passion and vibrate on the attraction frequency. Often, even those aspects of life that you feel are inherently meant for you will still take time to bring to fruition, but you can channel your energy into focusing on what you truly desire from life — because that will create the abundance you seek.

The New Moon in Virgo on Thursday, September 14, brings fertile and abundant energy to your life as you are encouraged to plant the seeds for new beginnings. Virgo is an earth sign known for being able to plan, focus on vital details and even heal anything that has been a part of your lessons in the past. It's time to start getting to work, especially as Mercury is direct on September 15, giving you greater confidence and trust in your thoughts and what you can do to best move ahead toward your dreams.

Although it is still retrograde season, with Venus and Mercury now direct, forward movement is supported and encouraged. You can take the reflections and lessons coming your way and form them into new plans and ideas for the future. Ultimately, a period of reflection always precedes your moment of success. Still, it's not just about waiting for things to be different or better, but speaking up, believing in yourself and doing whatever you can to work for what you desire so you are radiating energy of being ready for all you are trying to manifest in your life.

While the New Moon in Virgo peaks on September 14, a month before eclipse season starts in October 2023, it still is energetically linked with the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra, which amplifies the energy of this lunation and brings importance to the decisions you make around this time. Just because things may not always go according to plan doesn't mean you still shouldn't start making decisions for yourself and your future. Focus on each step one day at a time, giving it your best effort and your whole heart as you trust in the divine process of life. The more you demonstrate how you are working for your dreams, the more the universe can work for you.

Luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Focus on what you need to change about how you spend your days and how you care for yourself to feel your best. When you feel your best emotionally, mentally and physically, you can attract greater abundance and work toward what you want to manifest. Don't see this as inconsequential or mundane because, in these moments, you can start laying the groundwork for who you want to become and the life you deem to live.

The New Moon in Virgo lights up your well-being and routine, helping you focus on all aspects of your health and how you set up your days. Make sure you leave room not just for caring for your physical body but for those moments of joy that help fuel your passions.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Mercury, the planet that rules thoughts and communications, is direct this week in Virgo, activating your creativity sector. This is a moment when you can start to feel more grounded as you begin to feel like yourself. This comes from the stability and trust you have worked to create within yourself, which allows you not to have to work as hard to figure out how to align your dreams with the creative choices you make for your life. You will also reap the rewards for your decisions since Mercury first began retrograde on August 23, 2023, especially if you've been able to listen more than speak.

Spend time with yourself, focus on what you genuinely want to create and allow yourself to become creative with how you make it a reality. Often, the way to success isn't found in getting there the quickest but in making the moves that set you up for success in the future and the present.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, September 14, 2023

The New Moon in Virgo peaks in your healing sector, helping you embrace your inner self and all you have been through recently. It's okay to take a break and to need time to regroup or care for yourself, as inactivity, especially if it's spent in self-care, is the greatest tool for success. The luck you seek is on the other side of healing, as whatever you create outside yourself reflects your inner truth. Instead of trying to force forward movement under the guise that you're okay, this week, let yourself care for your needs in all the ways you crave.

Let this be a new beginning in how you process and care for yourself because when you do, you vibrate differently. Success is destined for you, but you don't need to exhaust yourself or ignore your needs to achieve it. Recognize that the best and luckiest thing you can do this week is rest, lean into your heart and let yourself feel confident that no dream will ever ask you to sacrifice yourself.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Mercury direct in Virgo is mighty for you as it rules your communication sector. In a time when you've been learning and speaking your truth more abundantly, Mercury direct will allow you to pick up where you left off as you feel confident in the necessary pause that the retrograde provided for you. You've been working diligently to embrace your dreams, balance your relationships and learn to believe in yourself. The past few weeks of Mercury retrograde may have left you if you were backtracking in your growth, but now, as it is direct, you will feel a breath of ease returning to your life once again.

Nothing can ever be lost or undone. And, now that Mercury is direct, it's time to focus on what you've learned during its retrograde phase since August 23, 2023, about how you communicate your needs, how you advocate for yourself and how you process the information of others. Use this to create a solid foundation for your dreams, correct any confusion and recommit to living your life on your terms.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Virgo energy rules over your finances and self-worth sector as it helps you plan more effectively for what you desire and take care of any loose ends or more mundane tasks that create long-term success. Since August 23, 2023, you've been going over this area of your life as Mercury has been direct in Virgo. There may have been some new awareness and challenges, but never giving up has laid the foundation for the success you will now reap.

Mercury direct in your value sector opens an abundant windfall, made even more potent by the New Moon occurring in the same sign of Virgo. This is a new beginning for how you feel about yourself and the abundance you attract. Let yourself embrace what has recently come up while knowing it doesn't define you as you recommit to success and living a life genuinely reflective of your growth.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Your personal New Moon is here as it rises in Virgo on Thursday, September 14. A New Moon is a portal into the life that you dream of, and in your zodiac sign, it comes down to what you envision for yourself, your life and those around you. No one knows the dreams of your heart like you do, which means that during this lunation, you need to believe in yourself as you self-validate and trust in your intuition to go forward.

When you genuinely believe in yourself, you don't need anyone to tell you you're right. It doesn't mean you're not open to the universe revealing how to improve things or bring your dreams to fruition, but you don't need to wait for someone else to acknowledge your truth. Focus on what you feel drawn to create in this new chapter of your life, and then dedicate yourself to honoring it as you trust you will continually attract the luck necessary to make it a reality.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Mercury is direct in Virgo as it activates the deepest area of your life, which rules over your dreams and intuition. During Mercury retrograde, which began August 23, 2023, it may have felt difficult to know what vision to trust or what feeling you need to honor, which may have felt like a delay or a sense of inner confusion. However, all of that ends as Mercury is direct, which means you can honor yourself and your truth even more deeply.

In this part of your life, reflecting on the meaning of your dreams and what your intuition is guiding you to do is essential. With the Virgo New Moon occurring in this area of your life, you are beginning to be gifted with honoring yourself differently than before as you realize you must follow your heart and dreams, as it is the only way to achieve divine success. Let yourself wash away the self-doubt of the past few weeks and trust in your dream, no matter how big it might seem, because it's your inner knowing that will lead you to that life of luck.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, September 14, 2023

It's time to start doing things differently. Open yourself up, experience life, break up the status quo and start planning the kind of life you genuinely want. You don't need to only live in your emotions or reflections of what has taken place in your life. Instead, you can honor your dreams for the future as you allow them to fuel the changes you need to make them a reality.

Not everything will make sense of what you experience, which means often accepting it is necessary to free yourself from thinking anything could or should have turned out differently. Allow the New Moon in Virgo in your sector of goals to help you leave the past behind and focus on what you want to create now. Embrace the relationships in your life that can make them a reality, and honestly, decide once and for all that the past has no hold over the future you know is destined to be yours.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

There has been a great deal of focus on your career sector as Mercury has been retrograde in this area of your life since August 23, 2023. Now, as it turns direct alongside the New Moon in Virgo, clarity is returning and an offering of a new beginning. This is optimistic energy that is helping to guide you forward to not just achieve your dreams but to truly become the version of yourself you are destined to be.

Reflect on what you've learned about yourself and your professional goals since Mercury first began its retrograde on August 23, 2023. then focus on implementing changes to take the hand of creation and direct your course of luck. Everything is available to you that you need now. You must recognize the divine signs from the universe as you are supported to take your career and life to new heights.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, September 14, 2023

This is an auspicious period for you as Mercury is direct in Virgo alongside the New Moon in Virgo. Both activate your sector of luck and abundance. Please take this as an opportunity to embrace all you have and trust that it's safe to start planning for your future again. The New Moon occurs just before Mercury is direct in Virgo, letting you start planning for what you want to create before you finally feel ready to plunge into the pool of change.

It doesn't matter what has come before. It has served a greater purpose if you've learned from it and allowed it to improve yourself and your life. Now is the time to bring peace and healing to your heart like a much-needed salve, and remember that you have the divine guidance to make this the luckiest moment of your life if you take that first step.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, September 14, 2023

This week, the New Moon in Virgo moves through your transformation sector, helping you finally find solid footing as you can breathe more efficiently and with greater trust. Although you are an air sign, you must know you are on the right path before you continue, as you constantly strive to ensure your choices will help you bring your dreams to fruition. As Mercury is direct and the New Moon in Virgo peaks, you can see that you are precisely where you are meant to be.

The New Moon in Virgo confirms what you've been seeking and makes you confident to start planning for the new. With Mercury direct in this area of your life, too, you will feel any self-doubt or confusion lift as you can focus more on the future and see how to make each dream a reality. Trust in this new clarity that arrives and knows that everything is happening at divine timing, which is all about delivering you to the lucky opportunities needed to usher a much-needed new chapter into your life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, September 14, 2023

The New Moon and Mercury direct in Virgo activate your romantic sector in the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, helping to restore balance and confidence for the path ahead. This week will serve as divine confirmation for your recent decisions and help you trust yourself enough to begin a new chapter in this area of your life. This isn't solely about romance for you, but how the person you choose to spend your life with can play a defining role in all you create.

Trust in the power of new beginnings and your lessons and experiences to have delivered you precisely where you are meant to be. There will be divine opportunities around you in the week of September 11 -17, and it's up to you to choose with your heart and soul as you focus on the alignment between you and a potential partner. Let yourself envision life with each person, especially if you have more than one possibility, and don't just choose love, but the person that will allow you to love life even more deeply as you are wrapped in an air of abundance and growth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.