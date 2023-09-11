3 Specific Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love On September 12

Here's an interesting day and it's brought to us by a very interesting transit, and that is the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo. We wouldn't think such a sliver of a Moon would play such an important part in our love lives, especially due to the fact that its visibility is at its tail end, but..ah-ha!

How this works to our benefit is like this: the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo represents the culmination of our knowledge, and in this case, it's the knowledge we've accrued on behalf of the person we love. Essentially this means that we know this person so well by now, that we know how to treat them...how they WANT to be treated, what pushes their buttons, and what makes them happy.

We are working with accumulated wisdom on this day, September 12, 2023, and with the Waning Moon on our side, we're going to find out that everything we've done until this point — with our romantic partner — has not only led to this moment but that it's all been worth it. We paid the price, and so did they. As a couple, we are now ready to accept each other 'as is.' There are no more secrets. It's almost mid-September, and three zodiac signs are ready to know where they stand in terms of their love lives. Here we are today, ready to find out.

Expect eye-opening talks with a loved one on this day, as communications are not only positive, but inspirational; as mentioned, we now know and accept each other, and that brings in the element of courage. We're no longer afraid to express ourselves; we are seasoned and ready for this. This day, September 12, 2023, has great potential for those of us in love and in relationships.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on September 12:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Being at the place you are now at with your romantic partner was part of the plan all along, although the one element that was missing was 'time spent.' You had to work to get to this place, and on September 12, 2023, you can safely say that you've put in your dues when it comes to this relationship.

During the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo, you will see that you're at the other end of 'trying to get to know' the person you are with. You can now say that you DO know them, well, as much as one person can know another person. But you are pretty close, that's for sure, and you've bypassed all the stages where the defenses go up and the communications go down. On this day, during this transit, you finally feel as though you've reached the healthiest platform in your love relationship. Today feels good.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It makes sense that the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo would have such a positive effect on you and your relationship because this is truly what you've wanted, and now that it's become glaringly obvious, you feel good about it all.

This is the day when you and your partner take it upon yourself to treat each other well, and while that's something you always do, there's a certain something about the way you go about it on this day, September 12, 2023, that feels slightly different and radically 'better.' It's that inner knowledge that your person is not going anywhere; they are yours, forever, and they want to be that way. Today brings you a great feeling of security and steadiness. Neuroses be gone, and there is nothing to worry about during the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You didn't know it was going to all 'gel' today, but during the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo on September 12, 2023, it's wonderful and obvious that you and your partner have finally reached that plateau where everything in your lives together feels right. You've both gotten over just about all the things you worked on getting past — and lo and behold: it works.

So, what you'll find out today is that if you put in the effort, you get the results, and what a joy that is when you get to see it play out in the field of your romance. You are no longer questioning the value of this relationship, in fact, you know its value and it is immeasurable. The person you are with is the right one for you, and all the time you've spent together has led you both to this moment. This transit allows you to kick back and know that your love is real and worthwhile.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.