The 4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Fall Out Of Love & End Their Romantic Relationships This Week

September 11 - 17, 2023, brings us a week of transformation and change, and for four zodiac signs, that change starts with our relationships. We feel we are no longer in love, and so we will go ahead with our plans to end a romance that we know is not working for us.

The time has come to end this affair, and we know it; the cosmic lineup of transits helps us with clarity and direction.

This week may prove to be nervy and tense, but there's a purpose behind our actions today. We must do what must be done. As scary or prohibitive as a breakup may be, we will do what's needed.

And, of course, an ending is needed over may have gone out a long time ago, and for four zodiac signs, we may have tried for a long enough time to rekindle the magic. This week shows us that the magic we'd love to return simply cannot. We have the Moon sextile Mars to kick in the idea that the love is, indeed, gone and with a waning crescent Moon in Leo, we will know that we just don't have the strength to pretend any longer.

Our Moon will be in Virgo this week, and as it comes in the form of the New Moon, we will be making some very firm and realistic decisions. We can no longer continue with the pretense of this relationship being anything but a burden. Mercury goes direct during the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, and it will be during this time that we understand what must be done. We must end our relationships, as no other options are longer available.

Four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end their relationships this week:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week, September 11 - 17, 2023, gives you the feeling that if you don't move now, you'll somehow become even more trapped than before where your relationship is concerned. Your partner wants to do something that involves you and obligates you, and you feel that if you say 'yes' to their suggestion, your moment of truth will forever be lost.

During this week, let them know how you feel and that, as it may be, you know they feel the same. It's as if you've both been chasing this unreachable dream around and every day that you try to mend what is hopelessly ruined only shows you both how hopeless it is. This game can no longer go on, and you both know it. However, you, Leo, will make the first move towards dissolution. Good luck.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

All you can see during the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, is that you can no longer take it. Your partner is not only on your nerves. They are nothing BUT on your nerves, nonstop, 24-7. It's as if the person you got into this love affair with just decided to become lazy ... to the point where they no longer try. It's very noticeable and it's also very insulting.

You feel worthless in their eyes because they put in so little effort to make you happy. While making you happy is something you readily admit is not their 'job,' you know that as a couple, they should at least try ... a little. This person has become a slob, a dullard and you don't feel you can hang on to this lie of a relationship any longer. You are tired of their antics; enough is enough.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Never in a million years did you think that the day would come when you are the one to end the relationship you've had with the person you love, but one day during the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, is going to be 'that day.' This day is long overdue as you've been unsatisfied with the relationship for a long time. You've tried to hang on and see that they have tried to.

You've also noticed that neither of you has been prepared to do anything as drastic as end it. This week changes all of that, as you notice that your partner has started to take advantage of the idea that they can continue to get away with just about anything ... but they can't. That is because you won't let them this time ... not this week. It's over.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Ending a relationship is the last thing you ever wanted to do, but suffering through a dead partnership is a life sentence you feel you don't deserve. And, during the week of September 11 - 17, 2023, thanks to transits like the New Moon in Virgo and Mercury direct, you'll know what you must do ... you have to end it. This is your life and you honor it, and time waits for no one and won't wait for you.

You can't waste any more time. This is the most pressing thought you have this week, Pisces. This love affair has now become some sort of obligation test. Are you supposed to endure a relationship or experience it? You are sick of enduring it, as the experience of it has become a study of self-hate. You love yourself and you are no masochist, so it is this week that you pick yourself up and move on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.