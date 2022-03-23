50 Ways To Say Thank You For Birthday Wishes

Birthdays are great for a number of reasons, like birthday parties, getting to eat birthday cake, getting free stuff from your favorite stores, and receiving heartfelt birthday messages.

These days, it’s not unusual for people to say ‘Happy Birthday’ to you in sweet and/or funny Facebook posts and even in Instagram stories and comments.

When people take time out of their day to wish you a happy birthday, the right thing to do is say thank you and show your appreciation for these messages.

Here’s how to say thank you for birthday wishes you receive on your special day.

1. So thankful for all the sweet birthday wishes I received today! Grateful for another year spent with all of my favorite people.

2. Thank you to everyone who remembered my birthday, and to Facebook for reminding those who didn’t… don’t worry, there’s still time to leave me messages for my birthday!

3. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the lovely birthday text messages and posts! All of the kind words made me feel so special and honored to have all of you in my life!

4. The best birthday gift is having each and every one of you as part of my life. Thank you for all of your birthday messages, it means the world to me.

5. Thank you for all of the amazing birthday posts! It meant a lot to me to read each one and I appreciate all of you!

6. I am overwhelmed by all of the kind birthday messages I’ve received! You all made this birthday so special and I am so thankful to have you in my life.

7. Another year older, another year with the most amazing family and friends. Thank you for all of the birthday wishes.

8. All of your birthday wishes made a great day even greater. Thank you so much for thinking of me on this day, you are so appreciated!

9. Cannot describe how much gratitude I’m feeling reading all of your wonderful birthday wishes! You really know how to make a person feel special. I love you all!

10. Thank you so much to all of you who wished me a happy birthday! Each and every message brought a smile to my face and made my day that much more special.

11. Had an amazing day celebrating with friends and family, and your birthday messages made the day even more amazing. Thank you for thinking of me today, I appreciate you all!

12. All of your kind, thoughtful, and beautiful words made this birthday even more special than I could ever imagine. Thank you!

13. The happiness and joy I’m feeling today are overwhelming! Thank you to everyone who spent time with me today and to all of those who took time out of their day to say happy birthday. You are loved!

14. Thank you all so much for thinking of me on my birthday. I am sending my biggest kisses and warmest hugs back to you all! Much love!

15. Each birthday I’m reminded of how many amazing people I have in my life. Thank you so much for all of the birthday wishes, you are greatly appreciated!

16. Reflecting on today, I just wanted to take a moment to show my appreciation for all of the birthday messages I received. You all mean so much to me, and your kind words and wishes just reinforce why each and every one of you is such a special part of my life. Thank you all once again, my love to you all!

17. Grateful doesn’t even begin to describe how I’m feeling after receiving so many lovely birthday wishes and beautiful messages. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

18. Super grateful for all of the birthday love! Thank you to everyone who took a little time out of their day to brighten mine.

19. This one goes out to everyone who wished me a happy birthday! Thank you all for making this day extra special. xoxo

20. Another wonderful year has come and gone, and I am so grateful that I have been able to share so many great experiences with family and friends. Thank you all so much for birthday wishes and for making not just my birthday but every day so special. My love and gratitude to you all!

21. This was a very special birthday, and that’s thanks to you all. Sending all my love and gratitude right back at ya!

22. My birthday is coming to an end, but all of your amazing birthday messages will hold me over for the year to come. Thankful for each and every one of you. Lots of love!

23. My heart is so full after the most wonderful birthday celebrations, and reading all of your lovely birthday messages are helping me hold onto that feeling for a little longer! Love you all and thank you!!

24. I always look forward to my birthday because it’s a great excuse to spend time with the ones I love most, but all of your birthday wishes made this birthday even better! I’m so grateful to have all of you in my life. Thank you!

25. I’ve received so many birthday messages today and I have to say, I’m surprised that not a single one of them teased me about my age! And that’s on aging gracefully. But seriously, thank you all for the heartwarming messages, I loved them all! You guys are the best!

26. I just wanted to express my sincere gratitude for all of the beautiful messages that I’ve received today on my birthday! To know there are so many wonderful people in my life is better than any gift I could have received today (though I’m grateful for those too!). Thank you so much to everyone who thought of me today, your messages all meant the world to me!

27. I’m sending a great big thank you to you all for your touching birthday wishes. Thank you so much for thinking of me today!

28. Thank you all very much for your beautiful birthday wishes. I’m so glad to have each and every one of you in my life.

29. Your birthday wishes nearly made me forget how old I am now. Thank you!

30. I don’t think of my birthday as another year of getting older. It’s another year of having all of you as friends! I so appreciate all of your birthday wishes. Much love!

31. The best birthday gift is being reminded of how many incredible people I have in my life. Thank you for all of the birthday wishes.

32. Thank you to everyone that texted me happy birthday! You are the best.

33. Thank you so much to my family and friends for showering me with love on my birthday. I am so appreciative of you all.

34. You brought me so much joy on my special day. Thank you so much for being such an important part of my life.

35. I am forever grateful for all of my family and friends. You are what makes my birthday so special. Thank you!

36. Cannot put into words how amazing this birthday was! Celebrating with my loved ones was magical. Big thanks to everyone who wished me a happy birthday, you made the day absolutely perfect.

37. Thank you to everyone for spoiling me like crazy today with all of the birthday love. Don’t know what I’d do without you!

38. I have some of the absolute best people in my life. Thank you for all of the texts, posts, stories, calls, tags, messages, etc. on my birthday. I am truly grateful and lucky to be and feel so loved!

39. This was such a beautiful day. Thank you so much to everyone that came to celebrate and to those who sent their love my way.

40. The world may not be easy to live in but I am thankful for another chance to be here, to breathe, to choose my direction, to love and be loved. Thank you for all the special birthday wishes and thank you to all my people for making the most out of this life with me!

41. Thank you for all the birthday wishes. Some of them literally pulled at my heartstrings. Grateful for all of you!

42. Thank you to all my friends for the birthday wishes, gifts, laughs, weird birthday jokes, and everything. You guys are too much. Love you all!

43. I am overwhelmed by all of the attention I received on my birthday and would like to thank each and every one of you so much for your kind greetings and blessings. I'm sure that with all these wishes, it will be a great year.

44. I've had a lovely birthday! Thank you for all my messages, cards, and gifts but most of all, thanks for being my friends and family. Not a bad bunch at all.

45. Thank you to everyone for all the love and support you have shared with me on my birthday. It feels great to know I'm surrounded by an amazing family and wonderful friends.

46. Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes, texts, shout-outs, phone calls, hugs, and love you all gave me! Thanks for making my birthday such a memorable day!

47. To all my family and friends, I am very blessed to receive so many beautiful and thoughtful messages full of love on my birthday. Thank you so much.

48. Thank you to everyone who remembered my birthday. I will be keeping all of your wishes close to my heart!

49. Hi friends, I just wanted to take a second to say thanks for making my birthday so special! You’re the best!

50. Thank you all for reading your Facebook notifications and realizing that it was my birthday.

