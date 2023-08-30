September 2023 Monthly Horoscope For All 12 Chinese Zodiac Signs

Based on your Chinese zodiac sign, your monthly horoscope for September is here! First, what does September have in store for everybody? September will be a fun, frolic and happy interaction with family and loved ones. There will also be opportunities to throw oneself at things that can set your mind and imagination free. Those unsure about what to do with your life or which career path is best for you will find answers this month. Experiences, individuals and chance encounters will be put on your path, showing you what lies in your heart.

The i-ching hexagram for the month is water over the earth (#8), changing to heaven over water (#6). Be careful of how you communicate your feelings, especially during heightened emotions. Taking a break, choosing a different mode of communication like writing letters or even finding common ground before talking about personal differences and dissimilarities can go a long way in helping you find a quick resolution. If all else fails, remind yourself what a particular relationship means to you so you do not allow stubbornness or petty feelings to destroy something beautiful. Now, let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for September.

Rat

1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Rat, this month will bring challenges to your doorstep to help you strengthen yourself from within. For some, it will come in the form of an unexpected social gathering that brings an epiphany to you. For others, it will be the chance to close a chapter (perhaps in your love life) and move forward. Nevertheless, your interactions with your loved ones will bring you tremendous joy this month. So lean into that love if you feel stressed by challenges thi month.

The latter half of September, helps you manifest your desired goal through visualization, meditation or a scripting exercise. For best results, do one consecutively for at least seven days. If you can commit to a full month of manifestation exercises, you will be surprised how fast things can come true.

Ox

1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Ox, September will be a pleasant and peaceful month for you. It won't begin in that vein. The first week of September may bring heavy showers to your life (metaphorically) and steep you in insecurities. Then, your inner strength and reserve will rise to the challenge and grab the metaphorical bull by its horns, taming it for your purposes. You will also find help from your friends and well-wishers in this regard.

Some of you will benefit from journaling this month about your expectations for the future and feelings about your place in the world. This will be especially good for those raised in environments that tried to tell you that you are not good enough or will amount to nothing. Such individuals may still surround you. Journaling will help you disentangle yourself from such lies.

Tiger

1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Be careful with your spending this month, Tiger especially if you are an entrepreneur or business owner and want to purchase something extremely costly or enter into an agreement that could become costly. The energy in September (for you) is better suited for solitary pursuits and individualistic dreams. Associations with others, even your loved ones, may bring you stress and discomfort this month. You can turn this on its head by taking charge of your conversations.

Every time you refuse to shy away from tough discussions and necessary conflicts, you will score a win. Don't brush anything under the rug or allow others to do it if the consequences are heavy. Now's the time to be brave. Now's the time to speak your mind and let others do the same.

Rabbit

1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

September will bring opportunities and circumstances your way that will help you grow, Rabbit. If you are under 30, you will feel as if you are growing up. For others in the older age group, you will be surprised by the life lessons put on your path. You will be reminded that it's never too old to start anew, never too late to learn and never too lost to be found again. If you can handle these challenges with poise and patience, you will soon find yourself entering the authority era of your life.

If you feel called to, do an act of kindness this month for someone who doesn't have the same privileges as you. It can also be more than one person if you have the means. Some of you may want to dedicate one day every week where you volunteer your efforts for charitable pursuits.

Dragon

1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Dragon, this month will be a hectic one for you, but your career has the potential to go to the next level because of all the efforts you put in. So don't stop now or slow down. Now's the time to conquer and shine. For some of you, the tasks ahead of you can feel like a punishment, but if you shift your mindset and see the life lessons buried within them, you will mine diamonds from your efforts while others only reap coal.

Just be careful of your spending this month. You may need to save a pretty penny for something important. It can even be a wedding for some of you. Just ensure that the objects you invest your hard-earned coin into are worth the hours of sweat you expended to get them. Don't get carried away by what other people are doing.

Snake

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

The energy of September is not set in stone for you, Snake. This can be anxiety-inducing for some of you, but it allows you to seize the reins of your life and direct it where you want it to go. Some of you will benefit from looking hard at your romantic relationships this month. Are you with the right partner? Or are you convincing yourself you are because of the hormones they trigger inside your mind?

If you feel conflicted about something, journal your thoughts before acting. Impulsivity will bite you in the back this month. Because the energy is a blank slate, you have the time to consider your actions before you take them truly. Just make sure to communicate effectively with all the people who will also be affected by your choices.

Horse

1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

September will be a fast-paced month for you, Horse. Some of you are very close to the finish line regarding your goals and projects, but you won't get to cross through this month. Keep pushing forward and hold on to the mindset of a marathon runner while you are at it. Dressing well and making time for social engagements will be lucky for you. Ensure it's not cutting into your quality time with your significant other.

Now's the time if you haven't discussed the future with your partner yet (whether in romance or business). Some of you may also want to start planning for a new project requiring some capital expenditure. If you are interacting with a Rooster zodiac sign, read their horoscope. They want to communicate something to you but don't know how.

Goat

1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Goat, September will be relatively dull, boring and mundane for you. Nothing important will happen this month, and neither will you remember much of it a few months from now. If some of you are working with a counselor or practitioner, this won't be true for your more introverted pursuits, including therapy. The energy of September is perfect for digging deep into your psyche and unhooking the parasites hiding there. Most of you picked up these stray thoughts and bad ideologies while you were young and impressionable. Now's the time to unpick them from your vault and set the record straight.

If you want to start a YouTube channel or a social media account to give your creative side a chance to shine and have fun, September is an excellent month for you to do just that. Don't wait for perfection or the perfect timing. There's no such thing. There's only growth, transformation and a journey with many twists and turns waiting for you.

Monkey

1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Monkey, be careful who you give your heart to this month. This is not just about your love life. You may find yourself in the company of a bad friend who seems godsent at first, only to break your heart later. The beginning of September will put you at a crossroads where your choice will shape the rest of the month. Remember your past lessons but don't let them hold you back. Don't let them stop you from following your intuition. It's a fine balance and you have it in you to strike it.

The number 2 is lucky for you this month. Pairs of loved things, including shoes, will bring luck your way. Some of you will benefit from a couple's vacation this month. Others will benefit from compiling a pros and cons list before making decisions.

Rooster

1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Rooster, this month will bring fun and frolic to your life, especially if you are scheduled to attend a music concert. The more you socialize this month, the stronger this energy will be and the faster you can hit your personal goals and targets. This is especially true for those of you who are gym enthusiasts with body goals you want to hit.

If you feel called to, do a full Moon ritual this month on September 29 to help you align your chakras and remove negative energy from your space. You can even realign the furniture in your home for better feng shui or bring home a piece of pottery to enrich your space with grounding energy.

Dog

1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Dog, hold your counsel this month and don't get swayed by the opinions of the wider world. You are at an important crossroads in your life where one step forward will either bring extraordinary luck and success to you or cause you to tumble and fall into despair. This is especially true for those of you considering getting married or wanting to propose to your significant other (or think they will pop the question soon).

If you are interacting with a Pig zodiac sign, read their horoscope. Your futures are intimately tied together and will either lead to personal growth or cause tragedy. Don't make the mistake of holding off on important conversations for later when they have the potential to make or break relationships for you. You will only end up wasting your time otherwise.

Pig

1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

September will be a laid-back and easy month for you, Pig. Your chores and responsibilities will take up much of your time and the usual things you do to have fun will occupy the remaining portion. Tune into this energy and don't try to force anyone to follow along with you as you meander through the month. Unless someone is naturally willing, they will only bring bad energy to your endeavors and cause more pain than pleasure.

If you feel called to, focus on your manifestations this month and work with crystals to help you bring them to life. You are uniquely positioned right now not to have too many distractions. You can even focus on your ritual for seven days to truly connect with the universal flow of energy. Yellow candles are perfect for your purposes at this time.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.